CWG 2026: Cousins Sakshi Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas Win Double Gold in Boxing

India's boxing contingent ensured the 5th gold medal today as cousins Sakshi Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas won gold medals in the 51kg lightweight and 60kg lightweight category respectively.

This came after Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, and Arundhati Choudhary won gold for India in their respective categories.

Sakshi Choudhary and her Path to Gold Medal in 51kg Event

Sakshi Choudhary is a gold medal winner in the 2025 Boxing World Cup, who added another feather in her cap by winning the Gold at the CWG 2026.

Competing in the 51kg lightweight category, she clean-swept England’s Ruby White in a 5-0 bout, thereby winning the gold medal for India.

The road to finals wasn’t the easiest for Sakshi, who had to beat reigning world champion Minakshi Hooda and two time World Champion Nikhat Zareen to get a place in the squad for the Commonwealth Games 2026.