Bhabar, Terai, Bhangar and Khadar: The 4 Belts of the Indo-Gangetic Plains

The North Indian Plains of India also called the Indo-Gangetic Plains, are widely regarded as one of the largest and most fertile areas in the world with high population density. They far from the dry regions of the Indus Basin in the west to the fertile delta of the Ganges and Brahmaputra in the east and they encompass a vast area of approximately 7.5 to 7.8 lakh square kilometers.

The plains are formed with the process of continuous deposition of silt, clay and sand by the three river systems: Indus, Ganges and Brahmaputra and they are called the breadbasket of India. The entire landform does not have the same physical features.

There are four different horizontal strips or belts of the North Indian Plains which are called as Bhabar, Terai, Bhangar and Khadar, based on their relief features, soil age and texture and hydrology.