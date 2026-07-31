GK Quiz on Planets for Class 5
Test your knowledge with this Planets GK Quiz for Class 5. Explore 25 easy multiple-choice questions with answers and explanations about the Solar System.
The Solar System consists of eight planets that revolve around the Sun. Each planet has unique features, from the hot surface of Mercury to the icy winds of Neptune. This quiz is designed for Class 5 students to help them learn about the planets in a fun and interactive way.
1. Which of the following planet has largest number natural satellite?
A. Jupiter
B. Saturn
C. Uranus
D. Neptune
Ans: A
Explanation: Jupiter is the fifth planet from the Sun and named after the Roman god Jupiter. This planet has 67 natural satellites. Hence, A is the correct option.
2. Which is the largest planet in the Solar System?
A. Earth
B. Saturn
C. Jupiter
D. Neptune
Answer: C. Jupiter
Explanation: Jupiter is the largest planet. It is so big that more than 1,300 Earths could fit inside it.
3. Which planet is closest to the Sun?
A. Venus
B. Mercury
C. Earth
D. Mars
Answer: B. Mercury
Explanation: Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and is also the smallest planet in the Solar System.
4. Which planet is known as the Red Planet?
A. Jupiter
B. Mars
C. Venus
D. Saturn
Answer: B. Mars
Explanation: Mars appears red because its surface contains iron oxide (rust).
5.Which of the following is/are correct?
A. Uranus-27 (Number of natural satellite)
B. Neptune- 14 (Number of natural satellite)
C. Haumea- 2 (Number of natural satellite)
D. All the above are correct
Ans. D
Explanation: Uranus has 27, Neptune 14 and Haumea has 2 number of natural satellites.
6. Which of the following planet caused Pluto to lose its status as a planet?
A. Eris
B. Neptune
C. Makemake
D. Uranus
Ans: C
Explanation: Makemake is a dwarf planet and discovered by a team led by Michael E. Brown on March 31, 2005. It is one of the bodies that caused Pluto to lose its status as a planet. Hence, C is the correct option.
7. Which of the following dwarf planet discovered by a team led by Michael E. Brown?
A. Eris
B. Pluto
C. Haumea
D. Makemake
Ans: D
Explanation: Makemake is a dwarf planet and discovered by a team led by Michael E. Brown on March 31, 2005. Hence, D is the correct option.
8. Which of the following is the third planet from the sun and only planet known to have an atmosphere containing free oxygen, oceans of water on its surface?
A. Earth
B. Mars
C. Venus
D. Jupiter
Ans: A
Explanation: Earth is the third planet from the sun and only planet known to have an atmosphere containing free oxygen, oceans of water on its surface and, of course, life. Hence, A is the correct option.
9. Which of the following planet is the fourth-largest planet by diameter?
A. Neptune
B. Uranus
C. Jupiter
D. Mars
Ans: A
Explanation: Neptune is the eighth and farthest known planet of the Solar System. It is the fourth-largest planet by diameter, the third-most-massive planet, and the densest giant planet of the Solar System. It has 14 natural satellites. Hence, A is the correct option.
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