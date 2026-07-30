Uttar Pradesh is known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance. In UP, there are a total of 75 districts, but some of these district names have changed as per their historical and regional significance.

On the 650th birth anniversary of Ravidas, Jayanti, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced in Varanasi that Bhadohi district will once again be renamed “Sant Ravidas Nagar”.

Including Bhadohi, there were 4 districts and 12 railway station names that have been changed in Uttar Pradesh.

Explore all the districts and railway stations whose names have been changed in Uttar Pradesh with the full list of 3 permanently renamed districts and 12 updated stations.

How Many District Names Have Changed in Uttar Pradesh?

Officially, there are only three district names that have been changed in Uttar Pradesh, which are the following: