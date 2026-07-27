Sarnath, which is one of the ancient Buddhist sites, is located in Uttar Pradesh and was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in July 2026.

According to sacred Buddhist texts, the Buddha travelled to Sarnath in the sixth century BCE after attaining enlightenment in Bodh Gaya.

Here in Sarnath, Gautam Buddha met his first disciples and delivered his first sermon as the beginning of the spread of Buddhist teachings.

This article is all about the GK quiz on Sarnath, which is very helpful for students of classes 8 to 12 and even for preparing students for different government exams like SSC, Railways, and state government exams.

So, explore this article and test your knowledge with these GK quizzes on Sarnath, given with their answers and explanations.