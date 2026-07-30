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How Many District And Railway Station Names Have Changed in Uttar Pradesh? Check the Complete List

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 12:03 IST

Discover how many district and railway station names have changed in UP. Get the full list of 3 permanently renamed districts and 12 updated stations.

How Many District And Railway Station Names Have Changed in Uttar Pradesh?
How Many District And Railway Station Names Have Changed in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh is known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance. In UP, there are a total of 75 districts, but some of these district names have changed as per their historical and regional significance.

On the 650th birth anniversary of Ravidas, Jayanti, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced in Varanasi that Bhadohi district will once again be renamed “Sant Ravidas Nagar”.

Including Bhadohi, there were 4 districts and 12 railway station names that have been changed in Uttar Pradesh.

Explore all the districts and railway stations whose names have been changed in Uttar Pradesh with the full list of 3 permanently renamed districts and 12 updated stations.

How Many District Names Have Changed in Uttar Pradesh?

Officially, there are only three district names that have been changed in Uttar Pradesh, which are the following:

Old District Name

New District Name

Year

Allahabad

Prayagraj

2018

Faizabad

Ayodhya

2018

Badohi

Sant Ravidas Nagar

2026

Beyond these three districts, 8 more districts of Uttar Pradesh got name changes, but they were renamed again to their previous names, which are given below in the table:

Old District Name

Name Given (2007-2011)

Kanpur Dehat

Ramabai Nagar

Hathras

Mahamaya Nagar

Kasganj

Kanshiram Nagar

Amroha

Jyotiba Phule Nagar

Hapur

Panchsheel Nagar

Shamli

Prabuddh Nagar

Sambhal

Bhim Nagar

Amethi

Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Nagar

Railway Station Name Changes In Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, not only were district names changed, but railway station names also changed, which are given below in the table:

Old Station Name

New Station Name

Year

Mughalsarai Junction

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

2018

Faizabad Junction

Ayodhya Cantt

2021

Manduadih

Banaras

Approved by Home Ministry, 2021

Jhansi 

Virangana Lakshmibai

2022

Kasimpur Halt

Jais City

2024

Jais

Guru Gorakhnath Dham

2024

Misrauli

Maa Kalikan Dham

2024

Bani

Swami Paramhans

2024

Nihalgarh

Maharaja Bijli Pasi

2024

Akbarganj

Maa Ahorva Bhawani Dham

2024

Warisganj Halt

Amar Shaheed Bhale Sultan

2024

Fursatganj

Tapeshwarnath Dham

2024

Comparison Table of Districts vs Railway Station Names: How are the names of these two decoded, and who approves?

To make changes in district names, the UP State cabinet approves it, while for changes in Railway Station names, it is approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs after discussion with Railways

Aspects

Districts

Railway Stations

Total permanent renames since 2018

3

12

Who approves the change

UP State cabinet

Ministry of Home Affairs, with Railways carrying it out

Any name changed back later

Yes, 8 districts renamed in 2007-2011 were reversed in 2012

No major reversal recorded

Biggest changes of names in One Day

One district at a time

8 stations renamed together on 27 August 2024

Important Facts

  • In UP, there are 75 districts, but during the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government creates a temporary 76th district for the duration of the Kumbh Mela.

  • Sonbhadra is the only district in Uttar Pradesh and in India that shares a border with four different states: Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

  • Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats, which are:

    • 80 in Lok Sabha

    • 31 in Rajya Sabha

  • There are 4 UNESCO World Heritage sites in Uttar Pradesh, which are:

    • Agra Fort

    • Taj Mahal

    • Fatehpur Sikri

    • Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi

  • There are 13 Ramsar sites in Uttar Pradesh, which are:

    • Upper Ganga River

    • Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary (Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad Bird Sanctuary)

    • Sandi Bird Sanctuary

    • Samaspur Bird Sanctuary

    • Saman Bird Sanctuary 

    • Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary

    • Sarsai Nawar Jheel

    • Sur Sarovar (Keetham Lake)

    • Haiderpur Wetland

    • Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary

    • Patna Bird Sanctuary

    • Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary

    • Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal)

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 12:03 IST

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