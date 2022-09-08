Apple Far Out Launch: Check the 6 new Mind Blowing gadgets, its features, prices & more here

The Apple Far Out event came to an end with a blast for gadget lovers. The tech carnival had something for everyone. Timo Cook, CEO of Apple announced various new launches. Long list of Apple new arrivals includes iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Check the launch list below along with features and price.

It was a great day at Apple Park, introducing the world to products that are essential to our daily lives and that work seamlessly together. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Bolbc5V33E — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 7, 2022

List of the latest launch of Apple are as follows:

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Bigger and better, the iPhone 14 and iPhone are available in the popular 6.1-inch size and 6.7-inch size. It features a durable and sleek aerospace-grade aluminium design in five beautiful glazes.

Features of the iPhone 14 series include:

True -tone OLED display

Improved and better battery life

Durable ceramic screens

Front-facing camera with exceptional low light performance.

Video stabilization with action mode.

Emergency SOS without cellular or wi-fi range

Safety service called Emergency SOS via Satellite that can connect to emergency services even if the user is outside of cellular or wi-fi range. It’s free for iPhone 14 users in the U.S. and Canada and launches in Canada.

Price: Starts from Rs.79900.00

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

A magical new way to interact. The only smartphone that lets you shoot, view, edit and share in ProRes or Dolby Vision HDR with its cinematic mode.

The iPhone 14 Pro series has a lot of new features:

Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip

Always-on display which doesn’t turn off when left unoperational.

New low-power mode enhances battery life.

Built on a 4-nanometer process.

A 48-megapixel camera with a bigger sensor.

Low-light photography feature.

Redesigned flash.

Price: Starts from Rs.1.30 Lakhs

Apple Watch Ultra

The ultimate sports watch with a robust titanium case. The most rugged and capable watch ever comes with three specialised straps for all kinds of adventures.

The top elements of Apple watch Ultra are:

Titanium case for perfect balance, durability and corrosion resistance.

Three built-in microphones

Thinnest Apple Watch with trail loop.

Dual-frequency GPS integrates

Powered by watchOS 9

Action button, begin your workout with a single push.

Redesigned Compass app, in-depth information and three distinct views.

Improved temperature-sensing capabilities

Introduced insights into women’s health

Price: Starting From Rs.89,900

New AirPods Pro

Air pods are re-engineered to enhance the audio experiences at a different level. Developed on a custom‑built driver and amplifier to deliver crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition.

The towering feature of AirPods Pro are:

New touch control to adjust volume

Longer battery life with up to 6 hours listening time

A smaller extra-small ear tip

A speaker added to the case

Can be charged with MagSafe chargers.

Price: From Rs.19,900

Apple Watch Series 8

Take a healthy leap ahead with the newly launched Apple Watch Series 8. Track your various health parameters. Get all your data encrypted within the latest launched dream machine.

The top features of Apple Watch Series 8:

Four colours available in aluminium body and three colours in stainless steel.

Crack, Dust and Water resistant.

Monitor health data, including ovulation, new temperature sensor.

Keeps data secure and private

Two in-built motion sensors, detects car crash situations.

Double battery life.

Price: Minimum Rs.31,800

The new Apple Watch SE

Apple has launched a lower-cost version of its mainline Series 8. It announced as redesigned Apple Watch SE and the model includes:

A bigger screen

A new plastic design on the underside of the watch

Heart rate notifications

Fall detection

Price: Starts From Rs.27,990

Apple is a revolutionary brand. It is a carbon neutral brand expecting to turn 100% carbon neutral by 2030. Hence, it means that there will be only recycle material used for component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, resulting in no adverse impact on planet.