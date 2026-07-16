GK Questions and Answers on Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026

Ever dreamed of being a part of one of the most spectacular festival celebrations in the world? Each year in Puri, a small coastal town in Odisha, countless people come together at the historic 12th-century Jagannath Temple. This amazing trio of gods, Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, make an annual trip from their own home to their aunt’s temple on colourful wooden chariots! In 2026, this huge festival will be held starting from July 16. Think you know everything about this amazing yatra? Put your skills to the test and ace this quiz! GK Quiz On Jagannath Yatra 2026 Q1. In which state of India is the world-famous Jagannath Temple located, where the Rath Yatra takes place? a) West Bengal b) Odisha c) Bihar Ans.: b) Odisha Explanation: The famous temple is located in a lovely coastal city named Puri, which sits right next to the sea in the state of Odisha. Every year, millions of people from all over the world travel to this state just to catch a glimpse of the Lord during the festival.

Q2. On what date is the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra festival being celebrated in the year 2026? a) June 11, 2026 b) July 16, 2026 c) August 1, 2026 Ans.: b) July 16, 2026 Explanation: The exact date varies slightly each year since it depends on the traditional Hindu lunar calendar. In the case of 2026, the major event involving the movement of the large wooden chariots will happen on Thursday, July 16. Q3. What is the name of Lord Jagannath's giant chariot, which is covered in bright yellow and red cloth? a) Taladhwaja b) Nandighosa c) Darpadalana Ans.: b) Nandighosa Explanation: Every single one of the three gods has its very own unique chariot. The chariot of Lord Jagannath is named Nandighosa. It is the largest one among all and features 16 wooden wheels and is covered in bright yellow and red cloths.

Q4. What is the name of the special ritual where the King of Puri sweeps the chariots with a golden broom? a) Pahandi b) Snana Purnima c) Chhera Pahanra Ans.: c) Chhera Pahanra Explanation: It is really a very beautiful custom. To prove that all are equally important in the eyes of God, the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri behaves like a lowly sweeper and cleans the pathway as well as the chariots using a golden broom. Q5. During the Rath Yatra, where do the three deities travel to for their nine-day summer vacation? a) Gundicha Temple b) Konark Sun Temple c) Lingaraj Temple Ans.: a) Gundicha Temple Explanation: After leaving their primary temple, the gods travel to the Gundicha Temple, which lies at a distance of 3 kilometres from there. It is believed that this is the residence of their maternal aunt and they stay here for nine days to relax.