EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

10 Interesting Facts about India

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 12, 2025, 11:55 IST

Discover 10 fascinating facts about India, a land of ancient civilisation, scientific breakthroughs, spiritual heritage, and cultural diversity. From the Indus Valley to global innovations in maths, medicine, architecture, and education, India’s timeless contributions continue to shape world history and modern society.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Facts about India
Facts about India

India is a country with ancient wisdom, diverse cultures, and outstanding performances that have influenced human civilisation over millennia. The motherland of the world's religions, India, had a great impact on world history, starting with its leading contribution to the development of mathematics, medicine, astronomy, architecture, etc. The country has a history of over a millennium, which combines both tradition and innovation, and continues to inspire the world. India has an idyllic history, scientific discoveries, spiritualism and civilisation, which makes it a fantastic civilisation. 

Learn some of the most interesting facts about India that demonstrate its ancient heritage and influence on the rest of the world.

10 Fascinating Facts About India 

1. India’s Long History of Peaceful Coexistence

India has a history of peace and cultural tolerance since it is one of those few ancient civilisations which has never invaded another state.

2. Birthplace of the Indus Valley Civilisation

Indus-Valley-Civilisation-Discovery-Timeline-Key-Sites-Reasons-of-Decline-jpeg

In India, over 5,000 years ago, the superior Harappan or Indus Valley Civilisation, one of the oldest urban societies to have its planned cities and drainage systems, developed.

3. Origin of the Names ‘India’ and ‘Hindustan’

The country’s name, ‘India’, comes from the River Indus. Persians later transformed ‘Sindhu’ into ‘Hindu’, giving rise to the name ‘Hindustan’, meaning the land of the Hindus.

4. India Invented Chess & Snakes and Ladders

ludo-chess-snake-ladder

India invented chess, which is one of the world’s greatest strategic games. Snakes and Ladders, or Mokshapat, as it was initially known, was invented by Saint Gyandev to impart moral lessons.

5. India’s Groundbreaking Mathematical Discoveries

Algebra

Source: myindiamyglory

Modern mathematics was founded on algebra, trigonometry, calculus, the decimal system, and place-value notation, which were developed in India.

6. Brihadeeswara Temple – A Global Architectural Wonder

1-brihadeeswarar-temple-thanjavur-tamil-nadu-attr-hero

Source: incredibleindia

Tamil Nadu has the world's first granite Temple at the Brihadeeswara Temple. Its shikhara is an 80-tonne monolith constructed more than 1,000 years ago that reflects the brilliance of the engineering of ancient India.

7. World’s Largest Democracy & Ancient Civilisation

India is the most ancient and the largest democracy of the world with traditions that date back thousands of years.

8. India Founded the World’s First Universities

TakshaShila

Source: Great Ancient History

Educational centres of the world were Takshashila University (700 BC) and Nalanda University (4th century AD), as thousands of students from different countries came there.

9. Ancient India Advanced in Surgery & Medicine

One of the oldest forms of medicine was Ayurveda, which developed in India. The first surgeon, Sushruta, did cataract surgery and plastic surgery.

10. Birthplace of Major World Religions

The origins of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism are found in India. Millions of people around the world consider India to be a spiritual centre as these religions affect almost 25 per cent of the global population.

Conclusion

India’s achievements in science, culture, spirituality, and education have shaped global civilisation for centuries. Its peaceful heritage, innovations, and diverse traditions continue to inspire the world. As one of the oldest and most vibrant nations, India remains a symbol of wisdom, resilience, and cultural brilliance.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News