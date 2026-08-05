Brock Lesnar Announces Retirement: Career, Titles, Records and Legacy
From WWE superstar to UFC champion, revisit Brock Lesnar's legendary career, titles and achievements after his retirement.
Brock Lesnar is one of the legendary combat sports athletes in history. He is known for playing in WWE, UFC, NCAA wrestling and he also tried his luck in the NFL. He is one of the most loved players around the world and on August 4, 2026 he announced his retirement on The Pat McAfee Show.
The 10 time WWE World Champion’s career lasted over two decades. He earned multiple titles and here are his biography championships, records, and achievements.
Brock Lesnar Profile
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Particular
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Details
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Full Name
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Brock Edward Lesnar
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Date of Birth
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July 12, 1977
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Birthplace
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Webster, South Dakota, USA
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Height
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6 feet 3 inches
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Weight
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Around 260 lbs
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Nickname
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The Beast Incarnate, The Next Big Thing
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WWE Titles
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10 time World Champion (7 WWE Championship, 3 Universal Championship)
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UFC Title
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1 time UFC Heavyweight Champion
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College
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University of Minnesota
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Retirement Announced
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August 4, 2026
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Final Match
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vs Oba Femi, SummerSlam 2026, Minneapolis
Who is Brock Lesnar? Know His Early Life
Lesnar grew up in Webster, South Dakota. In his school, he finished his senior year with a wrestling record of 33 wins and 0 losses. He first started wrestling at Bismarck State College and there he became the 1998 NJCAA Heavyweight Champion.
Later on he joined the University of Minnesota on a wrestling scholarship and finished runner up at the NCAA finals in 1999 and won the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship in 2000.
Brock Lesnar’s WWE Career
He then joined WWE in2002 and became a star within a few months right after WrestleMania X8. Brock defeated The Rock and won the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2002. This made him the youngest WWE Champion at that time when he was just 25 years old.
One of the biggest career moments came at WrestleMania where he ended The Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania which stood at 21 wins earlier.
Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship History
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Championship
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Times Won
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WWE Championship
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7 times
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WWE Universal Championship
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3 times
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Total World Titles
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10 times
Major WWE Achievements
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Achievement
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Year
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WWE debut
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2002
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Youngest WWE Champion (age 25)
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2002
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King of the Ring winner
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2002
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Money in the Bank winner
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2013
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Royal Rumble winner
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2003 and 2022
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Ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak
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2014
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Longest Universal Championship reign (504 days)
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2017 to 2018
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Fastest world title win in WWE history where he defeated Kofi Kingston in seconds
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2019
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Final WWE match vs Oba Femi at SummerSlam
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2026
Brock Lesnar's Biggest Career Records
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Record
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Achievement
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Youngest WWE Champion
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Won title at age 25 in 2002
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Only man to hold both WWE Championship and UFC Heavyweight title
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Achieved across 2002 to 2008
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Most reigns as WWE Universal Champion
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3 times
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One of the longest Universal Championship reigns
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504 days
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Fastest world title match win in WWE history
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Beat Kofi Kingston in seconds, 2019
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NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion
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2000
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Ended longest WrestleMania winning streak in history
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Defeated The Undertaker in 2014
Brock Lesnar’s UFC Career
Lesnar signed up with UFC in 2008 and he lost the debut fight against Frank Mir. However, he bounced back and defeated Heath Herring. It was 15 November 2008 when he defeated Randy Couture by TKO to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion.
Later on he defeated Frank Mir in a rematch at UFC 100 to unify the title, and later beat Shane Carwin at UFC 116 to become the undisputed champion.
He lost the title to Cain Velasquez in 2010. After losing to Alistair Overeem in 2011 he took a retirement from MMA for the first time. He made a short comeback in 2016 at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt, but that result was later changed to a no contest.
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