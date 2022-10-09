Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 3 Oct to 9 Oct 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant to government exams including topics such as Yuva 2.0, Nobel Prize in Medicine, and the 2022 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award among others.

1. What is the name of the first Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) inducted in IAF?

a) Dhruv

b) Prachanda

c) Mangusta

d) Apache

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Yuva 2.0 to mentor?

a) Young Authors

b) Young Entrepreneurs

c) Young Scientists

d) Young Tech-developers

3. Which of the following country has signed a partnership agreement with Pacific Island Nations?

a) United States

b) United Kingdom

c) Australia

d) Russia

4. Who has been made the National Icon of the Election Commission of India?

a) Neeraj Chopra

b) Pankaj Tripathi

c) Amitabh Bachchan

d) PV Sindhu

5. Who has won Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology 2022?

a) Uffe Ravnskov

b) Mikael Nordfords

c) Svante Paabo

d) Arne Meurman

6. ‘herSTART’- a start up platform has been created by which University?

a) Delhi University

b) Mumbai University

c) Rajasthan University

d) Gujarat University

7. Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldel, and K.Barry Sharpless have jointly won Nobel Prize 2022 in which category?

a) Chemistry

b) Literature

c) Physics

d) Medicine

8. Who has become the first Native American woman to travel to space?

a) Kayla Barron

b) Anne McClain

c) Nicole Mann

d) Christina Koch

9. Who has won Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature?

a) Annie Ernaux

b) Yasmina Reza

c) Michel Houellebecq

d) Leila Slimani

10. Who has won the 2022 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award?

a) Justin Trudeau

b) Emmanuel Macron

c) Joe Biden

d) Angela Merkel

Answers

1. (b) Prachanda

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally inducted the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) called ‘Prachanda’. The induction of LCH not only adds to the combat capability of the Indian Air Force but is also a great leap towards the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

2. (a) Young authors

Prime Minister Modi launched Yuva 2.0 scheme for mentoring young authors. The scheme aims to promote reading, writing, and the book culture in the country. The launch of Yuva 2.0 is in tune with PM Modi’s vision to encourage the youth to understand and appreciate India’s democracy.

3. (a) The United States

The United States of America has struck a partnership agreement with the Pacific Island Nations. The US and more than a dozen Pacific Island Nations vowed to strengthen their partnership in the declaration. US President Joe Biden told the nations that Washington is committed to increasing its presence in the region.

4. (b) Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been made the National Icon of the Election Commission of India. He was chosen for the honour of his association with the Election Commission in creating awareness amongst young voters. The Chief Election Commissioner made the announcement. Pankaj Tripathi is known for his work in Sacred Games, Mimi, Mirzapur, and Newton among others.

5. (c) Svante Paabo

Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize 2022 in Physiology or Medicine for his achievements in concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution. He has a specialization in the field of evolutionary genetics. Paabo has also worked extensively on the Neanderthal genome and is one of the founders of paleogenetics.

6. (d) Gujarat University

President Draupadi Murmu launched ‘herSTART’- a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs. The start-up is an initiative for women entrepreneurs and is one of Gujarat University Start-up and Entrepreneurship Council’s flagship programs. The program is open to all women who have innovative business ideas, prototypes, or existing business ventures.

7. (a) Chemistry

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been jointly awarded to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldel, and K.Barry Sharpless for their work on snipping molecules together, known as Click Chemistry. Americans Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless, and Danish Scientist Morten Meldal were cited for their work on Click Chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions.

8. (c) Nicole Mann

A US astronaut, Nicole Mann became the first Native American woman in space following a NASA launch on October 5, 2022. Nicole Mann is one of the four astronauts who blasted off from Florida at midday bound for the International Space Station (ISS). Nicole Mann is a veteran combat pilot who has made spaceflight history not just as the first indigenous woman in orbit but also as the first woman to command a Crew Dragon Capsule.

9. (a) Annie Ernaux

The French author Annie Ernaux has been awarded the Noble Prize 2022 in Literature. She has been honored for the courage and clinical acuity through which she uncovers the roots, estrangements, and collective restraints of personal memory. Annie Ernaux started her literary career in 1974, with an autobiographical novel, Les Armories.

10. (d) Angela Merkel

The former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has won the 2022 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award. She has been awarded the UN refugee agency prize for ‘political courage” and decisive action taken during her tenure to safeguard people forced to flee. Besides Angela Merkel, four other organizations and individuals will also be awarded the UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award worldwide.