Which City Is Known as the Egg City of India?

India is the one of the largest egg-producing countries. The poultry sector is one of the fastest-growing segments of Indian agriculture. Namakkal in Tamil Nadu is called the egg capital of India. India has thousands of poultry farms which play and important role in exporting eggs too. Keep reading in detail.

Which City Is Known as the Egg Capital of India?

Namakkal located in Tamil Nadu is known as the Egg Capital of India. Millions of eggs produced in Namakkal are supplied to different parts of India and exported to countries in Asia and the Middle East.

Why Is Namakkal Called the Egg Capital of India?

Namakkal is the egg capital of India due to several factors like thousands of commercial layer poultry farms, modern hatcheries and poultry feed manufacturing units.