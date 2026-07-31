The Ministry of Ayush and the IndiaAI Mission under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the integration of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the Indian health sector.

The MoU will focus on research, digital innovation, medicial plants, drug administration and capacity building. To promote collaboration and encourage innovation and support the responsible development of AI-based solutionsfopr the Ayush sector.

The Ministry of Myush will lunch a AIKosh platform to share eligible health research data including datasets, metadata, AI modles, toolkits and relevant data.

How AI Will Transform Indian Healthcare?

The integration of cutting-edge AI infrastructure with traditional medicine marks a paradigm shift in how healthcare, drug discovery and wellness are appropad in India.