General Knowledge Quiz on Indian Education System with Answers

General Knowledge questions on the Indian Education System. the following 10 multiple choice questions have been curated to test your depth of knowledge. Top 10 Questions on the Indian Education System Q1. Under the National Education Policy (NEO) 2020 the erstwhile 10+2 structure has been replaced with 3+4+4+2 structure 3+4+2+1 structure 5+3+3+4 structure 5+4+3+2 structure Answer: C 5+3+3+4 structure Explanation: The NEP202 replaces 10+2 structure with a 5+3+3+4 structure corresponding to ages 3-8 for foundational. 8-11 for preparatory, 11-14 for middle, and 14-18 for secondary. Q2. The Radhakrishnan Commission of 1948 is related to Primary education Introduction of the 10+2+3 formal education within India Mandatory regional languages at all levels of education Establishment of the University Grants Commission (UGC)

Answer: D Explanation: The Radhakrishnan Commission recommended setting up a University Grants Commission to oversee university funding and standards. It also addressed the issue of autonomy and research standards of Indian Universities. Q3. Which of the following Institutions was established in 1953 to coordinate and determine standards in higher education before becoming a statutory body? National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Association of Indian Universities(AIU) All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) University Grants Commission (UGC) Answer (d) University Grants Commission (UGC) Explanation: The UGC was first formed in 1953 to oversee the work of three central universities: the Universities of Aligarh, Banaras and Delhi. Later it became a statutory body of the Government of India by an act of Parliament in 1956.

Q4. The Wardha Scheme of basic education was inspired by the educational philosophy of which of the following leaders? Zakir Husain Mahatma Gandhi Rabindranath Tagore Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Answer: B Mahatma Gandhi Explanation: The Wardha scheme of basic education was based on Gandhi’s view on Nai Talim in his Harijan magazine in 1937. The committee was headed by Dr. Zakir Husain for a detailed explanation of the curriculum. It focused on learning through productive manual work like a craft centered education system. Q5. Which Constitutional Amendment Act made the ‘Right to education a Fundamental Right under Art 21? 86th Constitutional Amendment Act 74th Constitutional Amendment Act 97th Constitutional Amendment Act 42nd Constitutional Amendment Act Answer: A Explanation: The 86th constitutional amendment made the right to education a fundamental right under Article 21.

Q6: Which Article was added to the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) through the 86th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2002? Art 21A Art 45 Art 46 Art 39A Answer B; Article 45 Explanation The 86 th Amendment act of 2002 substituted article 45 to direct the State to provide early childhood care and education for all children until they complete age of six years. Q7. The Operation Blackboard launched in the wake of the National Policy on Education 9NEP) 1986 was aimed at Free mid day meals to all primary school students across India Minimum essential physical facilities to all primary schools. Computer hardware and digital literacy infrastructure to rural high schools Free coaching classes for marginalised girl students. Answer B Minimum essential physical facilities to all primary schools.

Explanation: Operation Blackboard was launched in 1987-88 as a centrally sponsored scheme to ensure basic facilities in all primary schools. Q8: Which of the following bodies functions as the apex national advisory body for advising the Central and State Governments on policies and programs for qualitative improvement of school education? Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) National University of Education Planning and Administration (NUEPA) Answer C National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Explanation: NCERT was established in 196. NCERT assists and advises the Ministry of Education and state governments in formulating and implementing policies and programs in school education.

Q. 9 Which commission recommended the creation of the Indian Education Service (IES) as an all India service during the British Era? Raleigh Commission 1902 Hartog Committee 1929 Public Service Commission or Aitchison Commission, 1886 Calcutta University Commission or Saddler Commission 1919 Answer: Public Service Commission (Aitchison Commission, 1886 The Aitchison Commission recommended the reorganisation of the educational service into three grades like imperial, provincial and subordinate. Q. 10 The Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) was launched for State-level public higher and technical educational institutions Elite central universities and institutes of National importance like IIT’s Private engineering colleges and medical colleges at district levels Rural primary and secondary school infrastructure