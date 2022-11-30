Hissss! Snakes are scary, especially when they are hidden! Find the hidden snake and save your life!

All life dangers can be tolerable, but an encounter with a snake is something else: their spiral-like body, their sleek structure, their glittery body, and their creepy tongue.

While many people say that not all snakes are life-threatening, the mere presence of a snake gives chills.

Do you know what fear of snakes is called?

Although almost all folks have a fear of snakes, some people experience this fear to a great extent. Some people have a phobia of snakes, and just like every phobia has a specific name, this one too has a name. Ophidiophobia is the phobia of snakes. It is a condition of extreme fear of snakes. It is a specific type of anxiety disorder. Many people who have Ophidiophobia also share a similar feeling with all reptiles. The extreme fear of reptiles is known as herpetophobia.

How to know if you have Ophidiophobia?

In case you have intense fear, anxiety, or panic around snakes that get unreasonably difficult to cope with. If you have all these symptoms, and if these fears last up to 6 months or more, you may have Ophidiophobia.

Snakes are indeed dangerous beings. And oh, you cannot underestimate their skills in catching their prey.

Are you already scared? Because you are not allowed to get scared unless you finish this challenge.

Can you find the hidden snake in just 10 seconds?

The Rules

The rules are pretty simple. Set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Hit start the timer. Now, without wasting any further moments, find the hidden snake before it stings anyone.







Find the hidden snake!



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)

Could you find the hidden snake?

We could. Here it is!



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)









This snake looks meek. But hey, one should never judge a book by its cover, especially if the case involves snakes.

