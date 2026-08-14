AI Prompts for 15 August: इन 4 AI Prompt से मिनटों में तैयार होगी स्वतंत्रता दिवस की खास तस्वीरें

15 अगस्त यानि कि स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर सोशल मीडिया पर आजादी के उत्सव से रंगी हुई फोटों की भरमार देखने को मिलती है। आप भी अपनी साधारण फोटो को AI Prompts देकर बस एक ही क्लिक में शानदार फोटो में बदल सकते हैं। इसके लिए आपको Chat Gpt और Gemini पर जाना है और अपनी फोटो अपलोड कर प्रॉम्प्ट देने हैं। इसके बाद आपकी बढ़िया-सी आजादी के रंग में रंगी हुई शानदार तस्वीरें बन जाएंगी। हमनें इसके लिए यहां ऐसे 4 AI Prompts दिए हैं, जिन्हें आप आसानी से इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। सिनेमैटिक फोटो के लिए आपकी फोटो प्रीमियम स्टूडियो-स्टाइल स्वतंत्रता दिवस पोर्ट्रेट में बदल सकती है। इसमें फोटो में शामिल चेहरे की पहचान और फीचर्स को रखते हुए केसरिया, सफेद और हरे रंग के एलिमेंट्स एड किए जाते हैं। आप यह प्रोम्प्ट दे सकते हैंः transform my uploaded photo into a cinematic Indian Independence Day portrait. Keep my face, facial features, skin tone and identity exactly recognisable. Dress me in elegant Indian attire inspired by the Indian tricolour — saffron, white and green accents. Add a subtle Indian flag in the background, soft saffron and green lighting, and a patriotic atmosphere. Make it look like a premium professional studio portrait with realistic skin texture, dramatic but natural lighting, shallow depth of field and ultra-detailed photography. Avoid excessive text, logos or artificial-looking effects.

ट्रेडिशनल इंडियन लुक के लिए यदि आप सांस्कृतिक रूप से जुड़ा हुआ अधिक लुक पसंद करते हैं, तो आप यह प्रॉम्प दे सकते हैं। इसके माध्यम से ट्रेडिशनल कपड़ों के साथ स्वतंत्रता दिवस के एलिमेंट्स को एड किया जा सकता है। Turn my uploaded photo into a sophisticated Independence Day portrait in 1280X720 dimensions. Preserve my exact facial identity and natural appearance. Dress me in traditional Indian clothing in white saree. Place me against an elegant background featuring softly flowing Indian flags and subtle Ashoka Chakra motifs. Keep the location of a garden with a hoisted Tricolour flag. Use warm cinematic lighting, realistic fabric textures and a premium editorial photography style. The final image should feel proud, elegant and authentically Indian rather than overly edited. विंटेज टच के लिए खास है यह प्रॉम्प्ट

यदि आप अपनी फोटो को क्लासिक और विंटेज लुक देना चाहते हैं, तो यह प्रॉम्पट आपके लिए उपयोगी हो सकता है। इसका स्टाइल भारतीय स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन से प्रेरित रखा गया है। तस्वीर में चेहरा वही रहता है, जबकि कलर ग्रेड बदल जाता हैः Create a powerful Independence Day portrait from my uploaded photo while keeping my face and identity unchanged. Give the image a timeless, historical Indian freedom movement-inspired aesthetic, with me wearing simple traditional Indian clothing and standing confidently. Use a vintage-inspired but highly realistic colour grade, with subtle saffron, white and green tones, an Indian flag softly visible in the background, and a tasteful Ashoka Chakra element. Make it look like a professionally photographed patriotic campaign portrait, not a cartoon. इंस्टाग्राम यूजर्स के लिए उपयोगी प्रॉम्प्ट