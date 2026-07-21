Delhi Traffic Advisory: Avoid These Routes as Farmers’ Protest March May Cause Major Disruptions

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of farmers protest at Kisan Ghat. The communicators are advised to read the traffic advisory before travelling in Delhi. According to the travel advisory the restrictions and diversions may be imposed from 8:30 AM onwards. Keep reading to know in detail about the traffic diversions.

Why Has the Traffic Advisory Been Issued?

The advisory has been issued in view of a farmers protest that is scheduled at Kisan Ghat today. According to reports, farmers are protesting against the proposed India–US trade agreement and expressing concerns over its possible impact on India’s agriculture and dairy sectors. The advisory has been issued because the authorities expect a large gathering.

Which Roads Are Likely to Be Affected?

Traffic movement may remain slow or be diverted on roads around the protest venue and nearby central Delhi areas, including Rajghat, Kisan Ghat, Ring Road (near Rajghat), Mahatma Gandhi Marg, ITO area, Delhi Gate, Daryaganj and other adjoining roads, depending on the movement of protesters.