Glacier Burst vs Cloudburst: What Is the Difference?

Heavy rainfall, melting glaciers and sudden water releases can cause devastating floods in mountainous regions. Two terms that are often confused are cloudburst and glacier burst. Both can cause flash floods, but they are very different natural phenomena. A cloudburst is an event involving extremely intense rainfall over a small area, while a glacier-related flood can occur when a glacial lake or glacier suddenly releases a huge volume of water or ice. Keep reading to know in detail. What Is a Cloudburst? A cloudburst is a sudden and extremely heavy spell of rainfall over a small area. It involves very intense rainfall in a short period. It usually affects a relatively small geographical area. It is more common in mountainous and hilly regions. The sudden rainfall can quickly fill rivers, streams and drains.

What Is a Glacier Burst? The term glacier burst is commonly used to describe a sudden release of water or a collapse involving a glacier or glacial lake. A more precise scientific term is Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) when a lake formed by glacier melt suddenly releases its stored water. Glacier Burst vs Cloudburst Feature Glacier Burst / GLOF Cloudburst Main Cause Sudden release of glacial water or collapse of glacier/ice-rock mass Extremely intense rainfall Water Source Glacial lake, glacier, or snow/ice Clouds and atmospheric moisture Rainfall Required? Not necessarily Yes Main Hazard Sudden flood carrying water, ice, and debris Flash flood, landslide, and waterlogging Location Mainly high-altitude mountainous areas Often mountainous areas, but can occur elsewhere Speed Can occur very suddenly Rainfall can produce rapid flooding Debris Can contain large rocks, ice, and sediment Usually water and sediment, with debris from landslides Example GLOF from a glacial lake Intense rainfall triggering a flash flood