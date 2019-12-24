13 Parameters to Compare India and China



There are two Asian giants; India and China have some disputed issues since a long time. Both the countries are trying to capture big markets in other parts of the worlds. Read this story to know the position of China and India on different aspects.

1. Area

A. India

Total: 3,287,263 sq km

Land: 2,973,193 sq km

Water: 314,070 sq km

B. China

Total: 9,596,960 sq km

Land: 9,326,410 sq km

Water: 270,550 sq km

2. Population

A. India

Total Population: 1,370,195,865 (October 2019 est.)

B. China

Total Population: 1,435,328,900 (October 2019 est.)

3. Age Structure

A. India: Age structure:

0-14 years: 28.5% (male 187,016,401/female 165,048,695)

15-24 years: 18.1% (male 118,696,540/female 105,342,764)

25-54 years: 40.6% (male 258,202,535/female 243,293,143)

55-64 years: 7% (male 43,625,668/female 43,175,111)

65 years and over: 5.8% (male 34,133,175/female 37,810,599) (2014 est.)

B. China: Age structure

0-14 years: 17.1% (male 124,340,516/female 107,287,324)

15-24 years: 14.7% (male 105,763,058/female 93,903,845)

25-54 years: 47.2% (male 327,130,324/female 313,029,536)

55-64 years: 11.3% (male 77,751,100/female 75,737,968)

65 years and over: 9.6% (male 62,646,075/female 68,102,830) (2014 est.)

4. Population Growth Rate

A. India: 1.25% (2014 est.)

B. China: 0.44% (2014 est.)

5. Life Expectancy at Birth

A. India

Total Population: 69 years

Male: 67.8 years (2019 est.)

Female: 70.4 years (2019 est.)

B. China

Total Population: 75.15 years

Male: 73.09 years

Female: 77.43 years (2014 est.)

6. Expenditures on Education & Health A. India: 5.1% of GDP (2015-16)

B. China: 7.2 % of GDP (2015-16)

7. Labor force - by Occupation

A. India

Agriculture: 49%

Industry: 20%

Services: 31% (2012 est.)

B. China

Agriculture: 33.6%

Industry: 30.3%

Services: 36.1%

8. Unemployment Rate

A. India: 6.1% (2017-18)

B. China: 3.61% (Jun 2019)

9. SIZE of Economy

A. India : $ 3.16 trillion (Nominal GDP as per IMF data 2019)

B. China : $ 15.54 trillion (Nominal GDP as per IMF data 2019)

10. GDP Growth Rate (2019)

A. India: 5% in the first quarter of FY20

B. China: 6.2% in Q2 of 2019

India defeated the china in terms of fastest growing country of the world. Now India is the world leader in terms of growth rate of GDP.

11. Gross Domestic Product Composition

A. India:

Agriculture and allied sector shares 15.87%), Industry sector contributes 29.73% and Services (54.40%)

B. China: Agriculture (9.7%), Industry (43.9%) and Services (46.4%)

Service sector is the backbone of the Indian economy while it is manufacturing sector for the economy of china.

12. External debt

A. India: US$ 557.4 billion (19.8% of GDP) in June 2019

B. China: US$ 1,998.0 (14.4% of GDP) in June 2019

It means India is more debt ridden country as compare to china.

13. Defense Budget:

A. India: US$ 62 billion in Feb. 2019

B. China: US$177.61 billion in June 2019

