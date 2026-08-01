CWG 2026: Cousins Sakshi Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas Win Double Gold in Boxing
India won two gold medals in boxing events with cousins Sakshi Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas winning gold medal in 51kg and 60kg category. Read more here.
India's boxing contingent ensured the 5th gold medal today as cousins Sakshi Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas won gold medals in the 51kg lightweight and 60kg lightweight category respectively.
This came after Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, and Arundhati Choudhary won gold for India in their respective categories.
Sakshi Choudhary and her Path to Gold Medal in 51kg Event
Sakshi Choudhary is a gold medal winner in the 2025 Boxing World Cup, who added another feather in her cap by winning the Gold at the CWG 2026.
Competing in the 51kg lightweight category, she clean-swept England’s Ruby White in a 5-0 bout, thereby winning the gold medal for India.
The road to finals wasn’t the easiest for Sakshi, who had to beat reigning world champion Minakshi Hooda and two time World Champion Nikhat Zareen to get a place in the squad for the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Sakshi Choudhary represents the Indian Army, and did her training in Army Sports Institute, Pune. She was presented the gold by Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha.
Priya Ghangas: How She Won the 60kg Lightweight Event?
Priya Ghangas, ranking 4th in the world, outsmarted her Canadian counterpart Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh in the 60kg lightweight category to lift India’s 5th gold medal in boxing events today. Priya defeated Marie with a score of 4-1.
She is the cousin of Sakshi Choudhary, the gold medal winner of 51kg segment. Priya’s cousin Nitu Ghangas has previously won gold medal in the 48kg category in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
This summed up a good day for India in CWG 2026, with 5 gold medals and 1 silver medal in boxing, and a total of 13 medals overall today.
With this, India has now won 37 medals in CWG 2026 as of 1st August 2026, 13 of which are gold medals, 16 silver and 8 bronze medals.
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