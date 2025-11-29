Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: Cyclone Ditwah & Asia Power Index 2025

24 to 30 Nov Weekly Current Affairs Quiz : Jagran Josh presents the Weekly Current Affairs Quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and general readers. This quiz includes important questions related to Cyclone Ditwah, Asia Power Index 2025, IFFI 2025, and more. 1. Where did Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurate the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility? A) Bengaluru

B) Chennai

C) Hyderabad

D) Mumbai 1. C) Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the SAESI facility virtually in Hyderabad, Telangana. During the event, he highlighted that India is one of the world’s fastest-growing domestic aviation markets. 2. In which state was the national foot march named ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’ flagged off recently? A) Rajasthan

B) Himachal Pradesh

C) Uttar Pradesh

D) Gujarat

2. D) Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha flagged off the Sardar@150 Unity March from Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand, Gujarat. The march covers about 190 km in 11 days, starting from Sardar Patel’s ancestral house in Karamsad and ending at the Statue of Unity on 6 December. 3. Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann announced the establishment of a world-class university named after the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, at which place? A) Amritsar

B) Chandigarh

C) Ludhiana

D) Sri Anandpur Sahib 3. D) Sri Anandpur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced a world-class university in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Sri Anandpur Sahib. The announcement was made during an event marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

4. When is Constitution Day celebrated annually in India? A) 15 August

B) 26 January

C) 26 November

D) 2 October 4. C) 26 November

Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26 November to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution on 26 November 1949, which laid the foundation for India as a sovereign democratic republic. 5. Which country suggested the name for Cyclone ‘Ditwah’? A) India

B) Sri Lanka

C) Yemen

D) Maldives 5. C) Yemen

Cyclone Ditwah formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is moving toward the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Andhra Pradesh coasts around 30 November 2025. The name was suggested by Yemen and refers to the famous Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island. 6. What is India’s rank in the recently released Asia Power Index 2025? A) First

B) Second

C) Third

D) Fourth 6. C) Third

India ranked third in the Asia Power Index 2025. The United States and China secured the first and second positions respectively. The index, released by the Lowy Institute, evaluates Asia-Pacific nations based on their ability to influence the region.

7. Where is the 60th All India Conference of Directors General/Inspectors General of Police being held? A) New Delhi

B) Varanasi

C) Mumbai

D) Raipur 7. D) Raipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 60th All India Conference of DGPs/IGPs at IIM Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The theme of the conference is "Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions" and it is being held from 28–30 November 2025. 8. Radio broadcasting from the newly established Akashvani centre has started in which religious city of Madhya Pradesh? A) Bhopal

B) Ujjain

C) Indore

D) Jabalpur 8. B) Ujjain

Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan and MP Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav jointly inaugurated a new broadcasting service and a Malvi bulletin. Broadcasting has begun from the newly established Akashvani centre in the holy city of Ujjain. 9. Where will the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 be held?