Election Commission of India Extends SIR Deadline in Six States: Check the Complete List and Revised Schedule Here

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Electoral Rolls in six states of India, which are Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana & Delhi, to give voters and election officials additional time to complete the verification process. This extension will enable the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to continue house-to-house verification to ensure the electoral rolls are accurate before they are finalised. Explore all the state-wise lists with their extended date with revised schedules. List of States Where the SIR Has Been Extended The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for the six states, which are: Andhra Pradesh Haryana Punjab Telangana Karnataka Delhi Andhra Pradesh & Haryana

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the ongoing SIR schedule in Andhra Pradesh & Haryana for 10 days. Revised Schedule Activity Revised Date House-to-House verification Till 24 July 2026 Draft Electoral Roll 31 July 2026 Claims & Objections 31 July-30 August Final Electoral Roll 3 October 2026 Punjab The schedule for SIR in Punjab is also revised by ECI; check below for all its extended dates: Activity Revised Date House-to-House verification Till 03 August 2026 Draft Electoral Roll 13 August 2026 Final Electoral Roll 12 October 2026 Telangana The schedule for SIR in Telangana is also revised by ECI; check below for all its extended dates: Activity Revised Date House-to-House verification Till 03 August 2026 Draft Electoral Roll 10 August 2026 Final Electoral Roll 12 October 2026

Karnataka The schedule for SIR in Karnataka is also revised by ECI; check below for all its extended dates: Activity Revised Date House-to-House verification Till 08 August 2026 Draft Electoral Roll 17 August 2026 Final Electoral Roll 19 October 2026 Delhi The schedule for SIR in Delhi is also revised by ECI; check below for all its extended dates: Activity Revised Date House-to-House verification Till 08 August 2026 Draft Electoral Roll 17 August 2026 Final Electoral Roll 19 October 2026 Chandigarh Completed its First Phase Enumeration The Union Territory of Chandigarh has successfully completed the enumeration phase of the special intensive revision. Key Highlights: Enumeration period: 15 June-14 July 2026

Registered voters covered: 5,16,427

Enumeration forms receive and digitised: 4,50,246

The draft electoral roll will be published on 21 July 2026

What is Special Intensive Revision (SIR)? The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a comprehensive, house-to-house verification and update of electoral rolls which is conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to verify and update the electoral rolls (voter list). Why has the Election Commission extended the SIR schedule in these six states? The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the schedule in these six states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana & Delhi, to provide: More time for house-to-house verification by booth-level officers.

Given extra time for voters to submit enumeration forms. Frequently Asked Questions What is an Electoral Roll? An electoral roll is the official list of all the eligible voters in their constituency. Only voters whose names appear in the electoral roll can vote in elections.