GK Quiz on the Countries in the World

There are almost 200 beautiful countries in our world, each with its unique culture, geography, and amazing facts! Some countries are really big, covering two continents like Russia, and others are extremely small, like Vatican City, which is smaller than a city park! There are countries known for their enormous deserts and countries with a lot of tropical islands. Studying world geography is a wonderful way to discover different parts of our planet right at your study desk. Do you think you know all the global facts? Are you able to get a perfect result on the test? Let's discover the most interesting questions related to the countries of the world! Fun Geography Facts Around the Globe And before diving into the quiz itself, here's a sneak peek at some truly mind-blowing facts about our world:

Largest Country: The land mass of Russia is so vast that it takes up over one-eighth of the Earth's total land surface and passes through 11 different time zones!

Smallest Country: Vatican City is the smallest country in the world in terms of size, with an area of 0.49 square kilometres located within the city of Rome.

Island Countries: Countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines are composed of thousands of separate islands in the middle of the oceans. With this knowledge of the map of our world fresh in your mind, now it's time to try answering these general knowledge questions! GK Quiz On Countries in the World Q1. Which country in the world covers the largest total land area, stretching across both Europe and Asia? a) Canada b) Russia c) China Ans.: b) Russia Explanation: Russia is the largest nation on Earth by land area. It is so giant that it spans across two whole continents, Europe and Asia, and covers more than 17 million square kilometers!

Q2. What is the smallest independent country in the world, located entirely inside the city of Rome, Italy? a) Monaco b) Vatican City c) San Marino Ans.: b) Vatican City Explanation: Vatican City is the smallest country in the world both by size and population. It is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and is completely surrounded by the city of Rome. Q3. Which nation is made up of more than 17,000 islands, making it the largest archipelagic state in the world? a) Indonesia b) Japan c) Maldives Ans.: a) Indonesia Explanation: Indonesia is an island nation made of over 17,000 islands! An archipelago is just a fancy geographic term for a large group or chain of islands spread across the sea. Q4. Which country is famous for having the longest coastline in the whole world, surrounded by three oceans?

a) Australia b) Canada c) United States Ans.: b) Canada Explanation: Canada has the longest coastline of any nation on Earth, measuring over 202,000 kilometres. Its shores touch three huge oceans: the Pacific, Atlantic, and Arctic oceans. Q5. Which country in South America is famous for being super long and narrow, squeezed between the Andes Mountains and the Pacific Ocean? a) Brazil b) Argentina c) Chile Ans.: c) Chile Explanation: If you look at a world map, Chile looks like a long thin ribbon! It stretches over 4,300 kilometres from north to south along the western coast of South America, but it is very narrow from east to west. Q6. Which country in Africa is home to the famous ancient pyramids of Giza and the historic Nile River? a) Egypt b) Nigeria c) Kenya Ans.: a) Egypt Explanation: Egypt is an ancient land located in northeastern Africa. It is famous around the world for its iconic stone pyramids, ancient pharaohs, and the famous Nile River which provides water to the desert.