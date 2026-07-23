GK Questions and Answers on President of India
Test your knowledge with GK questions on the President of India. Learn key facts that will be helpful for competitive exams.
The President of India is the head of the state of India, the person occupying this position is also referred to as the first Citizen of India. President of India is the commander of the Armed forces.
This position is endowed with many executive, judicial and legislative powers. A general knowledge quiz on the President of India is helpful for students preparing for competitive exams like SSC, UPSC, IBPS PO, RRB NTPC and other major competitive exams in India.
Here are some important questions with answers and explanations on the President of India covering all possible angles that can be relevant for competitive exams.
General Knowledge Questions on President of India
1. Who was the first President of India?
Answer: Dr. Rajendra Prasad
Explanation: Dr. Rajendra Prasad was the first president of the Republic of India. He held this position from 1950 till 1962.
2. How many Presidents of India have been appointed from 1950 till 2026?
Answer: 15
Explanation: From 1950 to 2026, 15 individuals have been appointed as the President of India.
3. Who is the current president of India?
Answer: Draupadi Murmu
Explanation: Draupadi Murmu is the 15th President of India, she took oath on 25th July 2022, before this she was the governor of Jharkhand.
4. Which article in the Constitution of India states that there must be a President of India?
Answer: Article 52
Explanation: Article 52 of the Constitution of India explicitly states that there should be a President of India.
5. The President of India is elected by a Electoral College which consists of?
Answer: Elected Members of Both the Houses and Elected Members of the Legislative Assembly of the States.
Explanation: As per the Article 54 of Constitution of India, which deals with the election of the president, it states that a president will be elected by the electoral college which is made up of elected members of both the houses i.e, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, and elected members of the legislative assembly of the states.
6. What is the minimum age requirement for becoming the President of India?
Answer: 35
Explanation: The minimum age requirement for becoming President of India is 35 years as per the Article 58 of the Constitution of India.
7. The President of India must take the oath of office in the presence of?
Answer: The Chief Justice of India
Explanation: As per the Article 60 of the Constitution of India, the person who is taken oath as an President or every person who is acting as the president must take oath before the Chief Justice of India before entering the office. In case there is no Chief Justice of India, the same oath shall be taken in the presence of the senior most judge of the Supreme Court of India.
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