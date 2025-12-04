CTET Eligibility Criteria 2026: Age Limit, Qualification, Graduation Percentage & Details

CTET eligibility criteria 2026 play the most crucial role for candidates who are going to appear for the CTET 2026 exam. Only those candidates can apply for the exam who fulfill the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check out the CTET age limit, educational qualification, and number of attempts here. Other than this, they can also know what is the minimum percentage required in graduation to apply for CTET July exam.
CTET Eligibility Criteria 2025
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the CTET exam two times in a year. The CTET eligibility criteria 2026 is laid down by the CBSE in the CTET notification pdf. Candidates willing to appear for the 21st edition of the CTET exam 2026 in Februrary must go through the CTET eligibility criteria to fill the application form.
The CTET exam is a teaching eligibility test conducted at the Central level. Candidates who are going to fill the CTET application form 2026 must check out the CTET eligibility criteria that has been explained to you here. The CTET eligibility criteria consist of fulfilling the age limit, educational qualification, percentage of marks secured in academics, etc.
CTET Eligibility Criteria Overview
|Exam Name
|
Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)
|Examination Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|Official website
|ctet.nic.in
|Exam level
|National Level
|CTET Eligibility criteria 2025
|
Nationality - Indian
Age limit - No restriction
Educational Qualification - Passed class 12th, diploma or graduation with a minimum of 50 % marks
CTET Age Limit: Upper & Lower Age Limit
The CBSE has not prescribed age limit in its notification. However, a candidate must be at least 17 years old. There is no upper age limit to apply, though. Furthermore, the candidates must be in possession of the required educational qualifications.
CTET Educational Qualification
The educational qualification to appear for the CTET exam is prescribed by NCTE. Check the CTET educational qualification for CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 below.
CTET Educational Qualification for Paper 1: Primary Stage (Class I - V) – Any one of these
- Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) OR
- Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR
- Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). OR
- Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002. OR
- Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education)*.
CTET Educational Qualification for Paper 1: Elementary Stage (Class VI-VIII) - Any One Of These
- Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). OR
- Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed. OR
- Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR
- Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed). OR
- Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR
- Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed (Special Education) OR
Any candidate having qualified B.Ed. Programme recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TET/CTET. Moreover, as per the existing TET guidelines circulated vide NCTE letter dated 11-02-2011, a person who is pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be) specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010 is also qualified to appear in the TET/CTET.
CTET Eligibility: Number of Attempts
There is no restriction on the number of attempts as per the CTET official notification. Candidates can appear multiple times in the CTET exam to improve his/her score.
CTET Eligibility Criteria: Experience
No prior experience is required for the candidates to appear for CTET exam. Freshers as well as experienced candidates who fulfill CTET eligibility criteria are eligible to apply for this examination.
CTET Qualifying Marks 2026
All the candidates who secure the CTET cut off marks are issued the CTET certificate. CBSE has prescribed the minimum qualifying marks for all the candidates who appear for the CTET exam.Check the category wise CTET cut off marks in the table below.
|
Category
|
Cutoff percentage (out of 150)
|
Cutoff marks (out of 150)
|
General
|
60%
|
90
|
OBC, SC, ST
|
55%
|
82
