Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Check Route, Map, Budget and Other Key Details About the Project

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is one of India's most ambitious highway projects. It was launched to cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over 6 hours to just over 2.5 hours. The expressway spans nearly 210 km and connects Delhi's Akshardham to Dehradun, passing through Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur. A 32-km stretch from Akshardham to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Baghpat has already opened for trial runs in December 2025. The route map includes modern features like wildlife corridors, service lanes, and multiple interchanges.

Built as a six-lane access-controlled road, it can be expanded to eight lanes in the future. The project budget is estimated at around ₹12,000 crore. Once fully operational, this expressway will not only save time but also boost tourism and trade between Delhi and Uttarakhand. In this article, we'll explore its route, map, budget, and other key details.