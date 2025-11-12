AQI plays a significant role in helping us understand the kind of air we inhale daily. Air pollution is an increasing issue in most parts of the world and AQI is monitored to determine the level of purity and contamination of air in a given location. It provides individuals with an easy means of knowing whether the air is safe to do an outdoor activity or not, or whether they need to take precautions. The AQI is computed on the level of the main air pollutants including the particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, and ammonia. AQI has been implemented by governments in various countries of the world, such as India, to alert people about the present level of pollution and also to take measures to enhance air quality. In India, AQI system is handled by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change. The AQI scale is categorized into a range of Good to Severe with each category displaying the possible effect on health. In order to know more about this crucial topic, here is a quiz on the following topic.

1. What does AQI stand for? (a) Air Quality Index (b) Air Quantity Indicator (c) Atmospheric Quality Indicator. (d) Air Quality Information Answer: (a) Air Quality Index Explanation: AQI is an abbreviation meaning Air Quality Index which is an index that is used to indicate the level of cleanliness or pollution in the air within a given place. 2. Who is the monitoring authority in India in the AQI? (a) Indian Meteorological Department (b) Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) (c) National Disaster Management Authority (d) Ministry of Health Answer: (b) Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Explanation: CPCB, is a department of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and it is an agency that tracks and reports the air quality in India. 3. What is the primary objective of the AQI? (a) To predict weather changes

(b) To determine the degree of cleanliness or pollution of the air. (c) Counting vehicles. (d) To track rainfall levels Answer: (b) To determine the level of clean or polluted air. Explanation: The AQI helps the population to know the amount of air pollutants in a given place, and whether the air is hazardous or not. 4. Which of the following pollutants is used in the calculation of the AQI in India? (a) Oxygen (b) Nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) (c) Helium (d) Argon Answer: (b) Nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) Explanation: The AQI is calculated based on the presence of such pollutants as PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, and ammonia. 5. What does PM2.5 refer to? (a) Particulate Matter less than 2.5 micrometres (b) PM that is more than 25 micrometres (c) Carbon particles (d) Dust only Answer: (a) Particulate Matter less than 2.5 micrometres

Explanation: PM2.5 is a type of particle that is very small and capable of getting into the lungs easily resulting in health issues. 6. What is the range of AQI values that is considered as Good? (a) 0–50 (b) 51–100 (c) 101–200 (d) 201–300 Answer: (a) 0–50 Explanation: AQI of 0-50 indicates that the air quality is good and hence air pollution is not a big threat or harmful to human health. 7. What is the AQI at which the air is considered to be Unhealthy? (a) 0–50 (b) 101–200 (c) 201–300 (d) 301–400 Answer: (c) 201–300 Explanation: The level of 201 to 300 is categorized as poor to very poor wherein the quality of air becomes unhealthy to both sensitive populations and normal citizens. 8. What is the AQI value range that is classified as a Moderate? (a) 0–50 (b) 51–100 (c) 101–200 (d) 201–300 Answer: (b) 51–100