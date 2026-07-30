A Rare Himalayan Flower Bloomed Again After 158 Years in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district

Key Points BSI scientists rediscovered Cyananthus hookeri on Sept 20, 2025, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Last seen in India in 1867, this species was lost for 158 years.

Discovery published in June 2026; less than 50 mature plants exist in India.

There are some remarkable mysteries about nature that remain hidden in the highest ranges of nature. There is a new discovery of a purple-blue coloured flower which grows in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The name of this new species is Cyananthus hookeri. It was last found in India in 1867 in the state of Sikkim by the eminent British botanist Sir Joseph Dalton Hooker. This species was lost to India's flora for 158 years. This species grows on rocky and steep alpine mountains which are unreachable by humans. A Rare Himalayan Flower Bloomed Again After 158 Years in the Remote Valley of Arunachal Pradesh Scientists working for the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) discovered a rare species of plant on September 20, 2025, situated near Chuna Valley in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh in India. This plant is named Cyananthus hookeri, which belongs to the Campanulaceae family.

This rare plant can survive only in areas where the altitude is 3,600 metres or 11,800 feet above sea level. It has been surviving owing to its extremely remote location, cold climate, and elevation. This discovery has been published in Oryx in June 2026. It has been observed that there are less than 50 mature plants of this species in India, existing in small groups ranging from 3 to 7 plants. The significance of this plant from the environmental perspective is quite immense. This plant survives in the alpine regions, and the roots of this plant serve as the soil binding agent, preventing the erosion of thin soil owing to rainfall and melting of snow. This plant serves as the food source for high altitude pollinators like wild bees and flies in late summer. What is Cyananthus Hookeri and Why is it Special?

The Cyananthus hookeri is a dwarf plant species which grows in the mountainous regions of the Himalayan range. This plant produces beautiful purple-blue flowers shaped like bells. They flower during the months of August and September each year. The throat of this flower is hairy and protects the pollen grains in the plant from the cold winds and rain. This plant is different from other plants in the way that it was discovered in India in the year 1867 by Sir Joseph Hooker in the state of Sikkim. Ever since then, the plant has disappeared from the botanical history of India even though it was also known to grow in Bhutan, Nepal and Tibet. Where is This Rare Flower Found in India? The flower is native to the Eastern Himalayas, an internationally renowned biodiversity hotspot. In India, the sole known living population of the plant occurs in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. It has been identified as growing on stony and grassy slopes near Chuna Valley that are located within 1 kilometre of Mago village.

The flower thrives in high altitudes of about 3,600 meters. The high altitude is characterised by cold winds, thin air, and heavy snowfall, making it hard for plants to survive. The plant’s population in other countries occurs in China, Tibet, Nepal, and Bhutan at elevations of 2,700-4,500 meters. Why Did This Flower Take 158 Years to be Spotted Again? The first factor concerns geography. The Chuna Valley, located in the district of Tawang, is found in areas where the terrain is extremely rugged, climatic conditions are tough, and proper roads are missing. Exploration of such alpine pastures poses serious risks and entails dangerous hiking, which not many botanists are willing to take. Furthermore, Cyananthus hookeri is an extremely small plant that stays hidden under the snow cover for most parts of the year.

Its flowering season continues for several weeks in August and September, and if researchers come at any other time, then the plant looks like regular grass and is practically invisible. Hence, it managed to survive in solitude for 158 years. How Did Botanical Survey of India Scientists Rediscover It? There was an expedition done by the scientists of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI). The scientists Subhajit Lahiri and Monalisa Das were members of an expedition led by scientist Sudhansu Sekhar Dash. They were searching for rare plants in the mountainous area near Mago village on September 20, 2025. They came across some flowers which were purple in colour and bloomed on rocks. After analysing them in connection with samples collected in the 19th century at the Central National Herbarium located in Howrah, West Bengal, they realised that it was Cyananthus hookeri. Their research work was published in the Oryx journal on June 30, 2026.