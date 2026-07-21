Delhi Traffic Advisory: Avoid These Routes as Farmers’ Protest March May Cause Major Disruptions
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of a farmers’ protest at Kisan Ghat. Know the affected roads, expected diversions, alternate routes and travel advisory for commuters.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of farmers protest at Kisan Ghat. The communicators are advised to read the traffic advisory before travelling in Delhi. According to the travel advisory the restrictions and diversions may be imposed from 8:30 AM onwards. Keep reading to know in detail about the traffic diversions.
Why Has the Traffic Advisory Been Issued?
The advisory has been issued in view of a farmers protest that is scheduled at Kisan Ghat today. According to reports, farmers are protesting against the proposed India–US trade agreement and expressing concerns over its possible impact on India’s agriculture and dairy sectors. The advisory has been issued because the authorities expect a large gathering.
Which Roads Are Likely to Be Affected?
Traffic movement may remain slow or be diverted on roads around the protest venue and nearby central Delhi areas, including Rajghat, Kisan Ghat, Ring Road (near Rajghat), Mahatma Gandhi Marg, ITO area, Delhi Gate, Daryaganj and other adjoining roads, depending on the movement of protesters.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 20, 2026
In view of the Demonstration/Protest/Rally at Kishan Ghat, New Delhi on 21.07.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions may be imposed from 08:30 AM onwards on need basis.
Commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes around Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome… pic.twitter.com/na6iMqdIhR
What Has Delhi Police Advised Commuters?
The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel in affected areas, leave early to avoid delays, use alternate routes wherever possible, follow instructions issued by traffic personnel and check live traffic updates before starting their journey.
Why Are Farmers Protesting?
The farmers are protesting against the proposed India-US trade agreement organised by Desh Bachao Morcha. The rally is being organised at Kisan Ghat. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and several other states are expected to be a part of this gathering. Farmers argue the cheaper agricultural imports could impact agricultural labour, small traders and affect farmers practicing livestock farming.
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