FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: 3 Indian States Declare School Holiday on Monday for Argentina-Spain Clash
Football fever prompts the state governments of Kerala, Manipur, and Meghalaya to close schools and colleges on Monday, July 20. The decision lets students witness the legendary Lionel Messi battle Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal in the historic global showpiece.
Three Indian state governments have officially declared an educational school holiday on Monday July 20 amidst the ongoing football craze for the FIFA 2026 Final match. The three states are Manipur, Meghalaya, and Kerala.
The decision aims to encourage students not to miss the highly anticipated Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Finals.
The match is going to start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) according to the official updates. It means that the game will most likely go on till the early hours of Monday morning.
Authorities have thus suspended regular school and college operations to suit the convenience of millions of young football fans staying up late.
3 Indian States declare School Holiday on Monday for FIFA 2026 Final
The decision to close schools on July 20 came after a huge campaign from students and parents. It overwhelmed the regional education ministries.
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Kerala: General Education Minister N Samsudheen confirmed closures across all public, private, and professional institutions. He playfully asked children on social media if they were happy with the surprise decision.
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Manipur: Higher education boards and university campuses will remain shut on Monday under the strict direction of the state governor.
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Meghalaya: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced full closures of educational institutions and called football "a passion and a way of life" in the state.
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Indian State
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Institutions Closed after FIFA Finals
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Pre-scheduled Exams
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Kerala
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All Schools, Degree and Professional Colleges
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Will proceed as scheduled without change
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Manipur
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Schools (CBSE/State), Universities, Higher Ed
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Postponed / Rescheduled locally
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Meghalaya
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All Schools and Colleges
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Postponed / Rescheduled locally
Why is the Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Hyped?
The FIFA Final match of 2026 represents a generational passing of the torch between Messi and Yamal.
Lionel Messi who is also an eight time Ballon d’Or winner will face off with the 19 year old Spanish young prodigy Lamine Yamal for the first time in an international final.
A @FIFAWorldCup Final first 👀— FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 19, 2026
This is the first time that the reigning European and South American champions are set to face each other at a FIFA World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/RxyUQ1vzIw
If this match goes in favour of Argentina then it would be their fourth World Cup title. And if Spain becomes the 2026 FIFA winner then it would mark the second win for the nation after 2010 and Yamal would be continuing his record of starting major tournaments for Spain and winning all of them.
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