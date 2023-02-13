Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are super fun to try! Do you want to give them a try?

Wintry days can be boring. The days lack sunshine, and the nights seem dull and depressing. That is when you need some moments of fun and excitement.

Try these brain teasers to add some fun to your life!







Brain Teaser 1:

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?











Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.









Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?







ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?

Answer:

Well, who said I shave my beard every day? I am your go-to barber speaking.

Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.

Answer:

I am a bank.

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?

Answer:

Age!