Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table: India's Latest Position, Gold Count and Overall Standings
Check India's latest rank in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 medal table. Explore the country's gold medals, total tally, and daily standings.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 are taking place in Glasgow, Scotland from 23rd July to 2nd August 2026. This is the 23rd edition of the games and Glasgow is hosting them for the second time. The first Commonwealth Games were hosted by them in 2014.
There are a total of 74 nations and territories that are taking part across 10 sports. The medal tally changes everyday as new events finish.
Medal standings at the Commonwealth Games are ranked first by the number of gold medals a country has won. If two teams have the same number of gold medals then the number of silver medals are compared and similarly the bronze medals. That is why a country with a lower number of total medals but more gold ones ranks higher than others.
The Games are set to conclude on 2nd August 2026 and as of 1st August India sits at 4th poistion with a total of 37 medals. However, there are still events left in the day where athletes will continue to score more medals.
Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table
Australia leads the chart with 137 medals while India sits at 4th position with 37 medals. Here is the complete list of medal table of Commonwealth Games 2026:
|Position
|Team
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|61
|37
|50
|148
|2
|England
|24
|40
|34
|98
|3
|Canada
|18
|18
|21
|57
|4
|India
|13
|16
|8
|37
|5
|Scotland
|11
|8
|17
|36
|6
|Nigeria
|10
|6
|5
|21
|7
|Wales
|8
|10
|12
|30
|8
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|9
|27
|9
|Malaysia
|8
|3
|3
|14
|10
|South Africa
|7
|10
|10
|27
India’s Medal Tally At Commonwealth Games 2026
India currently sits with 37 medals. First one was earned by para power lifter Jhandu Kumar, followed by Rishikanta Singh in Men's 60kg followed by Mirabai Chanu winning gold in Women's 48kg and the streak continues. Here is an overview:
|Medal
|Count
|Gold
|13
|Silver
|16
|Bronze
|8
|Total
|37
|Current Rank
|4th
Sport-Wise Medal Breakdown
Here is a brief overview of how India's medals are spread across sports at Commonwealth Games 2026 so far:
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Boxing
|7
|2
|0
|9
|Athletics and Para Athletics
|3
|7
|5
|15
|Judo
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Weightlifting
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Para Powerlifting
|0
|0
|1
|1
Biggest Indian Medal Moments So Far
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Historic first medal: Jhandu Kumar who comes from a very humble background and is a polio survivor has won India's first medal of Glasgow 2026. He claimed bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event on Day 2 with lifts of 181kg and 190kg and scored a total of 130.9 points.
-
Medal Without a Punch: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain also made history as she became India's first confirmed medallist even before her first match. This is because there are only five boxers participating for her weight category and it gave her a direct pass into the semi finals.
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Mirabai Chanu wins gold in Women's 48kg Final on 26 July 2026 and marks the first gold medal for India.
-
On the other hand, Rishikanta Singh also wins a silver medal in weightlifting Men's 60 kg category.
-
Raja Muthupandi also lifts a silver medla in men's 65 kg with a total lift of 286kg
-
Gyaneshwari Yadav wins a silver medal in women's 53kg with a total weight of 199 kg which is her personal best.
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Bindyarani Devi wins Bronze in women's 58kg category with a total lift of 199kg.
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History was created with Murali Sreeshankar winning two silver medals for India in the long jump sport. His first medal came in 2022 followed by 2026 when he had a jump of 8.09m.
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Gulveer Singh becomes the first Indian to win a medal in 10,000m. He won a silver medal with a total time of 27:49.78.
-
Neeraj Chopra finishes javelin throw with a silver medal with a throw of 85.83. He lost gold to Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage.
-
Preeti Pawar creates history as she wins first gold in the women's boxing category for India. She was soon followed by Jaismine Lamboria who took gold in the 57kg category.
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Asmita Dey was no behind in creating history as she won gold medal which was India's first in this sport.
-
India bagged another gold medal in the judo itself as Harsh Singh beat Australia's Joshua Katz in the final.
-
Indian athletes have been no short of creating history in Commonwealth Games 2026 as the nation also received its first medal in Decathlon as Tejaswin Shankar scores bronze even after being injured.
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