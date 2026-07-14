Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Which Railway Stations Have Been Redeveloped? Check the Complete List

Indian Railway has redeveloped 10 more stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a total cost of ₹424.02 crore. These stations are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and Odisha. Keep reading in detail about the developed stations.

What Is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched in 2022. The scheme aims to transform the stations to modern, sustainable and passenger friendly stations. More than 1,300 railway stations have been identified for redevelopment under the programme to make stations better.

When was the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme launched?

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched in December 2022. Under the scheme 1,300 railway stations are to be upgraded with modern facilities to make the passengers travel swiftly.