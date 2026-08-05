Key Points In 2021, scientists successfully cloned the Queen of Sheba orchid, creating over 1,000 plants.

The first cloned orchid flowered in July 2026, five years after the project began.

Cloned orchids grow faster (3 years) and develop 10x larger tubers than wild plants.

Imagine hiking through a forest and finding an orchid that is so rare that there are fewer than 30 plants left in the entire world. This is the tale of the Queen of Sheba orchid, which is not only one of the rarest flowers in Australia but also one of the prettiest wildflowers found in this country. This flower had been on the verge of going extinct for a long time, as it was very difficult to cultivate in the wild. However, in 2021, scientists in Kings Park, Western Australia managed to clone this flower using just a single microscopic seed and create over 1,000 healthy plants. Let's learn about this incredible story in detail. Why Did the Queen of Sheba Nearly Go Extinct? (And Why Cloning Was the Only Hope) The Queen of Sheba orchid (Thelymitra variegata) is an endemic wildflower species from Australia. What makes it unique is its bright petals in shades of purple, gold, and red. However, the fate of this plant is quite tragic. During recent decades, deforestation, habitat destruction, and poaching have endangered this species with extinction.

By 2021, there were fewer than 30 surviving individual specimens growing wild in a small coastal area on the Swan Coastal Plain, between Perth and Bunbury. The problem was so serious that it was necessary to fence off the remaining wild specimens and install 24-hour video surveillance cameras to prevent theft. Why Growing This Orchid Is So Hard in Nature Unlike most other plants, in the wild, orchids don’t grow like other houseplants. Orchid seeds are like tiny dust particles and have no way to provide themselves with any nutrition. The conditions in which the Queen of Sheba survives include three very strict conditions: Fungi in the Soil: The seeds need to be connected with the right kind of fungus in the soil that will provide nutrients.

Specific Micro-Climate: There needs to be the right amount of temperature and moisture for seed germination.

Specific Insects for Pollination: Only certain native bees can pollinate the flower and create seeds.

As such, the chances of survival are extremely low since scientists believe that there is only 1 chance out of 20,000 to 50,000 wild seeds surviving and becoming a flowering plant. With under 30 flowers still existing, natural reproduction would take too much time. Key Fact Stats & Figures Wild Population Left Fewer than 30 plants Natural Seed Survival Rate 1 in 20,000 to 1 in 50,000 seeds Threat Level Critically Endangered Main Location Swan Coastal Plain, Western Australia Cloning was the only possible hope because scientists could no longer take seeds from the small number of wild flowers without wiping out the entire wild species. From Kings Park to 1,000 Plants: How Scientists Cracked the Orchid's Secret Germination Code In 2021, researchers at the Botanic Gardens and Parks Authority (BGPA) at Kings Park sought to use a novel lab technique known as somatic embryogenesis. Somatic embryogenesis is an innovative plant cloning technology that uses a single seed or piece of plant tissue in a controlled lab environment that is supplied with plant growth hormones.

Somatic embryogenesis does not use the normal process of developing a plant from a seed; rather, it fools the plant cells into producing several embryos which each develop into full plants that are genetically identical to their parent. How the Lab Cloning Process Works The scientific community divided the laboratory cloning process into easy stages as follows: Seed Collection: Scientists took only a single microscopic seed from the conservation seed bank of the state.

Multiplication of Cells: The cells were introduced into a nourishing gel medium within test tubes.

Hormone Stimulation: Specific hormones triggered rapid division and production of the plant embryos.

Growth of Plantlets: Every plant embryo developed roots and buds under lab lighting conditions. From a single clone seed, scientists managed to grow more than 1,000 plants of Queen of Sheba. With this discovery, scientists had a sufficient number of plants for their study purposes without hurting any other plant in the wild.

Comparing Growth Methods Traditional Propagation: Takes about 7 years to produce a flowering plant, with a high failure rate.

Somatic Embryogenesis Cloning: Takes about 3 years to flower, with strong survival rates and healthy plant growth. The First Flower After Five Years: Why This Single Bloom Means the Queen of Sheba Might Survive The team at Kings Park finally reached their goal five years after the start of the project in July 2026, when the first Queen of Sheba orchid flowered in the laboratory's greenhouse. This event showed that cloning techniques were capable of producing mature and functional plants, not just the survival of the plants in the lab conditions. Bigger Tubers and Faster Growth Upon examining the cloned orchids, scientists were faced with two huge surprises: Half the Growth Period: Cloned orchids took just slightly over 3 years to grow to the point of blossoming, compared to the 7 years required in the wild.

Tubers 10x Larger: Underground root tubers in the cloned orchids were up to 10 times bigger than those developed via the traditional seed-growing method.

Bigger tubers imply that the orchids have enough energy and water storage, making them very tough and having better chances for survival in the wild. What Needs to Happen Before Planting Them Back in the Wild Even though scientists have collected more than 1,000 specimens of the plant, they cannot immediately release the specimens to the forest. Two additional obstacles are being sorted out before releasing the plants: Soil Fungi: Laboratory-produced orchids need to be injected with certain types of fungi growing in the ground to get nutrients from the soil.

Pollinators: Scientists are planning territories for the native bees to pollinate the plants that will be planted. After these obstacles are overcome, hundreds of cloned orchids will be reintroduced into protected locations throughout Western Australia.