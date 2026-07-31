AI in Traditional Medicine: How AI Will Transform Indian Healthcare?
The Ministry of Ayush and IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) have signed a MoU to promote use of AI in India Health sector.
The Ministry of Ayush and the IndiaAI Mission under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the integration of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the Indian health sector.
The MoU will focus on research, digital innovation, medicial plants, drug administration and capacity building. To promote collaboration and encourage innovation and support the responsible development of AI-based solutionsfopr the Ayush sector.
The Ministry of Myush will lunch a AIKosh platform to share eligible health research data including datasets, metadata, AI modles, toolkits and relevant data.
How AI Will Transform Indian Healthcare?
The integration of cutting-edge AI infrastructure with traditional medicine marks a paradigm shift in how healthcare, drug discovery and wellness are appropad in India.
Evidence Based Reseacrh and Data Penetration
The AIKosh platform will make anonymised health research, datasets, metadata and specialised toolkits accessible to researchers, startup and academic institutions. The democratisation of data promotes an environment for evidence based validation of traditional therapies.
Mapping and Conservation of Medicinal Plants
India’s rich biodiversity of medicinal plants is the basis of India’s traditional healthcare system such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy and Sowa-Rigpa.
The AI-powered image recognition, geospatial mapping, and machine learning models can be deployed to track, identify catalog and protect medicinal flora. It will ensure sustainable sourcing and quality control for herbal drug manufacturing.
AI algorithms can help analyse chemical properties, monitor drug interactions, optimise formulations and track clinical outcomes for quality assurance, standardization and pharmacovigilance, which are essential for global acceptance of traditional medicines
Initiatives like joint innovation challenges invite developers to build market-ready, tech-driven solutions for public health problems. By offering pilot support and integration opportunities with government frameworks,
The partnership bridges gap between traditional medicine and modern technology challenging developers to build market-ready, technology-driven solutions for public health problems by offering support and integration opportunities with government frameworks,.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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