Chamoli District vs Pithoragarh District: Key Differences You Should Know
Chamoli and Pithoragarh are both Himalayan border districts in Uttarakhand, but they differ in area, borders, and famous sites. Check out now!
Chamoli and Pithoragarh are two districts of Uttarakhand that look quite similar on the map. They both are located on the northern part of Uttarakhand and also share border with Tibet.
But that’s where the similarities end. Let us take a look at the districts with respect to population,size, tourist places and borders.
Chamoli District vs Pithoragarh District: 7 Key Differences
Here is a quick comparison between the districts of Chamoli and Pithoragarh.
|
Parameter
|
Chamoli District
|
Pithoragarh District
|
Division
|
Garhwal
|
Kumaon
|
Headquarters
|
Gopeshwar
|
Pithoragarh town
|
Area
|
8,030 sq km
|
7,090 to 7,110 sq km
|
Population (2011 Census)
|
391,605
|
483,439
|
Population density
|
49 persons per sq km
|
About 68 persons per sq km
|
Sex ratio (2011)
|
1,019 females per 1,000 males
|
1,020 females per 1,000 males
|
Literacy rate (2011)
|
82.65%
|
82.25%
Now let us discuss the differences in detail.
Division
Chamoli District lies in the Garhwal division of Uttarakhand while Pithoragarh district is located in the Kumaon division. Chamoli was created in 24th Feb 1960 when it was carved out of Garhwal District. While Pithoragarh was created out of Almora district.
Headquarters
Gopeshwar serves as the headquarters of the Chamoli district, while Pithoragarh Town acts as the administrative headquarters of Pithoragarh district.
Area
Chamoli district is the largest district of Uttarakhand with an area of 8030 square kilometers, while Pithoragarh is the third largest district in Uttarakhand with an area of 7110 square kilometers.
Population
Chamoli district had a population of 391,605 as per the 2011 Census, while Pithoragarh had a denser population of 483,439 during the same period.
Literacy rate
Chamoli district had a higher literacy rate of 82.65% while Pithoragarh had a literacy rate of 82.25% as per the Census 2011.
Sharing Borders
Chamoli Districts shares borders with Tibet only while Pithoragarh shares border with Nepal and Tibet.
Famous Places in Chamoli District and Pithoragarh District
The following are the list of famous places in Chamoli and Pithoragarh district
Chamoli District
1. Badrinath Temple: One of the Char Dham sites.
2. Valley of Flowers: A UNESCO World Heritage Park.
3. Hemkund Sahib: A sacred Sikh shrine located at high elevation.
4. Auli: A premier skiing destination accessible by ropeway.
5. Nanda Devi: The second tallest mountain peak in the country.
Pithoragarh District
1. Askot Musk Deer Sanctuary: An important biodiversity reserve situated near Didihat.
2. Munsiyari: Acts as the starting point for exploring the Panchachuli range.
3. Chaukori: Famous for its lush tea plantations and beautiful mountain views.
4. Dharchula: An important commercial hub along the Kali River banks.
5. Lipulekh Pass: Acts as the gateway to Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage site.
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