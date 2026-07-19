Three Indian state governments have officially declared an educational school holiday on Monday July 20 amidst the ongoing football craze for the FIFA 2026 Final match. The three states are Manipur, Meghalaya, and Kerala.

The decision aims to encourage students not to miss the highly anticipated Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Finals.

The match is going to start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) according to the official updates. It means that the game will most likely go on till the early hours of Monday morning.

Authorities have thus suspended regular school and college operations to suit the convenience of millions of young football fans staying up late.

3 Indian States declare School Holiday on Monday for FIFA 2026 Final

The decision to close schools on July 20 came after a huge campaign from students and parents. It overwhelmed the regional education ministries.