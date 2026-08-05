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Brock Lesnar Announces Retirement: Career, Titles, Records and Legacy

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 14:03 IST

From WWE superstar to UFC champion, revisit Brock Lesnar's legendary career, titles and achievements after his retirement.

Brock Lesnar Takes Retirement: Know His Career and Records
Brock Lesnar Takes Retirement: Know His Career and Records

Brock Lesnar is one of the legendary combat sports athletes in history. He is known for playing in WWE, UFC, NCAA wrestling and he also tried his luck in the NFL. He is one of the most loved players around the world and on August 4, 2026 he announced his retirement on The Pat McAfee Show. 

The 10 time WWE World Champion’s career lasted over two decades. He earned multiple titles and here are his biography championships, records, and achievements.

Brock Lesnar Profile

Particular

Details

Full Name

Brock Edward Lesnar

Date of Birth

July 12, 1977

Birthplace

Webster, South Dakota, USA

Height

6 feet 3 inches

Weight

Around 260 lbs

Nickname

The Beast Incarnate, The Next Big Thing

WWE Titles

10 time World Champion (7 WWE Championship, 3 Universal Championship)

UFC Title

1 time UFC Heavyweight Champion

College

University of Minnesota

Retirement Announced

August 4, 2026

Final Match

vs Oba Femi, SummerSlam 2026, Minneapolis

Who is Brock Lesnar? Know His Early Life 

Lesnar grew up in Webster, South Dakota. In his school, he finished his senior year with a wrestling record of 33 wins and 0 losses. He first started wrestling at Bismarck State College and there he became the 1998 NJCAA Heavyweight Champion. 

Later on he joined the University of Minnesota on a wrestling scholarship and finished runner up at the NCAA finals in 1999 and won the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship in 2000.

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Career

He then joined WWE in2002 and became a star within a few months right after WrestleMania X8. Brock defeated The Rock and won the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2002. This made him the youngest WWE Champion at that time when he was just 25 years old.

One of the biggest career moments came at WrestleMania where he ended The Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania which stood at 21 wins earlier. 

Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship History

Championship

Times Won

WWE Championship

7 times

WWE Universal Championship

3 times

Total World Titles

10 times

Major WWE Achievements

Achievement

Year

WWE debut

2002

Youngest WWE Champion (age 25)

2002

King of the Ring winner

2002

Money in the Bank winner

2013

Royal Rumble winner

2003 and 2022

Ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

2014

Longest Universal Championship reign (504 days)

2017 to 2018

Fastest world title win in WWE history where he defeated Kofi Kingston in seconds

2019

Final WWE match vs Oba Femi at SummerSlam

2026

Brock Lesnar's Biggest Career Records

Record

Achievement

Youngest WWE Champion

Won title at age 25 in 2002

Only man to hold both WWE Championship and UFC Heavyweight title

Achieved across 2002 to 2008

Most reigns as WWE Universal Champion

3 times

One of the longest Universal Championship reigns

504 days

Fastest world title match win in WWE history

Beat Kofi Kingston in seconds, 2019

NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion

2000

Ended longest WrestleMania winning streak in history

Defeated The Undertaker in 2014

Brock Lesnar’s UFC Career

Lesnar signed up with UFC in 2008 and he lost the debut fight against Frank Mir. However, he bounced back and defeated Heath Herring. It was 15 November 2008 when he defeated Randy Couture by TKO to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Later on he defeated Frank Mir in a rematch at UFC 100 to unify the title, and later beat Shane Carwin at UFC 116 to become the undisputed champion.

He lost the title to Cain Velasquez in 2010. After losing to Alistair Overeem in 2011 he took a retirement from MMA for the first time. He made a short comeback in 2016 at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt, but that result was later changed to a no contest.


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 14:03 IST

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