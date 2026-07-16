GK Questions and Answers on Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026
Test your knowledge with this engaging GK quiz on the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026. Explore historical facts, sacred rituals, and iconic chariot details surrounding Puri's world-famous festival to see how well you truly know this grand celebration.
Ever dreamed of being a part of one of the most spectacular festival celebrations in the world? Each year in Puri, a small coastal town in Odisha, countless people come together at the historic 12th-century Jagannath Temple. This amazing trio of gods, Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, make an annual trip from their own home to their aunt’s temple on colourful wooden chariots! In 2026, this huge festival will be held starting from July 16. Think you know everything about this amazing yatra? Put your skills to the test and ace this quiz!
GK Quiz On Jagannath Yatra 2026
Q1. In which state of India is the world-famous Jagannath Temple located, where the Rath Yatra takes place?
a) West Bengal
b) Odisha
c) Bihar
Ans.: b) Odisha
Explanation: The famous temple is located in a lovely coastal city named Puri, which sits right next to the sea in the state of Odisha. Every year, millions of people from all over the world travel to this state just to catch a glimpse of the Lord during the festival.
Q2. On what date is the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra festival being celebrated in the year 2026?
a) June 11, 2026
b) July 16, 2026
c) August 1, 2026
Ans.: b) July 16, 2026
Explanation: The exact date varies slightly each year since it depends on the traditional Hindu lunar calendar. In the case of 2026, the major event involving the movement of the large wooden chariots will happen on Thursday, July 16.
Q3. What is the name of Lord Jagannath's giant chariot, which is covered in bright yellow and red cloth?
a) Taladhwaja
b) Nandighosa
c) Darpadalana
Ans.: b) Nandighosa
Explanation: Every single one of the three gods has its very own unique chariot. The chariot of Lord Jagannath is named Nandighosa. It is the largest one among all and features 16 wooden wheels and is covered in bright yellow and red cloths.
Q4. What is the name of the special ritual where the King of Puri sweeps the chariots with a golden broom?
a) Pahandi
b) Snana Purnima
c) Chhera Pahanra
Ans.: c) Chhera Pahanra
Explanation: It is really a very beautiful custom. To prove that all are equally important in the eyes of God, the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri behaves like a lowly sweeper and cleans the pathway as well as the chariots using a golden broom.
Q5. During the Rath Yatra, where do the three deities travel to for their nine-day summer vacation?
a) Gundicha Temple
b) Konark Sun Temple
c) Lingaraj Temple
Ans.: a) Gundicha Temple
Explanation: After leaving their primary temple, the gods travel to the Gundicha Temple, which lies at a distance of 3 kilometres from there. It is believed that this is the residence of their maternal aunt and they stay here for nine days to relax.
Q6. What is the name of the return journey when the deities travel back to the main Jagannath Temple?
a) Bahuda Yatra
b) Netrotsav
c) Anasara
Ans.: a) Bahuda Yatra
Explanation: Having spent their vacation at their aunt’s house, the gods start to move back to their home in the chariot. This journey by the chariots is known as Bahuda Yatra, which will take place on July 24, 2026.
Q7. Who are the three deities that ride on the beautiful chariots during the procession?
a) Lord Krishna, Radha, and Balaram
b) Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra
c) Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Goddess Sita
Ans.: b) Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra
Explanation: This festival revolves around the three brothers! The Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of the Lord Krishna, along with his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and his little sister Goddess Subhadra embark upon the journey in their individual chariots.
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