Delhi Lakshmi Yojana 2026 Begins Today: Check ₹2,500 Monthly Aid, Sanction Letter and Payment Date

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is an initiative taken by the government to help the women in Delhi. The scheme is being formally rolled out today and Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will be distributing the first sanction letters to eligible women at a special event that is being held in Talkatora Stadium. Under this scheme, eligible women will get ₹2,500 every month as financial help. Here is everything you need to know. When and Where Will Sanction Letters Be Given? It is important to know that not every registered woman is getting a letter today. Only the first batch of the approved beneficiaries which are 4,000 women will be receiving the sanction letter today. Detail Information Event Date August 26, 2026 Event Venue Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi Who is giving letters CM Rekha Gupta Number of women getting letters today Around 4,000 women Total registrations so far Over 9.13 lakh

What is Delhi Lakshmi Yojana? This scheme was started to give ₹2,500 every month to eligible women in Delhi. Its main objective is to give women more financial support and more independence in daily life. This scheme was earlier called Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and was renamed as Delhi Lakshmi Yojana in an official notice. The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana scheme started from August 1, 2026 and it will run for three years, unless the government decides to extend it. A total of ₹5,110 crore has been left aside in the Delhi Budget for 2026-27 especially for this scheme. Who Will Benefit From Delhi Lakshmi Yojana? Here is a simple breakdown of the eligibility criteria for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana as per the official website: Eligibility Condition Requirement Gender Applicant must be female Age The applicant’s age must be between 21 and 60 years Family status Must be the eldest eligible female in the family Residency The applicant, her husband or either parent must be a Delhi resident for at least 10 years Voter status Needs to be a registered voter of Delhi Annual family income Should not be more than ₹2,50,000 Electricity usage Family's electricity use should not be more than 2,400 units during the previous 12 months Not eligible if Getting a government pension, paying income tax, filing GST, working in government job, or family owns a four-wheeler Vehicle Neither the applicant nor any family member should own a four-wheeler motor vehicle. Children Applicant should not have more than 3 children

How to Apply for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana 2026? Follow these simple steps to apply for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Visit the official portal dly.delhi.gov.in

Complete all eligibility questions

Fill in your personal details as well as Aadhaar information

Add details of your family members correctly

Provide bank account details for the transfer of funds

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format

Check your application once before sending it

Submit the final application

Upload the signed copy of MP or MLA endorsement letter

Download and save your acknowledgement receipt As of August 2026, the portal is still accepting new registrations and applications. However, the rules can change at any time and it is important to check the official portal before trying to apply for the benefit of the scheme.

Documents Required for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Document Purpose Aadhaar Card Identity proof Delhi Voter ID Residency and voter proof MP/MLA Endorsement Letter Mandatory support letter from your area's MP or MLA Ration Card, Driving Licence, or Electricity Bill Proof of 10 years residency Birth Certificate or Class 10 Certificate Age proof Bank Passbook For direct money transfer When Will Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Money Be Credited? On 26 August 2026, the official sanctioning of letters will be done by the CM of Delhi and the amount will hit the eligible accounts on 1 September 2026. Date What Happens August 1, 2026 Registration portal opened August 26, 2026 First sanction letters given at Talkatora Stadium September 1, 2026 First instalment of ₹2,500 begins