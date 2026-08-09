Chronology of Cabinet Mission to Indian Independence Act 1947: Timeline for History Revision

India did not become independent in just one day. Many important events took place between 1946 and 1947 that slowly brought British rule in India to an end. The Cabinet Mission, the Constituent Assembly, the Mountbatten Plan and the Indian Independence Act, 1947 were some of the most important steps in this journey. Here is the timeline given below in the table: Cabinet Mission to Independence: Chronology Date Important Event What Happened? 24 March 1946 Cabinet Mission arrived British leaders came to India to discuss the transfer of power. 16 May 1946 Cabinet Mission Plan A plan was presented for India's future government and a Constituent Assembly. 9 December 1946 Constituent Assembly met The Assembly held its first meeting and began the work of making India's Constitution. 11 December 1946 Rajendra Prasad elected President Dr Rajendra Prasad became the President of the Constituent Assembly. 13 December 1946 Objectives Resolution moved Jawaharlal Nehru presented the Objectives Resolution. 22 January 1947 Objectives Resolution adopted The Assembly accepted the Resolution, which later helped shape the Preamble. 20 February 1947 British decision to leave India British Prime Minister Clement Attlee announced the plan to transfer power. 24 March 1947 Mountbatten became Viceroy Lord Mountbatten became the last Viceroy of British India. 3 June 1947 Mountbatten Plan The plan for the partition of British India was announced. 18 July 1947 Indian Independence Act The British Parliament passed the Act that provided the legal basis for independence. 15 August 1947 India became independent British rule came to an end and India became an independent country. 29 August 1947 Drafting Committee formed The Constituent Assembly formed the Drafting Committee, headed by Dr B.R. Ambedkar. 26 November 1949 Constitution adopted The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India. 26 January 1950 Constitution came into force India became a Republic.



What Was the Cabinet Mission? The Cabinet Mission was sent by the British Government to India in 1946. Its main purpose was to discuss how power could be transferred from the British to Indian leaders. The mission had three members: Lord Pethick-Lawrence

Sir Stafford Cripps

A.V. Alexander The mission proposed the creation of a Constituent Assembly. This Assembly would prepare a Constitution for India. The Constituent Assembly first met on 9 December 1946. Its members were mainly chosen through indirect elections by the Provincial Legislative Assemblies. From Constituent Assembly to Independence After its first meeting, the Constituent Assembly started discussing how free India should be governed. Some important events were: 11 December 1946: Dr Rajendra Prasad became the President of the Constituent Assembly.

13 December 1946: Jawaharlal Nehru moved the Objectives Resolution.

22 January 1947: The Objectives Resolution was adopted.

20 February 1947: British Prime Minister Clement Attlee announced that power would be transferred.

3 June 1947: Lord Mountbatten announced the plan for the partition of British India.

The Objectives Resolution was important because it explained the basic ideas that the Constitution should follow. It later became an important foundation for the Preamble of the Constitution. Indian Independence Act, 1947 The Indian Independence Act, 1947 was a major step towards freedom. The British Parliament passed the Act in July 1947. It provided the legal basis for the creation of India and Pakistan as two independent Dominions. Soon after the Act, India became independent on 15 August 1947. PIB describes this as the end of nearly two centuries of colonial rule. What Happened After Independence? India still had an important task left: making its own Constitution. The Constituent Assembly continued its work after independence. On 29 August 1947, the Drafting Committee was formed with Dr B.R. Ambedkar as its Chairman.