GK Questions and Answers on Indo-Pak Border

The border of India and Pakistan probably happens to be one of the most recognised and heavily guarded borders all around the globe. Extending up to 3,300 kilometres in length, the international border serves as the dividing line between the two neighbouring nations and runs through various landscapes such as barren deserts, fertile river valleys, and icy snow-capped mountain ranges. The international border line was delineated long ago in 1947 at the time of the Partition, and it is famously called the Radcliffe Line in honour of Sir Cyril Radcliffe, who drew the territories. So do you think you already know all there is to know about this historic border? Can you ace the quiz? Understanding the Indo-Pak Border Before testing your knowledge with our trivia questions, let’s go over some fundamental facts about how this border was created and how it is managed today.

How the Border Was Created In 1947, when the period of British colonialism ended in South Asia, the subcontinent was divided into two sovereign nations, namely India and Pakistan. The man chosen for the position of chairman of Boundary Commissions was Sir Cyril Radcliffe, a lawyer from Britain who had never even set foot in India before. He had only a few weeks' time to delineate many kilometres of boundary lines on the map of Punjab and Bengal. The boundary line that separated India from West Pakistan became the Radcliffe Line. Key Sections of the Indo-Pak Border The border separating India and Pakistan isn’t a single, unified fence, but it is broken down into various administrative sectors due to historical reasons and mutual military treaties: International Boundary (IB): The internationally accepted boundary that stretches from Gujarat through Rajasthan to Punjab and up to Jammu.

Line of Control (LoC): Military control line that demarcates the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir between Indian- and Pakistani-controlled parts of it. The line originated after the war in 1971 and was defined in the Shimla Agreement of 1972.

Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL): Military control line that demarcates the frozen Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield in the world!

Who Guards the Border? In India, the Border Security Force (BSF) takes up the responsibility of securing the International Border in times of peace. BSF men carry out their rounds during the day and night riding camels in the desert of Rajasthan and keeping watch on the riverbanks of Punjab to prevent smuggling and protect the country. On the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army guards the borders along with the BSF due to defence security requirements. GK Quiz On Indo-Pak Border Now that you know everything about the history and management of the border, let’s see how many of these general knowledge questions you can answer correctly! Q1. What is the official name of the international boundary line that divides India and Pakistan, drawn in 1947? a) Durand Line b) Radcliffe Line c) McMahon Line

Ans.: b) Radcliffe Line Explanation: The international border dividing the two nations, India and Pakistan, is known as the Radcliffe Line, named after Sir Cyril Radcliffe, who was appointed to demarcate the borders at the time of Partition in 1947. Q2. Which Indian paramilitary force is primarily responsible for guarding the International Border with Pakistan during peacetime? a) Border Security Force (BSF) b) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) c) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Ans.: a) Border Security Force (BSF) Explanation: The Border Security Force (BSF) was established in December 1965 to protect the Indian border with Pakistan and Bangladesh during peace time. The BSF maintains strict vigilance in deserts, swamps, and plains along the rivers. Q3. Which famous border crossing point in Punjab is world-famous for its daily beating retreat and flag-lowering ceremony?

a) Nathu La b) Wagah-Attari Border c) Longewala Border Ans.: b) Wagah-Attari Border Explanation: The Wagah-Attari border crossing is situated near Amritsar in Punjab. It is popular for its colourful drill performance held on a daily basis just before sunset. The drill includes kicking by the soldiers of the BSF of India and the Pakistan Rangers of Pakistan. Q4. How many Indian states share a land border with Pakistan? a) 3 States (plus 2 Union Territories) b) 5 States c) 2 States (plus 1 Union Territory) Ans.: a) 3 States (plus 2 Union Territories) Explanation: Since the redrawing of the map of Jammu & Kashmir in 2019, there are three states in India that border Pakistan (Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab), in addition to two union territories (Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh). Q5. What is the military control line dividing the Indian and Pakistani controlled parts of Jammu and Kashmir called?

a) Line of Actual Control (LAC) b) Line of Control (LoC) c) Durand Line Ans.: b) Line of Control (LoC) Explanation: The LoC, standing for Line of Control, is the military boundary line within the region of Jammu and Kashmir. It came into existence following the ceasefire after the fighting in 1971, as per the agreement reached in the 1972 Shimla Agreement. Q6. Which state in India shares the longest stretch of border length with Pakistan? a) Punjab b) Gujarat c) Rajasthan Ans.: c) Rajasthan Explanation: The state of Rajasthan has the longest land border in India with Pakistan, which is more than 1,000 km long. Most of this border passes through the hot desert of Thar, where BSF forces ride on camels and use night-vision equipment. Q7. What is the name of the cold, icy region that is known as the highest battleground in the world along the northern border?