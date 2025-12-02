Uttar Pradesh is the most populous and the fourth-largest state in India. Under the British Rule, the state was called 'United Province', but on 26 January 1950, when India became independent, the state was renamed as Uttar Pradesh. With Lucknow as its capital city, Uttar Pradesh spans approximately 243,290 sq. km. in the north-central part of India.

Uttar Pradesh is bordered by Nepal and the state of Uttarakhand to the north, the states of Rajasthan, Haryana and the National Capital Territory of Delhi to the west, the state of Bihar to the east, the state of Madhya Pradesh to the south, and the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to the southeast.

Among the largest cities of Uttar Pradesh are Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Agra, Varanasi, and Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). The state symbols of Uttar Pradesh include Barasingha (state animal), Sarus crane (state bird), Ashoka (state tree), Palash (state flower), kathak (state dance), and hockey (state sport).