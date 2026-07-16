Election Commission of India Extends SIR Deadline in Six States: Check the Complete List and Revised Schedule Here
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the SIR of the electoral rolls in six states of India. Check the complete list and revised schedule.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Electoral Rolls in six states of India, which are Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana & Delhi, to give voters and election officials additional time to complete the verification process.
This extension will enable the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to continue house-to-house verification to ensure the electoral rolls are accurate before they are finalised. Explore all the state-wise lists with their extended date with revised schedules.
List of States Where the SIR Has Been Extended
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for the six states, which are:
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Andhra Pradesh
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Haryana
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Punjab
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Telangana
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Karnataka
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Delhi
Andhra Pradesh & Haryana
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the ongoing SIR schedule in Andhra Pradesh & Haryana for 10 days.
Revised Schedule
|
Activity
|
Revised Date
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House-to-House verification
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Till 24 July 2026
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Draft Electoral Roll
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31 July 2026
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Claims & Objections
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31 July-30 August
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Final Electoral Roll
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3 October 2026
Punjab
The schedule for SIR in Punjab is also revised by ECI; check below for all its extended dates:
|
Activity
|
Revised Date
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House-to-House verification
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Till 03 August 2026
|
Draft Electoral Roll
|
13 August 2026
|
Final Electoral Roll
|
12 October 2026
Telangana
The schedule for SIR in Telangana is also revised by ECI; check below for all its extended dates:
|
Activity
|
Revised Date
|
House-to-House verification
|
Till 03 August 2026
|
Draft Electoral Roll
|
10 August 2026
|
Final Electoral Roll
|
12 October 2026
Karnataka
The schedule for SIR in Karnataka is also revised by ECI; check below for all its extended dates:
|
Activity
|
Revised Date
|
House-to-House verification
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Till 08 August 2026
|
Draft Electoral Roll
|
17 August 2026
|
Final Electoral Roll
|
19 October 2026
Delhi
The schedule for SIR in Delhi is also revised by ECI; check below for all its extended dates:
|
Activity
|
Revised Date
|
House-to-House verification
|
Till 08 August 2026
|
Draft Electoral Roll
|
17 August 2026
|
Final Electoral Roll
|
19 October 2026
Chandigarh Completed its First Phase Enumeration
The Union Territory of Chandigarh has successfully completed the enumeration phase of the special intensive revision.
Key Highlights:
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Enumeration period: 15 June-14 July 2026
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Registered voters covered: 5,16,427
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Enumeration forms receive and digitised: 4,50,246
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The draft electoral roll will be published on 21 July 2026
What is Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a comprehensive, house-to-house verification and update of electoral rolls which is conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to verify and update the electoral rolls (voter list).
Why has the Election Commission extended the SIR schedule in these six states?
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the schedule in these six states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana & Delhi, to provide:
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More time for house-to-house verification by booth-level officers.
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Given extra time for voters to submit enumeration forms.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an Electoral Roll?
An electoral roll is the official list of all the eligible voters in their constituency. Only voters whose names appear in the electoral roll can vote in elections.
Who are Booth Level Officers (BLO)?
Booth Level Officers (BLO) are local government officials who are appointed by the Election Commission of India to:
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Verify the voter details
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Conduct house-to-house visits
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Collect the Enumeration forms
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Make at least 3 visits to the house of each elector
What are the eligibility criteria for electors in India?
As per Article 326 of the Constitution of India, the eligibility criteria for electors in India,
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Citizen of India
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At least 18 years of age
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Ordinarily resident of the constituency
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Not disqualified under any law
So, this was all about six states where SIR has been extended by the Election Commission of India.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.