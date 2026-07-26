The Commonwealth Games 2026 are taking place in Glasgow, Scotland from 23rd July to 2nd August 2026. This is the 23rd edition of the games and Glasgow is hosting them for the second time. The first Commonwealth Games were hosted by them in 2014.

There are a total of 74 nations and territories that are taking part across 10 sports. The medal tally changes everyday as new events finish.

Medal standings at the Commonwealth Games are ranked first by the number of gold medals a country has won. If two teams have the same number of gold medals then the number of silver medals are compared and similarly the bronze medals. That is why a country with a lower number of total medals but more gold ones ranks higher than others.

The Games are set to conclude on 2nd August 2026 and as of 1st August India sits at 4th poistion with a total of 37 medals. However, there are still events left in the day where athletes will continue to score more medals.