GK Quiz on Planets for Class 5

The Solar System consists of eight planets that revolve around the Sun. Each planet has unique features, from the hot surface of Mercury to the icy winds of Neptune. This quiz is designed for Class 5 students to help them learn about the planets in a fun and interactive way.

1. Which of the following planet has largest number natural satellite?

A. Jupiter

B. Saturn

C. Uranus

D. Neptune

Ans: A

Explanation: Jupiter is the fifth planet from the Sun and named after the Roman god Jupiter. This planet has 67 natural satellites. Hence, A is the correct option.

2. Which is the largest planet in the Solar System?

A. Earth

B. Saturn

C. Jupiter

D. Neptune

Answer: C. Jupiter

Explanation: Jupiter is the largest planet. It is so big that more than 1,300 Earths could fit inside it.

3. Which planet is closest to the Sun?