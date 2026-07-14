Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Which Railway Stations Have Been Redeveloped? Check the Complete List
Indian Railways has redeveloped 10 more railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of ₹424 crore. Check the complete list of stations, new facilities and scheme details.
Indian Railway has redeveloped 10 more stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a total cost of ₹424.02 crore. These stations are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and Odisha. Keep reading in detail about the developed stations.
What Is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched in 2022. The scheme aims to transform the stations to modern, sustainable and passenger friendly stations. More than 1,300 railway stations have been identified for redevelopment under the programme to make stations better.
When was the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme launched?
The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched in December 2022. Under the scheme 1,300 railway stations are to be upgraded with modern facilities to make the passengers travel swiftly.
Which Railway Stations Have Been Redeveloped?
|Railway Station
|State/UT
|Jalandhar Cantt
|Punjab
|Udhampur
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Anand Vihar Terminal
|Delhi
|Bijnor
|Uttar Pradesh
|Govindgarh
|Rajasthan
|Indara Junction
|Uttar Pradesh
|Begumpet
|Telangana
|Cuttack
|Odisha
|Puri
|Odisha
|Sirhind Junction
|Punjab
What New Facilities Have Been Added?
The redeveloped stations now include several modern facilities such as modern station buildings, upgraded entrances, spacious waiting halls, improved platforms, platform shelters, lifts, escalators, ramps for better accessibility, wider foot overbridges, energy-efficient LED lighting, digital passenger information systems, better parking, circulating areas, improved toilets, drinking water facilities, enhanced security and CCTV surveillance.
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