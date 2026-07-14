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Which City Is Known as the Egg City of India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:03 IST

Namakkal in Tamil Nadu is known as the Egg Capital of India due to its massive poultry industry and egg production. Learn why the city holds this title, which state produces the most eggs and which country leads global egg production.

Which City Is Known as the Egg City of India?
Which City Is Known as the Egg City of India?

India is the one of the largest egg-producing countries. The poultry sector is one of the fastest-growing segments of Indian agriculture. Namakkal in Tamil Nadu is called the egg capital of India. India has thousands of poultry farms which play and important role in exporting eggs too. Keep reading in detail. 

Which City Is Known as the Egg Capital of India?

Namakkal located in Tamil Nadu is known as the Egg Capital of India. Millions of eggs produced in Namakkal are supplied to different parts of India and exported to countries in Asia and the Middle East.

Why Is Namakkal Called the Egg Capital of India?

Namakkal is the egg capital of India due to several factors like thousands of commercial layer poultry farms, modern hatcheries and poultry feed manufacturing units.

egg producer

Which State Is the Largest Producer of Eggs in India?

Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of eggs in India, according to the latest Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics published by the Government of India.

The top egg-producing states include:

Rank State
1 Andhra Pradesh
2 Tamil Nadu
3 Telangana
4 West Bengal
5 Karnataka

Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Eggs in the World?

The top egg-producing countries are:

Rank Country
1 China
2 India
3 Indonesia
4 United States
5 Brazil

Which Country Is the Largest Consumer of Eggs?

China is the largest producer and consumer of eggs. China accounted for 38.3 % of egg consumption in the world. China ranked the highest in egg consumption, followed by India and USA. 

Egg Capital of India

Feature Details
Egg Capital of India Namakkal
State Tamil Nadu
Largest Egg-Producing State Andhra Pradesh
Largest Egg-Producing Country China
Second-Largest Egg-Producing Country India
Largest Consumer of Eggs China

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 19:21 IST

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