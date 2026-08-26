Eid Milad un Nabi is a special occasion celebrated with prayers, gatherings, decorations, and beautiful moments with family and loved ones. With AI photo editing tools such as ChatGPT, you can now transform your ordinary photograph into a festive Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi-themed portrait while keeping your real facial identity completely unchanged. If you want to create realistic 8K Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi AI photos, the right prompt is important. A good prompt should clearly instruct the AI to preserve your original face, facial features, identity, and natural appearance while allowing changes to the outfit, background, lighting, posture, and overall festive atmosphere. Below are 6 unique ChatGPT AI photo editing prompts. Each prompt has a different outfit colour, location, background, and visual style. You can copy any prompt and upload your photograph with it.

ChatGPT Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi AI Photo Editing Prompt to Create 8K Resolution Photos Prompt 1 Use my uploaded photograph as the exact face and identity reference. Create an ultra-realistic, premium Eid Milad un Nabi 2026 portrait of me. FACE LOCK — ZERO FACIAL MODIFICATION: Keep my original face 100% exactly as it appears in the uploaded photograph. Do not regenerate, replace, beautify, reshape or modify my face. Keep my exact eyes, eyebrows, eyelids, eyelashes, ears, nose, lips, cheeks, jawline, chin, forehead, facial proportions, natural skin tone and facial identity completely unchanged. Do not make me look like another person. My original face must remain the same. OUTFIT: Dress me in a luxurious deep wine-red Anarkali suit with intricate antique-gold embroidery, a flowing floor-length silhouette and a matching sheer dupatta decorated with delicate golden borders. Add elegant traditional gold earrings and subtle festive jewellery.

LOCATION: Place me inside a beautifully decorated luxury living room prepared for Eid Milad un Nabi. Include cream-coloured walls, elegant curtains, warm floor lamps, decorative lanterns, flowers and sophisticated Islamic geometric décor. BACKGROUND: Create a decorative feature wall behind me with the exact words "Eid Milad un Nabi" written clearly in beautiful golden calligraphy. POSE: Standing gracefully beside a traditional upholstered chair, holding one side of the dupatta naturally, with a relaxed and elegant posture. LIGHTING: Warm golden indoor lighting with soft cinematic highlights and realistic shadows. STYLE: Premium Indian fashion editorial photography, realistic fabric texture, natural skin texture, DSLR photography, shallow depth of field, highly detailed, photorealistic. OUTPUT: 8K ultra-HD resolution, sharp focus, realistic colours, professional photography, vertical 4:5 composition.

Prompt 2 Edit my uploaded photograph into a stunning Eid Milad un Nabi celebration portrait while preserving my original face and identity exactly as they are. Do not change my eyes, eyebrows, ears, nose, lips, facial structure, jawline, cheeks, forehead, skin tone or any other facial feature. Do not replace or regenerate my face. Dress me in a sophisticated deep emerald-green kurta with intricate antique-gold embroidery, paired with a matching traditional shawl draped naturally over one shoulder. Change my posture into a relaxed standing pose near a beautifully decorated home balcony. The balcony should overlook a peaceful city skyline decorated with subtle green and warm-white festive lights. Add hanging lanterns, small decorative lights and elegant Islamic-inspired ornaments around the balcony railing.

On the wall beside the balcony entrance, include the exact phrase "Eid Milad un Nabi" in elegant golden Arabic-inspired decorative lettering, clearly readable and naturally integrated into the architecture. Use warm evening lighting with a soft glowing atmosphere and realistic shadows. Maintain my original facial appearance without any alteration. Produce the final portrait in 8K ultra-HD photorealistic quality, with detailed fabric, realistic skin texture, natural lighting and professional portrait photography. Prompt 3 Create a realistic Eid Milad un Nabi rooftop portrait using my uploaded photograph. Preserve my original face 100% unchanged. Do not alter my eyes, eyebrows, ears, nose, lips, cheeks, chin, jawline, forehead, skin tone, facial structure or identity. Change my outfit to a graceful pastel sky-blue kurta with white thread embroidery, paired with a lightweight white traditional stole. Keep the clothing modest, elegant and naturally fitted.

Place me on a beautifully decorated rooftop terrace during early evening. Show distant city buildings, a soft blue sky, subtle crescent decorations, hanging lanterns, small warm lights and tasteful Islamic-inspired decorations. Add a beautifully designed decorative backdrop wall with the exact words "Eid Milad un Nabi" written in elegant white and silver calligraphy. Give the scene a peaceful evening atmosphere with soft natural light, gentle breeze effects on the stole and realistic depth of field. Produce an 8K ultra-realistic professional portrait with highly detailed fabric, natural shadows, realistic skin texture and sharp photographic quality. Keep my face exactly identical to the uploaded photograph. Prompt 4 Transform my uploaded photograph into a beautiful Eid Milad un Nabi 2026 portrait while keeping my original face and identity completely unchanged.

FACE PRESERVATION: Use my uploaded face exactly as the reference. ZERO changes to my eyes, eyebrows, ears, nose, lips, cheeks, chin, jawline, forehead, facial structure, skin tone or natural facial texture. Do not replace or regenerate my face. My face must remain 100% original. OUTFIT: Dress me in a graceful powder-pink Punjabi salwar suit featuring delicate white chikankari embroidery, a flowing matching salwar and a lightweight organza dupatta with pearl detailing. Add small pearl earrings and elegant traditional bangles. LOCATION: Place me on a beautifully decorated home balcony during twilight. The balcony should have white flowers, potted plants, hanging lanterns, warm fairy lights and a view of a softly illuminated city skyline. BACKGROUND TEXT: On the balcony's cream-coloured decorative wall, write "Eid Milad un Nabi" in elegant white-and-gold lettering.

POSE: Standing naturally beside the balcony railing, gently holding the dupatta with one hand while looking toward the camera. LIGHTING: Soft blue-hour sky combined with warm golden balcony lights. CAMERA: Professional DSLR portrait, 85mm lens look, realistic depth of field, natural shadows. OUTPUT: Ultra-photorealistic 8K resolution, highly detailed fabric, realistic skin, cinematic quality, vertical 4:5 portrait. Prompt 5 Create an elegant Eid Milad un Nabi 2026 portrait using my uploaded photograph as the reference. STRICT FACE LOCK: Preserve my original face and identity 100% exactly. Do not change or regenerate my eyes, eyebrows, ears, nose, lips, cheeks, jawline, chin, forehead, skin tone, facial proportions or natural facial texture. No face replacement. No facial enhancement that changes my identity. The uploaded face must remain completely original.

OUTFIT: Dress me in a luxurious emerald-green silk saree with a rich antique-gold zari border, paired with a modest matching blouse. Add traditional gold jhumka earrings, a delicate necklace, bangles and a small cluster of jasmine flowers styled naturally with the hair. LOCATION: Place me inside an elegant traditional room with carved wooden furniture, cream walls, brass lamps, floral arrangements and sophisticated Islamic-inspired décor. BACKGROUND: Behind me, create an elegant cream-and-gold wall displaying the exact phrase "Eid Milad un Nabi" in beautiful gold calligraphy. POSE: Sitting gracefully on an ornate wooden chair, with the saree draped naturally and one hand resting gently on the armrest. LIGHTING: Soft warm window light mixed with subtle golden lamp illumination. STYLE: Luxury traditional fashion photography, realistic silk texture, natural skin, cinematic depth of field, professional DSLR photography.

OUTPUT: 8K ultra-HD, photorealistic, highly detailed, realistic colours, vertical 4:5 composition. Prompt 6 Use our uploaded photograph as the exact reference for both people. Create a premium Eid Milad un Nabi 2026 couple portrait. FACE LOCK: Preserve both original faces and identities 100% exactly as shown in the uploaded photograph. Do not change either person's eyes, eyebrows, ears, nose, lips, cheeks, jawline, chin, forehead, skin tone, facial proportions or natural facial texture. Do not regenerate or replace either face. WOMAN'S OUTFIT: Dress the woman in a luxurious deep emerald-green Anarkali suit with intricate champagne-gold embroidery and a matching dupatta. MAN'S OUTFIT: Dress the man in a sophisticated cream-coloured traditional kurta-pajama with a deep emerald embroidered waistcoat.

LOCATION: Place the couple in a beautifully decorated mosque courtyard at night with glowing lanterns, elegant arches, white flowers and warm architectural lighting. BACKGROUND: Add an illuminated decorative wall displaying the exact words "Eid Milad un Nabi" in elegant golden calligraphy. POSE: The couple should stand naturally beside each other in a graceful festive portrait pose, with realistic body proportions and natural expressions. LIGHTING: Cinematic warm lighting with soft moonlight and realistic shadows. STYLE: Premium Eid fashion editorial, photorealistic DSLR photography, realistic textile details and natural skin texture. OUTPUT: 8K ultra-HD resolution, highly detailed, sharp focus, professional photography, vertical 4:5 composition. Pro Tip for Better Face Preservation When you upload your photograph, use a clear image where your face is unobstructed. Then paste one complete prompt at a time. If the generated result changes your face, repeat the face-lock section and explicitly tell the AI: