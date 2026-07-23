GK Quiz on River: How Well Do You Know Disang River in Assam and Its Key Geography Facts
How well do you know the rivers of Upper Assam? Take this quick general knowledge quiz on the Disang River to test your facts on where it begins, where it joins the Brahmaputra, and its smaller streams.
The Disang River is in the news due to heavy rains in Assam and nearby states which are raising water levels in the region.
The river starts in the Patkai Hills of Nagaland and flows down through the Charaideo and Sivasagar districts of Assam as one of the major tributaries of the Brahmaputra River.
Local authorities closely watch its main monitoring point at Nanglamoraghat to track rising water during the monsoon.
But today we are here to know how this river flows and understand Assam's local geography, farming, and seasonal flooding with the help of quizzes hereonwards.
Geographical Facts about Disang River in Assam
Before continuing to the GK Quiz below are the facts about the Disang River for a quick revision:
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Point
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Detail
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Where it starts
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Patkai Hills (Nagaland)
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Local name at start
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Dilli River
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Type of river
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Left-bank (south-side) tributary of the Brahmaputra
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Where it joins the Brahmaputra
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Disangmukh (Sivasagar district, Assam)
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Smaller streams feeding it
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Safrai, Taokak, Timuk
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Main water check station
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Nanglamoraghat (Sivasagar)
5 GK Quiz Questions on Disang River
Q1. Where does the Disang River begin?
[A] Khasi Hills
[B] Patkai Hills
[C] Lushai Hills
[D] Barail Range
Correct Answer: [B] Patkai Hills
Notes: The river starts up in the Patkai Hills in Nagaland. People living near its upper section in Nagaland usually call it the Dilli River.
Q2. The Disang River joins the Brahmaputra from which side?
[A] Right side (North)
[B] Left side (South)
[C] West side
[D] East side
Correct Answer: [B] Left side (South)
Notes: Disang flows into the left (south) bank of the Brahmaputra in Upper Assam alongside other local rivers like the Dikhou and Dhansiri.
Q3. Where does the Disang River meet the Brahmaputra River?
[A] Majuli
[B] Disangmukh
[C] Neamatighat
[D] Tezpur
Correct Answer: [B] Disangmukh
Notes: The river flows directly into the Brahmaputra at a place called Disangmukh in Sivasagar district after passing through the flat lands of Charaideo and Sivasagar.
Q4. Which of these streams does NOT flow into the Disang River?
[A] Safrai
[B] Taokak
[C] Timuk
[D] Manas
Correct Answer: [D] Manas
Notes: The Manas River comes down from Bhutan and joins the Brahmaputra in Western Assam. The Safrai, Taokak, and Timuk are smaller local streams that feed into the Disang.
Q5. What does the term Disang Group mean in geology books?
[A] A group of volcanoes in the Himalayas
[B] Old shale and sandstone rock layers
[C] A high-altitude lake in Nagaland
[D] Mud deposits left by floods
Correct Answer: [B] Old shale and sandstone rock layers
Notes: Disang Group is a layer of dark gray rock made of ancient shale and sandstone and named after the river region. It is a common topic in geology lessons about North-East India.
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