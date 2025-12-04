CAT Response Sheet 2025
Fact of the Day: 10 Interesting Facts on Space

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 4, 2025, 11:45 IST

Explore 10 fascinating facts about space, from massive stars to blue Martian sunsets. Learn how cosmic mysteries like comets, gas giants, and space junk shape our universe. Perfect for students, exam aspirants, and science enthusiasts seeking clear, engaging space knowledge.

10 Interesting and Amazing Facts About Space
Fact of the Day: In today’s series of daily facts, we will discuss and explore Space. It is a vast, enigmatic, and endless area that has been a source of curiosity to the human race since time immemorial. The Universe is a big galaxy, and on the other side of our blue planet, there are stars, planets, asteroids, and many other things that are yet to be explored. 

Scientists are still going through this cosmic frontier by making surprising discoveries about the solar system and the galaxy beyond. Space questions everything about what we know about existence and consists of gigantic stars, icy comets and distant worlds that potentially have some water left.

Daily reading and knowing these facts will help you to understand the core understanding of this topic, which will also help you in clearing various exams like UPSC, SSC, Banking and also many other state exams.

So, let’s explore Space, which is one of the important topics in Science, in detail.

solar-system-illustration-1920x640-2

Source: NASA Science

About Space

Space, also known as outer space, begins just beyond Earth’s atmosphere and extends into an immeasurable cosmic ocean. It is a near-perfect vacuum containing stars, planets, moons, dust, radiation, black holes, and entire galaxies. With no air, sound cannot travel, and temperatures can swing from extreme heat to cold. Despite its emptiness, space is constantly in motion—planets orbit stars, stars form and explode, and galaxies stretch farther apart. This vast expanse holds clues to our past, present, and future, making the study of space essential for understanding how the universe was formed and how it continues to evolve.

10 Fascinating Facts About Space

1. The Sun Can Hold a Million Earths

The Sun's mass is so huge that it could contain almost 1 million Earths. And better still, astronomers consider the Sun as a typical star; that is, there are much larger and more vigorous stars scattered all over the universe.

2. Mars Also Shows Signs of Liquid Water

Previously, scientists thought that the Earth was the only planet in our solar system that contained liquid water. In the recent past, NASA discovered great evidence of intermittent flowing water on Mars, which increased interest in knowing whether any form of microbial life would have been present on the planet.

3. Comets Are Ancient Solar System Remnants

Comets are dust and frozen gases, with carbon dioxide making up the icy bodies. They were created during the 4.5 billion years ago era, and they are some of the oldest leftovers of the formation of our solar system.

4. You Can’t Walk on Gas Giants

Neptune, Uranus, Saturn and Jupiter are gas-based planets that do not have a solid surface. You could not even attempt to land; you would be drowned in their thick, whirling air.

5. A Plane Ride to Pluto Would Take 800 Years

In case there were such an opportunity to fly a commercial aircraft to Pluto, it would take over 800 years to make the trip. This goes to reveal the extent of the distances of our solar system.

6. Space Junk Is Rapidly Increasing

Space junk refers to all the defunct manmade objects which are orbiting the Earth. More than 500,000 individual items are orbiting our earth at enormous velocities, such as the dismembered fragments of satellites, the instruments dropped on spacewalks which fell by mistake, and so on.

7. Car-Sized Asteroids Enter Earth’s Atmosphere Yearly

Roughly once a year, an asteroid about the size of a car enters Earth’s atmosphere. Thankfully, it burns up completely due to friction, never reaching the ground.

8. The Tallest Known Mountain Isn’t on Earth

The highest mountain that has been found has been found on the asteroid Vesta. It is almost 3 times taller than Mount Everest at approximately 22 km in height, and therefore, it is a giant in the cosmos.

9. Stars Outnumber Earth’s Sand Grains

The quantity of stars in the universe is not less than that of the number of grains of sand on the beaches of all of Earth-at least a billion trillion. This incredible figure represents the insensible magnitude of the universe.

10. Mars Has Blue Sunsets

Mars has blue sunsets as opposed to yellow and red sunsets seen on Earth. This is because its thin atmosphere disperses sunlight differently, and blue colour penetrates easily closer to the sun.

facts on space

Conclusion

Our universe is so complicated and awe-inspiring, and it is full of extraordinary phenomena that fill the space and make us realise how that is. Since time immemorial, we have known the comets, and now we know a blue sunset in the distant, nearly as if it were in our own neighbourhood. The study of space not only makes us curious but also makes us appreciate the wonders of space outside the Earth.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

