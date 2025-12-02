Uttar Pradesh is the most populous and the fourth-largest state in India. Under the British Rule, the state was called 'United Province', but on 26 January 1950, when India became independent, the state was renamed as Uttar Pradesh. With Lucknow as its capital city, Uttar Pradesh spans approximately 243,290 sq. km. in the north-central part of India.
Uttar Pradesh is bordered by Nepal and the state of Uttarakhand to the north, the states of Rajasthan, Haryana and the National Capital Territory of Delhi to the west, the state of Bihar to the east, the state of Madhya Pradesh to the south, and the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to the southeast.
Among the largest cities of Uttar Pradesh are Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Agra, Varanasi, and Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). The state symbols of Uttar Pradesh include Barasingha (state animal), Sarus crane (state bird), Ashoka (state tree), Palash (state flower), kathak (state dance), and hockey (state sport).
In this article, we break down the list of districts in Uttar Pradesh along with area, population, and administrative divisions.
How many districts are there in Uttar Pradesh?
Image credits: Maps of World
There are 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh (as of 2025). Each district is led by a District Magistrate or Collector. These districts are grouped under 18 administrative divisions. Each division is further headed by a Divisional Commissioner.
The UP government also has announced the formation of the 76th district named Kalyan Singh Nagar as a tribute to the late former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. The proposed district will be carved out of parts of Aligarh and Bulandshahr. The proposal is yet to be tabled and formalised.
List of Districts in Uttar Pradesh
Below, we have shared the list of 75 districts along with their area and population.
|No.
|Name of District
|Area (sq km)
|Population
|1
|Agra
|4,027
|4,418,800
|2
|Aligarh
|3,747
|3,690,388
|3
|PrayagRaj
|5,482
|5,959,798
|4
|Ambedkar Nagar
|2,372
|2,025,376
|5
|Amroha
|2,321
|1,499,193
|6
|Auraiya
|2,051
|1,179,496
|7
|Azamgarh
|4,234
|3,950,808
|8
|Badaun
|5,168
|3,069,245
|9
|Bahraich
|5,745
|2,384,239
|10
|Ballia
|2,981
|2,752,412
|11
|Balrampur
|2,925
|1,684,567
|12
|Banda District
|4,413
|1,500,253
|13
|Barabanki
|3,825
|2,673,394
|14
|Bareilly
|4,120
|3,598,701
|15
|Basti
|3,034
|2,068,922
|16
|Bijnor
|4,561
|3,130,586
|17
|Bulandshahr
|3,719
|2,923,290
|18
|Chandauli(Varanasi Dehat)
|2,554
|1,639,777
|19
|Chitrakoot
|3,202
|800,592
|20
|Deoria
|2,535
|2,730,376
|21
|Etah
|4,446
|2,788,274
|22
|Etawah
|2,287
|1,340,031
|23
|Faizabad
|2,765
|2,087,914
|24
|Farrukhabad
|2,279
|1,577,237
|25
|Fatehpur
|4,152
|2,305,847
|26
|Firozabad
|2,361
|2,045,737
|27
|Gautam Buddha Nagar
|1,269
|1,191,263
|28
|Ghaziabad
|1,956
|3,289,540
|29
|Ghazipur
|3,377
|3,049,337
|30
|Gonda
|4,425
|2,765,754
|31
|Gorakhpur
|3,325
|3,784,720
|32
|Hamirpur
|4,325
|1,042,374
|33
|Hapur District
|6609
|13,38,211
|34
|Hardoi
|5,986
|3,397,414
|35
|Hathras
|1,752
|1,333,372
|36
|Jaunpur District
|4,038
|3,911,305
|37
|Jhansi
|5,024
|1,746,715
|38
|Kannauj
|1,993
|1,385,227
|39
|Kanpur Dehat
|3,143
|1,584,037
|40
|Kanpur Nagar
|3,029
|4,137,489
|41
|Kasganj
|1993
|14,38,156
|42
|Kaushambi
|1,837
|1,294,937
|43
|Kushinagar
|2,909
|2,923,290
|44
|Lakhimpur Kheri
|7,680
|3,200,137
|45
|Lalitpur
|5,039
|977,447
|46
|Lucknow
|2,528
|3,681,416
|47
|Maharajganj
|2,948
|2,167,041
|48
|Mahoba
|2,847
|708,831
|49
|Mainpuri
|2,760
|1,592,875
|50
|Mathura
|3,333
|2,069,578
|51
|Mau
|1,713
|1,849,294
|52
|Meerut
|2,522
|3,001,636
|53
|Mirzapur
|4,522
|2,114,852
|54
|Moradabad
|3,648
|3,749,630
|55
|Muzaffarnagar
|2,945
|3,541,952
|56
|Pilibhit
|3,499
|1,643,788
|57
|Pratapgarh
|3,717
|2,727,156
|58
|Rae Bareli
|4,609
|2,872,204
|59
|Rampur
|2,367
|1,922,450
|60
|Saharanpur
|3,860
|2,848,152
|61
|Sant Kabir Nagar
|1,659.15
|1,714,300
|62
|Sant Ravidas Nagar
|960
|1,352,056
|63
|Sambhal
|16
|2,217,020
|64
|Shahjahanpur
|4,575
|2,549,458
|65
|Shamli
|1,054
|1,377,840
|66
|Shravasti
|1,126
|1,175,428
|67
|Siddharthnagar
|2,751
|2,038,598
|68
|Sitapur
|5,743
|3,616,510
|69
|Sonbhadra
|6,788
|1,862,612
|70
|Sultanpur
|4,436
|3,190,926
|71
|Unnao
|4,558
|2,700,426
|72
|Varanasi (Kashi)
|1,578
|3,147,927
|73
|Allahabad
|5,482
|5,954,391
|74
|Amethi
|3,063
|1,280,800
|75
|Bagpat
|1,321
|1,303,048
List of Districts in Uttar Pradesh and Administrative Divisions
Below, we have shared the list of 75 districts along with their area and population.
|Divisions
|Headquarters
|Uttar Pradesh Districts
|Aligarh division
|Aligarh
|Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj
|Agra division
|Agra
|Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Firozabad
|Azamgarh division
|Azamgarh
|Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau
|Prayagraj division
|Prayagraj
|Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh
|Bareilly division
|Bareilly
|Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun
|Basti division
|Basti
|Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar
|Devipatan division
|Gonda
|Bahraich, Balarampur, Gonda, Shravasti
|Ayodhya division
|Ayodhya
|Ayodhya district, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Amethi
|Chitrakoot division
|Banda
|Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba
|Gorakhpur division
|Gorakhpur
|Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj
|Kanpur division
|Kanpur
|Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar
|Jhansi division
|Jhansi
|Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur
|Lucknow division
|Lucknow
|Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Raebareli, Sitapur, and Unnao
|Mirzapur division
|Mirzapur
|Mirzapur Sant Ravidas Nagar Sonbhadra
|Meerut division
|Meerut
|Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur
|Moradabad division
|Moradabad
|Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal
|Varanasi division
|Varanasi
|Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi
|Saharanpur division
|Saharanpur
|Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli
Give a thums up in the comments if you found this article informative and helpful for your study preparation and general awareness. Check Jagran Josh for more quizzes, puzzles, study material, and GK capsules.
You may also like...
Prove You Have Exceptional Attention To Detail! Can You Find The Hidden Mouse In 22 Seconds?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation