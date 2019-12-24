13 Parameters to Compare India and China
There are two Asian giants; India and China have some disputed issues since a long time. Both the countries are trying to capture big markets in other parts of the worlds. Read this story to know the position of China and India on different aspects.
1. Area
A. India
Total: 3,287,263 sq km
Land: 2,973,193 sq km
Water: 314,070 sq km
B. China
Total: 9,596,960 sq km
Land: 9,326,410 sq km
Water: 270,550 sq km
image source:Jagranjosh
2. Population
A. India
Total Population: 1,370,195,865 (October 2019 est.)
B. China
Total Population: 1,435,328,900 (October 2019 est.)
3. Age Structure
A. India: Age structure:
0-14 years: 28.5% (male 187,016,401/female 165,048,695)
15-24 years: 18.1% (male 118,696,540/female 105,342,764)
25-54 years: 40.6% (male 258,202,535/female 243,293,143)
55-64 years: 7% (male 43,625,668/female 43,175,111)
65 years and over: 5.8% (male 34,133,175/female 37,810,599) (2014 est.)
B. China: Age structure
0-14 years: 17.1% (male 124,340,516/female 107,287,324)
15-24 years: 14.7% (male 105,763,058/female 93,903,845)
25-54 years: 47.2% (male 327,130,324/female 313,029,536)
55-64 years: 11.3% (male 77,751,100/female 75,737,968)
65 years and over: 9.6% (male 62,646,075/female 68,102,830) (2014 est.)
image source:EastBound88.com
4. Population Growth Rate
A. India: 1.25% (2014 est.)
B. China: 0.44% (2014 est.)
5. Life Expectancy at Birth
A. India
Total Population: 69 years
Male: 67.8 years (2019 est.)
Female: 70.4 years (2019 est.)
B. China
Total Population: 75.15 years
Male: 73.09 years
Female: 77.43 years (2014 est.)
6. Expenditures on Education & Health A. India: 5.1% of GDP (2015-16)
B. China: 7.2 % of GDP (2015-16)
7. Labor force - by Occupation
A. India
Agriculture: 49%
Industry: 20%
Services: 31% (2012 est.)
B. China
Agriculture: 33.6%
Industry: 30.3%
Services: 36.1%
image source:google.com
8. Unemployment Rate
A. India: 6.1% (2017-18)
B. China: 3.61% (Jun 2019)
9. SIZE of Economy
A. India : $ 3.16 trillion (Nominal GDP as per IMF data 2019)
B. China : $ 15.54 trillion (Nominal GDP as per IMF data 2019)
image source:Livemint
10. GDP Growth Rate (2019)
A. India: 5% in the first quarter of FY20
B. China: 6.2% in Q2 of 2019
India defeated the china in terms of fastest growing country of the world. Now India is the world leader in terms of growth rate of GDP.
11. Gross Domestic Product Composition
A. India:
Agriculture and allied sector shares 15.87%), Industry sector contributes 29.73% and Services (54.40%)
B. China: Agriculture (9.7%), Industry (43.9%) and Services (46.4%)
Service sector is the backbone of the Indian economy while it is manufacturing sector for the economy of china.
12. External debt
A. India: US$ 557.4 billion (19.8% of GDP) in June 2019
B. China: US$ 1,998.0 (14.4% of GDP) in June 2019
It means India is more debt ridden country as compare to china.
image source:tradingeconomics.com
13. Defense Budget:
A. India: US$ 62 billion in Feb. 2019
B. China: US$177.61 billion in June 2019
image source:image source:Quora
