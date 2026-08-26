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Delhi Lakshmi Yojana 2026 Begins Today: Check ₹2,500 Monthly Aid, Sanction Letter and Payment Date

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 12:10 IST

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana 2026: Know who will get ₹2,500 monthly, when and where sanction letters will be given, eligibility and how to apply.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana 2026 Begins Today
Delhi Lakshmi Yojana 2026 Begins Today

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is an initiative taken by the government to help the women in Delhi. The scheme is being formally rolled out today and Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will be distributing the first sanction letters to eligible women at a special event that is being held in Talkatora Stadium. 

Under this scheme, eligible women will get ₹2,500 every month as financial help. Here is everything you need to know. 

When and Where Will Sanction Letters Be Given?

It is important to know that not every registered woman is getting a letter today. Only the first batch of the approved beneficiaries which are 4,000 women will be receiving the sanction letter today. 

Detail

Information

Event Date

August 26, 2026

Event Venue

Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi

Who is giving letters

CM Rekha Gupta

Number of women getting letters today

Around 4,000 women

Total registrations so far

Over 9.13 lakh

What is Delhi Lakshmi Yojana?

This scheme was started to give ₹2,500 every month to eligible women in Delhi. Its main objective is to give women more financial support and more independence in daily life.

This scheme was earlier called Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and was renamed as Delhi Lakshmi Yojana in an official notice. 

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana scheme started from August 1, 2026 and it will run for three years, unless the government decides to extend it. A total of ₹5,110 crore has been left aside in the Delhi Budget for 2026-27 especially for this scheme. 

Who Will Benefit From Delhi Lakshmi Yojana?

Here is a simple breakdown of the eligibility criteria for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana as per the official website

Eligibility Condition

Requirement

Gender

Applicant must be female

Age

The applicant’s age must be between 21 and 60 years

Family status

Must be the eldest eligible female in the family

Residency

The applicant, her husband or either parent must be a Delhi resident for at least 10 years

Voter status

Needs to be a registered voter of Delhi

Annual family income

Should not be more than ₹2,50,000

Electricity usage

Family's electricity use should not be more than 2,400 units during the previous 12 months

Not eligible if

Getting a government pension, paying income tax, filing GST, working in government job, or family owns a four-wheeler

Vehicle 

Neither the applicant nor any family member should own a four-wheeler motor vehicle.

Children

Applicant should not have more than 3 children

How to Apply for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana 2026?

Follow these simple steps to apply for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: 

  • Visit the official portal dly.delhi.gov.in

  • Complete all eligibility questions 

  • Fill in your personal details as well as Aadhaar information

  • Add details of your family members correctly 

  • Provide bank account details for the transfer of funds

  • Upload the required documents in the prescribed format

  • Check your application once before sending it

  • Submit the final application

  • Upload the signed copy of MP or MLA endorsement letter

  • Download and save your acknowledgement receipt

As of August 2026, the portal is still accepting new registrations and applications. However, the rules can change at any time and it is important to check the official portal before trying to apply for the benefit of the scheme. 

Documents Required for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana

Document

Purpose

Aadhaar Card

Identity proof

Delhi Voter ID

Residency and voter proof

MP/MLA Endorsement Letter

Mandatory support letter from your area's MP or MLA

Ration Card, Driving Licence, or Electricity Bill

Proof of 10 years residency

Birth Certificate or Class 10 Certificate

Age proof

Bank Passbook

For direct money transfer

When Will Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Money Be Credited?

On 26 August 2026, the official sanctioning of letters will be done by the CM of Delhi and the amount will hit the eligible accounts on 1 September 2026.

Date

What Happens

August 1, 2026

Registration portal opened

August 26, 2026

First sanction letters given at Talkatora Stadium

September 1, 2026

First instalment of ₹2,500 begins

Bank Account Requirement

To get the amount monthly, the applicant needs to have an active bank account. This account should be with one of the banks listed on the official portal. Here is the complete list of banks that are participating in this scheme: 

  • State Bank of India

  • ICICI Bank 

  • Canara Bank 

  • Axis Bank 

  • Punjab National Bank 

  • IDFC First Bank 

  • Bank of Baroda

  • Union Bank of India 

  • YES Bank 

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank 

  • HDFC Bank 

  • Federal Bank 

  • Bank of India 

  • IDBI Bank 

  • Indian Bank 

  • Karnataka Bank 

  • IndusInd Bank 

  • UCO Bank 

  • Bank of Maharashtra

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 12:10 IST

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