Difference between Language and Dialect

Students studying for exams, competing against each other in areas involving language, and in general, should learn to distinguish between a language and its dialects. While the words are frequently used to mean the same thing, they represent different aspects of the study of languages. Each language has multiple versions accents, dialects, etc. that are affected by geography, time, culture, and more. Studying how and where the differences arise helps us understand how people communicate with each other, how culture develops, and how society defines itself. This article explains the key features that differentiate a language from the dialects of that language, as well as the reasons why, when people refer to dialects they do so more for social/political/ and/or other reasons than for linguistic ones.

Check Out: List of Top 10 Oldest Languages in the World (Still Spoken) What is language? A language is an organized and developed way for a large group of people to communicate. The structure of a language includes grammar, vocabulary, and writing systems; thus, everyone who speaks that language, regardless of background, can organize their thoughts into clearly defined statements and share them with others. Many languages have been acknowledged by cultural, educational, and governmental authorities as an official language (e.g., English); and, as a result, they have been adopted for many functions, including government administration, mass communication (media), literary expression, etc. A language's evolution reflects changes in a societal culture; therefore, a language continues to be a dynamic way that people communicate with one another, develop their identity, and share their knowledge.

What is Dialect? A dialect is a particular form of a language depending on the area of origin, as well as the social grouping of the individuals who speak that dialect. Dialects develop as a result of local customs or traditions that influence how people pronounce words, how they choose words to use in their speech, how they express themselves, and how they use grammatical structures. A dialect is generally considered informal; it does not have a standard written form and is used mostly in informal conversations. Although dialects have distinct words and pronunciations, they still share similarities with their parent language. By having distinct dialects, we can see the way in which people talk in a certain area is different than others; thus, dialects help to preserve the cultural identity of a particular community by highlighting linguistic diversity.

Examples of Languages Languages can include English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Spanish, French, Mandarin Chinese, Arabic, Russian, and Portuguese. All of these languages have been fully developed into complete systems of communication through a standardized system for grammar, vocabulary, writing, and pronunciation. They all have an established population base that speaks them as well as express their official use via education, administration, and the media at both a national/ governmental level and at an International level. Examples of Dialects

As an example of some of the dialects spoken/ used within the larger culture spectrum are Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Haryanvi, Scots English, American English, Cantonese, Marwari, Kangri, Bundeli, and Sylheti. All dialects represent a “regional” or a “social” variation of the overall language; therefore there are differences in pronunciation, usage/ vocabulary, and the overall expression of the language.