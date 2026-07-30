10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution: What is the Anti-Defection Law? Grounds for Disqualification and Exceptions & Advantages of the 10th Schedule
Learn about the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. What is the Anti-Defection Law? Check its grounds for disqualification and exceptions & advantages of the Tenth Schedule.
The 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution is the part of the law that prevents elected members from switching parties after winning the election.
It is commonly known as the Anti-Defection Law. It was added by the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985.
Originally, the Constitution of India included only 8 schedules, but currently there are 12 schedules in the Indian Constitution after the various amendments.
The main objective of these schedules is to sort out any uncertainty in any article of the Indian Constitution.
10th Schedule at a Glance
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Aspects
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Detail
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Added by
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52nd Amendment Act, 1985
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Common name
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Anti-Defection Law
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Applies to
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MPs and MLAs
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Decided by
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Speaker or Chairman
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Landmark case
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Kihoto Hollohan vs. Zachillhu, 1992
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Merger rule
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Needs two-thirds of party members
Schedule of the Indian Constitution
According to the National Portal of India, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November, 1949, and came into force on 26th January, 1950. Originally, there were 8 Schedules in the Indian Constitution, but later on, with various amendments, currently, there are 12 Schedules in the Indian Constitution.
What is the Anti-Defection Law?
The Anti-Defection Law is used to punish individual Members of Parliament (MPs)/MLAs for leaving one party for another.
It was added in the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985 to bring stability to the parties.
Grounds for Disqualification and Exceptions Under Anti-Defection Law
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Category
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Trigger / Condition
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Result
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Voluntary Resignation
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Giving up party membership voluntarily
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Disqualified
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Party Whip Violation
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Voting or abstaining against party direction without prior permission
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Disqualified(unless forgiven by the party within 15 days)
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Nominated Members
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Joining any political party after 6 months of taking their seat
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Disqualified
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Party Split Exception
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1/3rd of the party member leaving together
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Removed(No longer a valid defense against disqualification)
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Party Merger Exception
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At least 2/3rd of party members agreeing to merge with another party
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Protected(Exempt from disqualification)
Advantages of the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution
The 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution gives stability in governance, which helps in preventing the switching of parties randomly.
By doing so regularly, it makes the burden on political parties run more smoothly in the middle of the year.
The Anti-Defection Law is also used to protect the spirit of votes that any MPs/MLAs get, and by changing parties frequently, it also reduces trust issues for the party.
So, the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution restricts MPs/MLAs from switching parties randomly on account of their personal or political reasons. To stop unnecessary switching, this Anti-Defection Law was added by the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.