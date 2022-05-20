World Bee Day 2022: How the pollinators are significant for our ecosystem?

World Bee Day today: World Bee Day is observed every year on May 20 to raise awareness about the essential roles that bees play in supporting the people and the environment. World Bee Day 2022 is celebrated to mark the fact that bees are one of the most hardworking creatures and they are extremely beneficial for the people and the natural ecosystem around them.

World Bee Day 2022 provides an opportunity for the organisations, civil societies as well as concerned citizens all around the world to promote a plan and action that will protect and improve pollinators and their habitats. World Bee Day 2022 also encourages to come up with a plan that will help in increasing the population of bees and support the long-term development of beekeeping.

On World Bee Day 2022, Know about pollinators and why they are significant to humanity.

Our very existence depends on bees & other pollinators 🐝🦋🐦.



On Friday's #WorldBeeDay, let's celebrate the vital role they play in maintaining our food supply & contributing to biodiversity. https://t.co/QwDgqj3arO via @FAO pic.twitter.com/VtlseekVSh — United Nations (@UN) May 19, 2022

World Bee Day 2022

World Bee Day is observed annually on May 20 to mainly raise awareness about the importance of bees in maintaining biodiversity. The World Bee Day 2022 theme is: “Bee Engaged: Celebrating the diversity of bees and beekeeping systems”.

World Bee Day 2022: Why it is celebrated on May 20?

The United Nations decided to observe World Bee Day on May 20 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of beekeeping pioneer Anton Jansa. The Government of Slovenia in 2016 had proposed the idea of celebrating May 20 as World Bee Day and it was approved by the UN member states in 2017.

The resolution on Bee Day also called for the implementation of specific conservation measures and emphasized the significance of bee preservation and its importance to humanity.

World Bee Day 2022: How bees are significant for the ecosystem?

The majority of the wild flowering plant in the world depends, either partially or entirely, on the animal pollination. Not only the flowering plant but over 75 per cent of the food crops and 35 per cent of global agricultural land also depends on the pollination.

The pollinators (bees) not only contributes to the global food security but they also play a significant role in conserving biodiversity and ensuring the survival and reproduction of many plants. Bees support forest regeneration and promote sustainability and adaptation to climate change.

World Bee Day: 5 interesting facts about bees

1. There are over 16,000 known species of bees in seven recognized biological families.

2. Some species of bees- including bumblebees, mason bees, and stingless bees-live socially in colonies while most species are solitary.

3. In the world, bees are found on every continent except for Antarctica, in every habitat on the planet that contains insect-pollinated flowering plants.

4. Bee pollination is vital both ecologically and commercially, and due to the decline in wild bees, there has been an increase in the value of pollination by commercially managed hives of honey bees.

5. Human beekeeping has been practiced for millennia since at least the times of Ancient Greece and Ancient Egypt.