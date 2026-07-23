The Disang River is in the news due to heavy rains in Assam and nearby states which are raising water levels in the region.

The river starts in the Patkai Hills of Nagaland and flows down through the Charaideo and Sivasagar districts of Assam as one of the major tributaries of the Brahmaputra River.

Local authorities closely watch its main monitoring point at Nanglamoraghat to track rising water during the monsoon.

But today we are here to know how this river flows and understand Assam's local geography, farming, and seasonal flooding with the help of quizzes hereonwards.

Geographical Facts about Disang River in Assam

Before continuing to the GK Quiz below are the facts about the Disang River for a quick revision: