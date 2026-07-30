Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, and Bank A/C Are Not Proof of Indian Citizenship: What Is It?

In the present world, people need a variety of identity proofs every day. Whether you are opening a bank account, filing tax returns and casting your vote in an election, documents like Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, Voter ID and ank passbooks are omnipresent.

However, there is a misconception that utility and identity cards are legally equivalent to proof of Indian citizenship. The Calcutta High Court has mentioned in its recent judgement that administrative identity documents independently cannot confirm proof of Indian citizenship.

What is the proof of Indian citizenship?

As per the Indian Constitution and the Citizenship Act, 1955, citizenship is a regulated status controlled by the Union Parliament. Nationality cannot be assumed or inferred only through civic participation or possession of state issued identification cards.