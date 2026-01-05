Delhi World Book Fair 2026: Check Theme, Schedule, Highlights and Details About Rashtriya E-Pustakalaya

The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026, which is the largest B2C book fair in the world, is coming back to Bharat Mandapam between January 10 and 18 promising the most immersive literary experience ever with more than 1,000 publishers, 3,000 stalls and 600 plus events.

It is a literature festival that is organized by the National Book Trust (NBT) India under the ministry of education where anyone can enter and enjoy reading.

Delhi Book Fair: Event Schedule and Venue

The 53rd edition starts daily between 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM in Halls 2-6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It has a duration of nine days, which is enough time to browse, discuss and cultural programs, which can be accessed by students, families, and professionals.

Participation is free and no tickets will be needed meaning that large masses of people will be involved both locally and internationally.