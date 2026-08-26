Delhi Lakshmi Yojana 2026 Begins Today: Check ₹2,500 Monthly Aid, Sanction Letter and Payment Date
Delhi Lakshmi Yojana 2026: Know who will get ₹2,500 monthly, when and where sanction letters will be given, eligibility and how to apply.
The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is an initiative taken by the government to help the women in Delhi. The scheme is being formally rolled out today and Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will be distributing the first sanction letters to eligible women at a special event that is being held in Talkatora Stadium.
Under this scheme, eligible women will get ₹2,500 every month as financial help. Here is everything you need to know.
When and Where Will Sanction Letters Be Given?
It is important to know that not every registered woman is getting a letter today. Only the first batch of the approved beneficiaries which are 4,000 women will be receiving the sanction letter today.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Event Date
|
August 26, 2026
|
Event Venue
|
Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi
|
Who is giving letters
|
CM Rekha Gupta
|
Number of women getting letters today
|
Around 4,000 women
|
Total registrations so far
|
Over 9.13 lakh
What is Delhi Lakshmi Yojana?
This scheme was started to give ₹2,500 every month to eligible women in Delhi. Its main objective is to give women more financial support and more independence in daily life.
This scheme was earlier called Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and was renamed as Delhi Lakshmi Yojana in an official notice.
The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana scheme started from August 1, 2026 and it will run for three years, unless the government decides to extend it. A total of ₹5,110 crore has been left aside in the Delhi Budget for 2026-27 especially for this scheme.
Who Will Benefit From Delhi Lakshmi Yojana?
Here is a simple breakdown of the eligibility criteria for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana as per the official website:
|
Eligibility Condition
|
Requirement
|
Gender
|
Applicant must be female
|
Age
|
The applicant’s age must be between 21 and 60 years
|
Family status
|
Must be the eldest eligible female in the family
|
Residency
|
The applicant, her husband or either parent must be a Delhi resident for at least 10 years
|
Voter status
|
Needs to be a registered voter of Delhi
|
Annual family income
|
Should not be more than ₹2,50,000
|
Electricity usage
|
Family's electricity use should not be more than 2,400 units during the previous 12 months
|
Not eligible if
|
Getting a government pension, paying income tax, filing GST, working in government job, or family owns a four-wheeler
|
Vehicle
|
Neither the applicant nor any family member should own a four-wheeler motor vehicle.
|
Children
|
Applicant should not have more than 3 children
How to Apply for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana 2026?
Follow these simple steps to apply for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana:
-
Visit the official portal dly.delhi.gov.in
-
Complete all eligibility questions
-
Fill in your personal details as well as Aadhaar information
-
Add details of your family members correctly
-
Provide bank account details for the transfer of funds
-
Upload the required documents in the prescribed format
-
Check your application once before sending it
-
Submit the final application
-
Upload the signed copy of MP or MLA endorsement letter
-
Download and save your acknowledgement receipt
As of August 2026, the portal is still accepting new registrations and applications. However, the rules can change at any time and it is important to check the official portal before trying to apply for the benefit of the scheme.
Documents Required for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana
|
Document
|
Purpose
|
Aadhaar Card
|
Identity proof
|
Delhi Voter ID
|
Residency and voter proof
|
MP/MLA Endorsement Letter
|
Mandatory support letter from your area's MP or MLA
|
Ration Card, Driving Licence, or Electricity Bill
|
Proof of 10 years residency
|
Birth Certificate or Class 10 Certificate
|
Age proof
|
Bank Passbook
|
For direct money transfer
When Will Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Money Be Credited?
On 26 August 2026, the official sanctioning of letters will be done by the CM of Delhi and the amount will hit the eligible accounts on 1 September 2026.
|
Date
|
What Happens
|
August 1, 2026
|
Registration portal opened
|
August 26, 2026
|
First sanction letters given at Talkatora Stadium
|
September 1, 2026
|
First instalment of ₹2,500 begins
Bank Account Requirement
To get the amount monthly, the applicant needs to have an active bank account. This account should be with one of the banks listed on the official portal. Here is the complete list of banks that are participating in this scheme:
-
State Bank of India
-
ICICI Bank
-
Canara Bank
-
Axis Bank
-
Punjab National Bank
-
IDFC First Bank
-
Bank of Baroda
-
Union Bank of India
-
YES Bank
-
Kotak Mahindra Bank
-
HDFC Bank
-
Federal Bank
-
Bank of India
-
IDBI Bank
-
Indian Bank
-
Karnataka Bank
-
IndusInd Bank
-
UCO Bank
-
Bank of Maharashtra
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.