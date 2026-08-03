Financial Year vs Assessment Year: What’s the Difference?

Taxpayers in India are often confused about the two terms financial year and assessment year. Let us explore the difference between financial year and assessment year here. What is the Difference between Financial Year and Assessment Year? The following are the differences between financial year and assessment year. Parameter Financial Year (FY) Assessment Year (AY) Meaning It is the year in which income is earned. It is the year in which that income is taxed. Also called Previous Year Period 1 April to 31 March 1 April to 31 March, one year after the Financial Year Example FY 2025-26 (1 Apr 2025 – 31 Mar 2026) AY 2026-27 (1 Apr 2026 – 31 Mar 2027) Governing section (Act of 1961) Section 3 Section 2(9) What happens here Salary, business income, and investments accrue ITR is filed, refunds issued, tax scrutiny happens

What is a Financial Year? A financial year is considered the 12 month period during which one individual earns income, spends, and also makes some investments. In India, a financial year starts from 1st April to 31st March of the following year. For example, The financial year or FY 2025-26 is the period between 1st April 2025 till 31st March 2026. It is also known as the previous year under the Section 3 of the Income Tax Act of 1961, since it is the year previous to the year in which the income is assessed. What is an Assessment Year? An assessment year is considered the 12-month period following the financial year. It is the period during which the income earned during the financial year is assessed, and if any tax is due from the individual, it needs to be paid. For example the Assessment Year or AY 2026-27 is considered for filing of income earned during the FY 2025-26.

Why the financial year in India starts from April? The financial year in India starts from April as it follows the colonial rule which was introduced by the British during their rule in India, also the period of April coincides with the ending of the harvest season for farmers which facilitates the calculation of rural income more effectively. What changes can be seen in Income Tax Act from 2026? The Income Tax Act, 2025 which came into force from 1st April 2026, unifies the terms financial year and assessment year into a single terms i.e Tax Year. As per the Section 11 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, a tax year is a 12 month period, i.e, from 1st April to 31st March of the next year in which the income will be earned and assessed. Therefore when the income tax return for FY 2026-27 will be filed before 31st July 2027, at that time it will be considered as a tax year rather than a financial and assessment year separately.