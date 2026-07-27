GK Quiz on Sarnath
Test your knowledge with this GK quiz on Sarnath, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Practise these questions with answers and explanations for SSC, Railways, and other competitive exams.
Sarnath, which is one of the ancient Buddhist sites, is located in Uttar Pradesh and was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in July 2026.
According to sacred Buddhist texts, the Buddha travelled to Sarnath in the sixth century BCE after attaining enlightenment in Bodh Gaya.
Here in Sarnath, Gautam Buddha met his first disciples and delivered his first sermon as the beginning of the spread of Buddhist teachings.
This article is all about the GK quiz on Sarnath, which is very helpful for students of classes 8 to 12 and even for preparing students for different government exams like SSC, Railways, and state government exams.
So, explore this article and test your knowledge with these GK quizzes on Sarnath, given with their answers and explanations.
GK Quiz on Sarnath
1. Where is Sarnath located in India?
A. Prayagraj
B. Patna
C. Varansi
D. Bodh Gaya
Answer: C) Varanasi
Explanation: Sarnath is located 10 Kilometres north-east of Varanasi, near the confluence of the Ganga and Varuna rivers, in Uttar Pradesh, India
2. The first sermon of Gautam Buddha was given at which park?
A. Nehru Park
B. Deer Park
C. Beniya Park
D. Anand Park
Answer: B) Deer Park
Explanation: The Buddha first taught the Dhamma at the Deer Park in Sarnath, Varanasi, after attaining enlightenment in Bodh Gaya.
At this place, the Buddha gave his first speech to five men who had been his companions of earlier austerities.
3. What is the old name of Sarnath?
A. Ishapatana
B. Isipatana
C. Mrigadeva
D. Gangapatana
Answer: B) Isipatana
Explanation: The old name of Sarnath is 'Isipatana'. The other name of the Sarnath is Mrigadava, Rishipattana, and Migadaya
4. What is the meaning of 'Sarnath', and from which language is the word ‘Sarnath’ derived?
A. Lord of Deer, Sanskrit Language
B. Lord of Black-Buck, Sanskrit Language
C. Lord of Deer, Pali Language
D. Lord of Black-Buck, Pali Language
Answer: A) Lord of Deer, Sanskrit Language
Explanation: The name ‘Sarnath’ comes from the ‘Sanskrit’ language, which means ‘Lord of the Deer.’
5. Gautam Buddha in Sarnath is primarily associated with which Buddhist tradition?
A. Mahabhinishkramana
B. Sambodhi
C. Mahaparinirvana
D. Dharmachakra Pravartana
Answer: D) Dharmachakra Pravartana
Explanation: After the enlightenment, Buddha delivered his first sermon at the Deer Park, Sarnath, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India.
This event is known as the ‘Dharmachakra Pravartana,’ which means “Turning of the Wheel of the Dharma."
6. What is the material used in the construction of the Lion Capital, the Ashokan Pillar found at Sarnath?
A. Deccan Basalt
B. Makrana Marble
C. Chuar Sandstone
D. Red Vindhya Sandstone
Answer: C) Chuar Sandstone
Explanation: The material that is used in the construction of the Lion Capital, the Ashokan Pillar, is Chuar Sandstone, which is found in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh.
7. Which structure at Sarnath is an octagonal tower built by the Mughals to commemorate the visit of Emperor Humayun?
A. Dhamek Stupa
B. Mulagandhakuti Vihara
C. Dharmarajika Stupa
D. Chaukhandi Stupa
Answer: D) Chaukhandi Stupa
Explanation: Chaukhandi Stupa was built during the Gupta period in the 4th to 6th centuries, but the octagonal tower was built at the top of Chaukhandi Stupa by Govardhan, the son of Raja Todar Mal, in 1588.
8. Sarnath is also a significant pilgrimage site for Jainism, as it is the birthplace of which Tirthankara?
A. Shreyansanatha
B. Mahavira
C. Parshvanatha
D. Rishabhanatha
Answer: A) Shreyansanatha
Explanation: Shreyansanatha is the 11th Tirthankara of Jainism who was born in Sarnath.
9. Which of these animals is not depicted on the abacus of the Lion Capital of Ashoka found at Sarnath?
A. Bull
B. Elephant
C. Horse
D. Tiger
Answer: D) Tiger
Explanation: The four animals, including bull, elephant, horse, and lion, are featured on the abacus of the Lion Capital of Ashoka, which is found at Sarnath.
10. Which Chinese traveller visited Sarnath in the 7th century AD and provided a detailed account of a 200-foot-high Vihara and the Ashokan Pillar?
A. Xuanzang (Hiuen Tsang)
B. Faxian (Fa-Hien)
C. Yijing (I-Tsing)
D. Zheng He
Answer: A) Xuanzang (Hiuen Tsang)
Explanation: Xuanzang (Hiuen Tsang) visited Sarnath during the reign of Harshvardhan in the 7th century AD, who provided a detailed account of the 200-foot-high vihara and the Ashokan Pillar.
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