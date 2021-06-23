GK Quiz on Citizenship of India, Citizenship Amendment Act & Chief Minister of the state

Jagran Josh brings you a GK Quiz on Citizenship of India, Citizenship Amendment Act and Chief Minister of state. The citizenship amendment Act 2019 has been in news quite lately along with many state elections. Hence the topics become relevant for UPSC, SSC and Bank PO exams. Take a look at each question below.

Which of the following statements are true regarding the citizenship of India?

i) A citizen of India is anyone born on or after 26th January 1950

ii) Anyone born before July 1, 1987 is Indian citizen by birth irrespective of his parents nationality

Only i Only ii i and ii combined None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: A person born in India on or after 26th January 1950 but before 1st July, 1987 is citizen of India by birth irrespective of the nationality of his parents.

Indian constitution took the concept of single citizenship from?

USA UK Australia Japan

Ans. b

Explanation: The concept of single citizenship in India has been inspired from the United Kingdom’s constitution.

What is true about NRC?

i) It is a register prepared after the Census of 1951

ii) It holds the data of each village, household and was published in 1951

iii) NRC along with the Electoral Roll of 1971 is called Legacy Data

Only i i and ii ii and iii All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: The National Register of Citizens, 1951 is a register that was prepared after the conduct of the Census of 1951 in each village and house of India. It shows the houses or holdings in a serial order and indicates against each house, the number and names of persons staying therein. NRC along with Electoral Roll is called the Legacy Data.

Which committee gave the idea of jus soli kind of citizenship?

Constituent Assembly Motilal Nehru Committee Attlee Committee None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Motilal Nehru Committee in 1928 came in favour of the concept of jus soli for the first time.

In which list of the Indian Constitution is the Citizenship included?

State List Union List Concurrent List None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Citizenship is listed in the Union List under the Constitution of India.

The Constitution defines citizens as?

Any person born in India Any person who spends more than 5 years in India Any person who is born in India or his/her parents are born in India Constitution does not define citizen

Ans. d

Explanation: The Constitution does not define the term ‘citizen’ but entails the various categories of persons entitled to citizenship in Part 2.

Which article of the Constitution contains the provisions of citizenship to persons migrated to India from Pakistan?

Article 5 Article 6 Article 7 Article 8

Ans. b

Explanation: Article 6 provides for the rights of citizenship of certain people who have migrated to India from Pakistan.

Indian citizenship can be acquired through which of the following?

By descent By naturalization By registration All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: Indian Citizenship can be acquired by descent, naturalization and by registration. The provisions for these have been listed in Part 2 of the Constitution.

When was the Citizenship Amendment Bill passed by the Parliament?

2020 2018 2019 2017

Ans. c

Explanation: The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament of India on 11 December 2019.

Which of the following statements is true regarding Citizenship Amendment Act 2019?

i) It amends the Citizenship Act 1955

ii) It provides for Indian Citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are mainly Muslims

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 amends the Citizenship Act of 1955. Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis or Christians but not Muslims. They must have entered India before December 2014.

Who appoints the Advocate General of states?

Governor of state Chief Minister of state Chief justice of the high court President of India

Ans. a

Explanation: The Advocate General is appointed by the Governor of the respective state

Who does the Chief Minister give his resignation to?

Prime Minister Governor of the state Chief justice of the High Court President of India

Ans.b

Explanation: The Chief Minister's resignation is to be accepted or rejected by the Governor of the state. It is handed over to him/her by the CM.

Which among the following statements concerning the Chief Minister is/are NOT true?

i) At his time of appointment, the Chief Minister need not be a member of the state legislature

ii) The Chief Minister must always prove his majority in the legislative assembly before his appointment.

iii) It is the governor who does the final appointment of the Chief Minister.

iv) The Chief Minister can recommend the dissolution of the legislative assembly to the Governor.

Only i and iv Only ii i and ii iii and iv

Ans. b

Explanation: The chief minister is elected through a majority in the state legislative assembly. The Chief Minister after his appointment also has to prove his/her majority whenever there is a floor test.

The powers and functions of the Chief Minister of the state are analogous to which of the following?

President Prime Minister Governor Cabinet Minister

Ans. b

Explanation: The Chief Minister of the state has powers analogous to the Prime minister of the Union.

What is the minimum age to become the Chief Minister of any State?

30 years 35 years 25 years 21 years

Ans. c

Explanation: To become the Chief Minister one must be 25 years of age or more.

