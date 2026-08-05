Brock Lesnar Announces Retirement: Career, Titles, Records and Legacy

Brock Lesnar is one of the legendary combat sports athletes in history. He is known for playing in WWE, UFC, NCAA wrestling and he also tried his luck in the NFL. He is one of the most loved players around the world and on August 4, 2026 he announced his retirement on The Pat McAfee Show. The 10 time WWE World Champion’s career lasted over two decades. He earned multiple titles and here are his biography championships, records, and achievements. Brock Lesnar Profile Particular Details Full Name Brock Edward Lesnar Date of Birth July 12, 1977 Birthplace Webster, South Dakota, USA Height 6 feet 3 inches Weight Around 260 lbs Nickname The Beast Incarnate, The Next Big Thing WWE Titles 10 time World Champion (7 WWE Championship, 3 Universal Championship) UFC Title 1 time UFC Heavyweight Champion College University of Minnesota Retirement Announced August 4, 2026 Final Match vs Oba Femi, SummerSlam 2026, Minneapolis

Who is Brock Lesnar? Know His Early Life Lesnar grew up in Webster, South Dakota. In his school, he finished his senior year with a wrestling record of 33 wins and 0 losses. He first started wrestling at Bismarck State College and there he became the 1998 NJCAA Heavyweight Champion. Later on he joined the University of Minnesota on a wrestling scholarship and finished runner up at the NCAA finals in 1999 and won the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship in 2000. Brock Lesnar’s WWE Career He then joined WWE in2002 and became a star within a few months right after WrestleMania X8. Brock defeated The Rock and won the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2002. This made him the youngest WWE Champion at that time when he was just 25 years old. One of the biggest career moments came at WrestleMania where he ended The Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania which stood at 21 wins earlier.

Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship History Championship Times Won WWE Championship 7 times WWE Universal Championship 3 times Total World Titles 10 times Major WWE Achievements Achievement Year WWE debut 2002 Youngest WWE Champion (age 25) 2002 King of the Ring winner 2002 Money in the Bank winner 2013 Royal Rumble winner 2003 and 2022 Ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak 2014 Longest Universal Championship reign (504 days) 2017 to 2018 Fastest world title win in WWE history where he defeated Kofi Kingston in seconds 2019 Final WWE match vs Oba Femi at SummerSlam 2026 Brock Lesnar's Biggest Career Records Record Achievement Youngest WWE Champion Won title at age 25 in 2002 Only man to hold both WWE Championship and UFC Heavyweight title Achieved across 2002 to 2008 Most reigns as WWE Universal Champion 3 times One of the longest Universal Championship reigns 504 days Fastest world title match win in WWE history Beat Kofi Kingston in seconds, 2019 NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion 2000 Ended longest WrestleMania winning streak in history Defeated The Undertaker in 2014