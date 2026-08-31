From ITR to ATM Charges: 5 Big Financial Changes That Could Impact Your Monthly Budget Now; Check the Rules Before September 1

The month of September is bringing in new changes from 1 of the month. These are top financial changes that will directly or indirectly affect your pockets. Changes in banking charges, Income tax deadline, LPG e-KYC, new international travelling rules are the top highlights of the upcoming changes. So, from September 1, 2026, you will have to keep a check on what is changing and how it is affecting you as a taxpayer. Take a quick look at these important financial and travel changes that may affect your pocket. Many changes may result in higher payments, while others may provide relief. ITR Filing Deadline for Business and Professional Income As a taxpayer my first and foremost concern becomes my ITR and over that the hustle of deadlines. So, whether you are a business owner or a professional, 31 August is the last day for you to file your Income Tax Return for the Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. So, if you could not file it on 31 July and you fall in the category, you do not have to worry, file it today to avoid late fees and penalty on your ITR.

By any chance if you missed the 31 August deadline, you can still file the Income Tax Return. However, filing ITR after today will come in with a small fee levied on your amount. Choose your ITR form correctly based on your type of income and get the money credited within 2-3 weeks. Things for you to remember for ITR filing deadline Taxpayers with business or professional income whose accounts do not require an audit have to file their ITR by August 31, 2026.

The normal ITR filing deadline for other taxpayers who do not fall under specified categories was July 31, 2026.

If you miss your applicable deadline, you can file a belated ITR .

The belated return for AY 2026-27 can generally be filed until December 31, 2026 , or before the completion of assessment, whichever is earlier.

A late filing fee of ₹1,000 applies if your total income does not exceed ₹5 lakh.

For income above ₹5 lakh, the late filing fee is ₹5,000.

ITR-4 (Sugam) is generally used by eligible taxpayers who choose the presumptive taxation scheme.

ITR-3 is used by individuals and HUFs having business or professional income who are not eligible to file ITR-4.

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing dates, deadlines, and applicable fees: Date / Deadline / Fee Regular deadline for other specified taxpayers July 31, 2026 ITR deadline for eligible non-audit business/professional taxpayers August 31, 2026 Last date for belated ITR December 31, 2026 Late fee if total income is up to ₹5 lakh ₹1,000 Late fee if total income is above ₹5 lakh ₹5,000 Fixed Deposit Rules: New Changes From October 1 The FD rules are changing from October 1, but you need to know the highlight before it is implemented. So everyone who saves their money and turns it into a FD, you will have to keep your eye on the small date change. RBI has set new rules for the bulk deposit. The bulk deposit of Rs 3 Crore and more will now not start from September 1. The date has been changed and the rule is effective from 1st October, 2026 now.

Key Rules for RBI Bulk Deposit Rates Daily Rate Publication: Banks must publish interest rates for large bulk deposits on their websites every business day under the new system.

Uniformity Across Branches: Banks must offer the same interest rate for the same deposit amount across all their branches.

Slab-Based Flexibility: Banks retain the flexibility to offer different interest rates for different bulk-deposit slabs. Dates to remember Details New bulk deposit rules announced by RBI October 1, 2026 Minimum deposit covered ₹3 crore or more Interest rates to be published Every business day Impact on regular retail FDs No major impact Banking and ATM Charges May Change According to reports, a buzz about ATM charges change is possible. September may bring new revised ATM charges and this is going to affect your pockets directly. Banks may revive and review the service charges. This will include fees for ATM transactions. These charges are not equal and applicable to all the banks. Charges are different because all the banks have different policies and rules. Although these are all under the eyes of RBI and there’s a limit to the charges.

Before you go and get a surprise about the chargers, it would be a good idea to check the charge structure before you step out. These small charges do not look big initially, but they silently increase your expense at the end. Things you should remember before going to ATM Banks may review ATM and other service charges around the beginning of September.

Charges can differ from one bank to another.

There is no uniform ATM fee change applicable to every bank.

Customers should check their bank’s latest schedule of charges.

Keeping track of these fees can help avoid unexpected deductions from your account. Important dates to remember Details / Date Possible review of banking and ATM charges September 1, 2026 Applicable charges Depends on the bank Where to check updated charges Your bank’s latest fee schedule

International Travellers Get Relief on Boarding Pass Stamping If you are an avid traveller and are fond of travelling abroad frequently, here is some news for you. The international travelling is getting a push, as from 1 September, anyone travelling out will not have to do the hustle of getting the boarding pass stamped. Travellers will be allowed an electronic boarding pass on their mobile phones or a printed copy will also do the job. The Immigration bureau has proposed this change to give a proper hassle free process for all international departures. Things to remember before flying out The new rule will apply from September 1, 2026.

Passengers travelling abroad from India will not need an immigration stamp on their boarding pass.

Travelers can show their electronic boarding pass on their mobile phone.

A printed boarding pass can also be used.

The change has been introduced by the Bureau of Immigration.

The aim is to make the immigration process faster and simpler.

The rule applies to international passengers travelling outside India.

Details / Status New boarding pass rule comes into effect September 1, 2026 Immigration boarding pass stamping No longer required Digital boarding pass Accepted Printed boarding pass Accepted Applies to Passengers travelling internationally from India LPG Prices, ATF Prices to be Reviewed LPG prices are in focus as on September 1, LPG cylinder and ATF prices may switch. The prices may increase, and it will then affect your pockets as well. The final rate check is still to be known. These prices are decided by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and other related authorities. LPG prices and ATF prices will directly affect the normal household and pockets of laymen who work for day to day wages. Key points to remember for the price hike LPG cylinder prices may be reviewed from September 1, 2026.

ATF prices may also be revised at the beginning of the month.

The final LPG price depends on decisions by oil marketing companies and authorities.

LPG prices can directly affect a household's monthly budget.

ATF stands for Aviation Turbine Fuel, which is used by aircraft.

Changes in ATF prices can affect airline operating costs.

Higher aviation fuel costs can put pressure on airfares.

Consumers should check the latest LPG price in their city.