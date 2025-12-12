10 Interesting Facts about India

India is a country with ancient wisdom, diverse cultures, and outstanding performances that have influenced human civilisation over millennia. The motherland of the world's religions, India, had a great impact on world history, starting with its leading contribution to the development of mathematics, medicine, astronomy, architecture, etc. The country has a history of over a millennium, which combines both tradition and innovation, and continues to inspire the world. India has an idyllic history, scientific discoveries, spiritualism and civilisation, which makes it a fantastic civilisation. Learn some of the most interesting facts about India that demonstrate its ancient heritage and influence on the rest of the world. 10 Fascinating Facts About India 1. India’s Long History of Peaceful Coexistence

India has a history of peace and cultural tolerance since it is one of those few ancient civilisations which has never invaded another state. 2. Birthplace of the Indus Valley Civilisation In India, over 5,000 years ago, the superior Harappan or Indus Valley Civilisation, one of the oldest urban societies to have its planned cities and drainage systems, developed. 3. Origin of the Names ‘India’ and ‘Hindustan’ The country’s name, ‘India’, comes from the River Indus. Persians later transformed ‘Sindhu’ into ‘Hindu’, giving rise to the name ‘Hindustan’, meaning the land of the Hindus. 4. India Invented Chess & Snakes and Ladders India invented chess, which is one of the world’s greatest strategic games. Snakes and Ladders, or Mokshapat, as it was initially known, was invented by Saint Gyandev to impart moral lessons.

5. India’s Groundbreaking Mathematical Discoveries Source: myindiamyglory Modern mathematics was founded on algebra, trigonometry, calculus, the decimal system, and place-value notation, which were developed in India. 6. Brihadeeswara Temple – A Global Architectural Wonder Source: incredibleindia Tamil Nadu has the world's first granite Temple at the Brihadeeswara Temple. Its shikhara is an 80-tonne monolith constructed more than 1,000 years ago that reflects the brilliance of the engineering of ancient India. 7. World’s Largest Democracy & Ancient Civilisation India is the most ancient and the largest democracy of the world with traditions that date back thousands of years. 8. India Founded the World’s First Universities Source: Great Ancient History Educational centres of the world were Takshashila University (700 BC) and Nalanda University (4th century AD), as thousands of students from different countries came there.