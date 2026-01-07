GK Quiz Questions and Answers on Kings in World History

From Ancient Egypt, through the Roman Empire, through the Byzantine Empire and beyond to the Present Day today, Kings have impacted how we know about the world, and shaped how we feel about it, through their governing of vast empires, leading their armies in war, enforcing their own interpretation of the laws of their time and through cultural, religious and other influences.
This quiz is designed to help people become familiar with some of the more noteworthy Kings of all time, from a variety of different periods within various regions. The purpose of this quiz is to assist in developing historical knowledge and provide an opportunity for students to connect significant historic events to some of the Kings who influenced the political and cultural foundations for today's Modern World.
1. Which king of France was known as the “Sun King”?
A. Louis XIII
B. Louis XIV
C. Louis XV
D. Napoleon I
Answer: B. Louis XIV
Explanation: Louis XIV adopted the sun as his symbol to represent absolute monarchy and ruled France for 72 years.
2. Who was the first king of a unified England?
A. Edward the Confessor
B. Alfred the Great
C. Athelstan
D. William the Conqueror
Answer: C. Athelstan
Explanation: King Athelstan united various Anglo-Saxon kingdoms around 927 CE.
3. Which Macedonian king created one of the largest empires of the ancient world?
A. Philip II
B. Alexander the Great
C. Darius I
D. Cyrus the Great
Answer: B. Alexander the Great
Explanation: Alexander the Great conquered territories from Greece to northwest India by the age of 30.
4. Who was the last king of France before the French Revolution?
A. Louis XIV
B. Louis XV
C. Louis XVI
D. Charles X
Answer: C. Louis XVI
Explanation: Louis XVI was executed by guillotine in 1793 during the French Revolution.
5. Which Indian king is famous for renouncing war after the Battle of Kalinga?
A. Chandragupta Maurya
B. Bindusara
C. Ashoka
D. Harsha
Answer: C. Ashoka
Explanation: Emperor Ashoka embraced Buddhism after witnessing the destruction caused by the Kalinga war.
6. Who was the first king of the Roman Empire?
A. Julius Caesar
B. Nero
C. Augustus
D. Caligula
Answer: C. Augustus
Explanation: Augustus became the first Roman emperor in 27 BCE after the fall of the Roman Republic.
7. Which English king signed the Magna Carta in 1215?
A. Henry II
B. Richard I
C. John
D. Edward I
Answer: C. John
Explanation: King John signed the Magna Carta, limiting royal power and strengthening the rule of law.
8. Who was the founder of the Mughal Empire in India?
A. Akbar
B. Humayun
C. Babur
D. Shah Jahan
Answer: C. Babur
Explanation: Babur defeated Ibrahim Lodi in the First Battle of Panipat in 1526.
9. Which African king is remembered for his immense wealth during the medieval period?
A. Shaka Zulu
B. Menelik II
C. Mansa Musa
D. Askia Muhammad
Answer: C. Mansa Musa
Explanation: Mansa Musa of Mali was famed for his gold wealth, showcased during his pilgrimage to Mecca.
10. Who was the king that led the Norman conquest of England in 1066?
A. Harold Godwinson
B. William the Conqueror
C. Henry I
D. Stephen
Answer: B. William the Conqueror
Explanation: William defeated King Harold II at the Battle of Hastings and became King of England.
Conclusion
By studying the lives and legacies of monarchs, one can gain a valuable perspective on world history. The Kings quiz features prominent leaders whose actions influenced the development and evolution of empires, societies, and government.
As such, this quiz provides an opportunity for students to enhance their historical understanding and to contemplate their learning from important historical events.
