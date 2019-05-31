Question and Answers on Prime Ministers of India and Supreme Court

We can say that the President is the head of the State while Prime Minsiter is the head of the government. The Constitution does not contain any specific procedure for the selection of and appointment of the Prime Minister. Part V of the Constitution deals with the organisation, independence, jurisdiction, powers, procedures, etc. of the Supreme Court. This article presents you 10 Questions based on Prime Minister and Supreme Court of India which may help in the upcoming exams.

Q 1) Which one of the following article deals with the appointment of the Prime Minister and other ministers?

(a) Article 76

(b) Article 74

(c) Article 75

(d) Article 72

Ans. c

Q 2) The Prime Minister is appointed by which one of the following?

(a) Attorney general of India

(b) President

(c) Vice-president

(d) Chief justice of India

Ans. b

Q 3) Who among the following shall communicate to the president all the decisions of the council of ministers under article 78?

(a) Home minister

(b) Prime minister

(c) Attorney general

(d) Finance minister

Ans. b

Q 4) The total number of ministers including the prime ministers shall not exceed-

(a) 20% members of the Lok sabha

(b) 10% members of the Lok sabha

(c) 25% members of the Lok sabha

(d) 15% members of the Lok sabha

Ans. d

Q 5). The Supreme Court of India at present contains the following number of Judges?

(a) 25 judges

(b) 31 judges

(c) 20 judges

(d) 30 judges

Ans. b

Q 6). Who among the following appoints the Chief Justice and other Judges of the Supreme Court?

(a) Prime minister

(b) Vice-president

(c) Home minister

(d) President

Ans. d

Q 7). Which of the following are the powers of the Supreme Court?

(a) Original and Appellate Jurisdiction

(b) Appointment of ad-hoc judges

(c) Judicial review

(d) All the above

Ans. d

Q 8). Which article of the constitution of India provides the composition and jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of India?

(a) Article 137-141

(b) Article 144

(c) Article 126

(d) Article 124

Ans. d

Q 9). The National Judiciary Appointments Commission (NJAC) consists of the following persons?

(a) Chief Justice of India

(b) Two senior most Supreme Court judges

(c) The Union Minister of Law and Justice

(d) All the above

Ans. d

Q 10). Mr. T.S. Thakur is the ...................Chief Justice of India.

(a) 41st

(b) 42nd

(c) 43rd

(d) 44th

Ans. c

