Delhi World Book Fair 2026: Check Theme, Schedule, Highlights and Details About Rashtriya E-Pustakalaya

The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026, which is the largest B2C book fair in the world, is coming back to Bharat Mandapam between January 10 and 18 promising the most immersive literary experience ever with more than 1,000 publishers, 3,000 stalls and 600 plus events.
It is a literature festival that is organized by the National Book Trust (NBT) India under the ministry of education where anyone can enter and enjoy reading.
Delhi Book Fair: Event Schedule and Venue
The 53rd edition starts daily between 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM in Halls 2-6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It has a duration of nine days, which is enough time to browse, discuss and cultural programs, which can be accessed by students, families, and professionals.
Participation is free and no tickets will be needed meaning that large masses of people will be involved both locally and internationally.
|Category
|Details
|Event Name
|New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026
|Organized By
|National Book Trust (NBT) India, Ministry of Education
|Dates
|January 10–18, 2026 (9 days)
|Timings
|11:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily
|Venue
|Halls 2–6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
|Entry Fee
|Free for all visitors
|Theme
|"Indian Military History – Valour and Wisdom@75"
|Stalls/Events
|3,000+ stalls, 1,000+ publishers, 600+ events
|Key Attractions
|Children’s Pavilion, Authors’ Corner, International Zone, Theme Pavilion, Rights Table
|Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya
|6,000+ free eBooks in 23+ languages; apps with TTS, dark mode; non‑academic focus
|International Participation
|50+ countries; B2B rights matchmaking
|Special Focus
|Military history exhibits, book launches, workshops, poetry recitals
Indian Military History in Delhi Book Fair
This year is Indian Military History - Valour and Wisdom@75, celebrating the Indian defense heritage on 75 th anniversary of the Republic Day with wisdom, tactics and philosophy.
This will involve specially designed pavilions that will have displays, discussions of the panels on the military stories, and comments on the contribution of the armed forces of India.
The focus creates the link between civilian and military worlds: books, discussions, and artifacts, emphasizing the prudence of the strategy as well as the presence of heroic stories.
Major Destinations and Attractions
The fair has different areas in which to attract all readers:
-
Children pavilion: Children storytelling, interactive workshops, and books that children can enjoy.
-
Authors Corner and Lekhak Manch: Book launches, writer meetings and questions and answers.
-
International Events Corner: 50+ countries are participating with international publishers and matchmaking of B2B rights in translations.
-
Theme Pavilion: Show and performance of military history.
-
New Delhi Rights Table: Networking for publishing deals.
Over 600 events include seminars, poetry recitals, and workshops, fostering vibrant literary exchange.
Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya
One of the attractions is the Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya (ReP) pavilion, which is a digital library of the Ministry of Education with 6,000+ free eBooks.
Released in February 2024 by Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ReP is device-agnostic and offers non-academic books in 23+ Indian languages (including English) of fiction, biographies, comics, poetry, and self-help.
It has text-to-speech, bookmarks, highlights, dark mode, and children themes through applications available on both Google Play and App Store. It facilitates lifelong reading according to NEP 2020, urban-rural gaps with indefinite downloads outside of school curricula.
Why Attend NDWBF 2026?
This version redefines NDWBF as a publishing giant, integrating physical stores with online innovation with ReP. The readers will be inspired by the winter colors of Delhi, whether they find military epics, international titles or free e-resources.
