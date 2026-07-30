10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution: What is the Anti-Defection Law? Grounds for Disqualification and Exceptions & Advantages of the 10th Schedule

The 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution is the part of the law that prevents elected members from switching parties after winning the election. It is commonly known as the Anti-Defection Law. It was added by the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985. Originally, the Constitution of India included only 8 schedules, but currently there are 12 schedules in the Indian Constitution after the various amendments. The main objective of these schedules is to sort out any uncertainty in any article of the Indian Constitution. 10th Schedule at a Glance Aspects Detail Added by 52nd Amendment Act, 1985 Common name Anti-Defection Law Applies to MPs and MLAs Decided by Speaker or Chairman Landmark case Kihoto Hollohan vs. Zachillhu, 1992 Merger rule Needs two-thirds of party members

Schedule of the Indian Constitution According to the National Portal of India, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November, 1949, and came into force on 26th January, 1950. Originally, there were 8 Schedules in the Indian Constitution, but later on, with various amendments, currently, there are 12 Schedules in the Indian Constitution. What is the Anti-Defection Law? The Anti-Defection Law is used to punish individual Members of Parliament (MPs)/MLAs for leaving one party for another. It was added in the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985 to bring stability to the parties. Grounds for Disqualification and Exceptions Under Anti-Defection Law Category Trigger / Condition Result Voluntary Resignation Giving up party membership voluntarily Disqualified Party Whip Violation Voting or abstaining against party direction without prior permission Disqualified(unless forgiven by the party within 15 days) Nominated Members Joining any political party after 6 months of taking their seat Disqualified Party Split Exception 1/3rd of the party member leaving together Removed(No longer a valid defense against disqualification) Party Merger Exception At least 2/3rd of party members agreeing to merge with another party Protected(Exempt from disqualification)