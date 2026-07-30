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10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution: What is the Anti-Defection Law? Grounds for Disqualification and Exceptions & Advantages of the 10th Schedule

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 16:54 IST

Learn about the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. What is the Anti-Defection Law? Check its grounds for disqualification and exceptions & advantages of the Tenth Schedule.

10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution: What is the Anti-Defection Law? Grounds for Disqualification and Exceptions & Advantages of the 10th Schedule
10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution: What is the Anti-Defection Law? Grounds for Disqualification and Exceptions & Advantages of the 10th Schedule

The 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution is the part of the law that prevents elected members from switching parties after winning the election.

It is commonly known as the Anti-Defection Law. It was added by the 52nd Constitutional  Amendment Act in 1985.

Originally, the Constitution of India included only 8 schedules, but currently there are 12 schedules in the Indian Constitution after the various amendments.

The main objective of these schedules is to sort out any uncertainty in any article of the Indian Constitution.

10th Schedule at a Glance

Aspects

Detail

Added by

52nd Amendment Act, 1985

Common name

Anti-Defection Law

Applies to

MPs and MLAs

Decided by

Speaker or Chairman

Landmark case

Kihoto Hollohan vs. Zachillhu, 1992

Merger rule

Needs two-thirds of party members

Schedule of the Indian Constitution

According to the National Portal of India, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November, 1949, and came into force on 26th January, 1950. Originally, there were 8 Schedules in the Indian Constitution, but later on, with various amendments, currently, there are 12 Schedules in the Indian Constitution. 

What is the Anti-Defection Law?

The Anti-Defection Law is used to punish individual Members of Parliament (MPs)/MLAs for leaving one party for another.

It was added in the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985 to bring stability to the parties.

Grounds for Disqualification and Exceptions Under Anti-Defection Law

Category

Trigger / Condition

Result

Voluntary Resignation

Giving up party membership voluntarily

Disqualified

Party Whip Violation

Voting or abstaining against party direction without prior permission

Disqualified(unless forgiven by the party within 15 days)

Nominated Members

Joining any political party after 6 months of taking their seat

Disqualified

Party Split Exception

1/3rd of the party member leaving together

Removed(No longer a valid defense against disqualification)

Party Merger Exception

At least 2/3rd of party members agreeing to merge with another party

Protected(Exempt from disqualification)

Advantages of the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution

The 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution gives stability in governance, which helps in preventing the switching of parties randomly. 

By doing so regularly, it makes the burden on political parties run more smoothly in the middle of the year.

The Anti-Defection Law is also used to protect the spirit of votes that any MPs/MLAs get, and by changing parties frequently, it also reduces trust issues for the party.

So, the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution restricts MPs/MLAs from switching parties randomly on account of their personal or political reasons. To stop unnecessary switching, this Anti-Defection Law was added by the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 16:54 IST

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