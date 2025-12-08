GK Quiz Questions and Answers on Rohit Sharma

Key Points Rohit Sharma was born on April 30, 1987, in Nagpur, India.

He holds the record for the highest ODI score of 264 runs (2014).

Sharma debuted in ODI in June 2007 and Test cricket in 2013.

Rohit Sharma is an Indian cricketer who is loved and respected so much. He has a reputation of being relaxed and strong in striking. Rohit has given numerous memorable moments for the fans in the field. His path is full of efforts, abilities, and self-discipline. From scoring record breaking centuries to playing with confidence as a team leader, his journey is quite interesting. Due to his impressive performances, Rohit has been an idol to the young generations of the nation who are fond of cricket. Through this quiz, you will learn facts about the life and career of Rohit Sharma. This quiz details his personal experience, key records, accomplishments and significant milestones. Whether you are a cricket enthusiast, a student or someone who loves to learn interesting facts, this quiz will help you with everything.

1. When was Rohit Sharma born? A) 10 July 1988 B) 12 March 1986 C) 2 May 1989 D) 30 April 1987 Correct Answer: D) 30 April 1987 Explanation: Britannica states, “Rohit Sharma (born April 30, 1987, Bansod, Nagpur, India) is an Indian international cricketer and a former captain of the Indian cricket team in the One-Day International (ODI), Twenty20 International (T20I), and Test cricket formats.” 2. What was the name of the country when Rohit Sharma hit his record 264 runs? A) Australia B) England C) Sri Lanka D) South Africa Correct Answer: C) Sri Lanka Explanation: Cricbuzz mentions: “Rohit Sharma's stupendous 264 sent the twitter world on a frenzy.” His record was established back in the year 2014. 3. Which is the primary batting position of Rohit Sharma in limited-overs cricket?

A) Lower order B) Middle order C) Opening batsman D) Tailender Correct Answer: C) Opening batsman Explanation: He is most associated as an opening batsman, in which he plays a long inning. 4. What is the number of double centuries that Rohit Sharma has in ODIs? A) 1 B) 2 C) 3 D) 4 Correct Answer: C) 3 Explanation: Rohit Sharma is the only cricketer in the world to have three double centuries in ODI. 5. When did Rohit Sharma first play in the ODI? A) 2005 B) 2007 C) 2009 D) 2011 Correct Answer: B) 2007 Explanation: Britannica states, "Sharma's international career kicked off with an ODI match against Ireland at Belfast in June 2007, when he took one catch but did not get a chance to bat or bowl. His T20I debut was later the same year, in the group game against England in the first T20I World Cup."



6. What is the name of the team that Rohit Sharma captained the majority of his career in IPL? A) Chennai Super Kings B) Kolkata Knight Riders C) Mumbai Indians D) Royal Challengers Bangalore. Correct Answer: C) Mumbai Indians. Explanation: Rohit Sharma has guided Mumbai Indians in securing several IPL trophies turning them into one of the most successful teams. 7. What is the number of IPL wins of Rohit Sharma as a captain? A) 2 B) 3 C) 4 D) 5 Correct Answer: D) 5 Explanation: Mumbai Indians won 5 titles in IPL during his captaining and this demonstrates that he has been a great leader. 8. What is the most popular nickname of Rohit Sharma? A) The Wall B) Hitman C) Master Blaster D) Captain Cool Correct Answer: B) Hitman Explanation: He is commonly referred to as the Hitman due to his superb batting and match winning performances.

9. When did Rohit Sharma first appear in a Test? A) 2010 B) 2011 C) 2013 D) 2015 Correct Answer: C) 2013 Explanation: BCCI mentions: “When the chance arrived to represent India in the Whites, the Mumbai batter grabbed it with both hands and scored 288 runs from two Tests in his debut series, against West Indies in 2013, including a century on debut, finishing as the Player of the Series in what happened to be the great Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series.” 10. What is the domestic team that Rohit Sharma plays in the Ranji Trophy? A) Delhi B) Karnataka C) Tamil Nadu D) Mumbai Correct Answer: D) Mumbai Explanation: He is a domestic cricketer playing in the Mumbai team that is among the most successful Ranji Trophy teams in India.