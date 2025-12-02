SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

How Many Districts Are In Uttar Pradesh? Check Map, Area, Population, and Administrative Divisions

By Roopashree Sharma
Dec 2, 2025, 19:40 IST

Uttar Pradesh is the most populous and the fourth-largest state in India. Under British rule, the state was called 'United Province', but after independence, it was renamed Uttar Pradesh. With Lucknow as its capital city, Uttar Pradesh spans approximately 240,928 sq. km. In this article, we break down the list of districts in Uttar Pradesh, including area, population, and administrative divisions.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Complete list of districts in Uttar Pradesh.
Complete list of districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is the most populous and the fourth-largest state in India. Under the British Rule, the state was called 'United Province', but on 26 January 1950, when India became independent, the state was renamed as Uttar Pradesh. With Lucknow as its capital city, Uttar Pradesh spans approximately 243,290 sq. km. in the north-central part of India. 

Uttar Pradesh is bordered by Nepal and the state of Uttarakhand to the north, the states of Rajasthan, Haryana and the National Capital Territory of Delhi to the west, the state of Bihar to the east, the state of Madhya Pradesh to the south, and the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to the southeast.

Among the largest cities of Uttar Pradesh are Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Agra, Varanasi, and Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). The state symbols of Uttar Pradesh include Barasingha (state animal), Sarus crane (state bird), Ashoka (state tree), Palash (state flower), kathak (state dance), and hockey (state sport).

In this article, we break down the list of districts in Uttar Pradesh along with area, population, and administrative divisions.

How many districts are there in Uttar Pradesh?

districts-map-of-up

Image credits: Maps of World

There are 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh (as of 2025). Each district is led by a District Magistrate or Collector. These districts are grouped under 18 administrative divisions. Each division is further headed by a Divisional Commissioner.

The UP government also has announced the formation of the 76th district named Kalyan Singh Nagar as a tribute to the late former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. The proposed district will be carved out of parts of Aligarh and Bulandshahr. The proposal is yet to be tabled and formalised.

List of Districts in Uttar Pradesh 

Below, we have shared the list of 75 districts along with their area and population.

No.Name of DistrictArea (sq km)Population
1 Agra 4,027 4,418,800
2 Aligarh 3,747 3,690,388
3 PrayagRaj 5,482 5,959,798
4 Ambedkar Nagar 2,372 2,025,376
5 Amroha 2,321 1,499,193
6 Auraiya 2,051 1,179,496
7 Azamgarh 4,234 3,950,808
8 Badaun 5,168 3,069,245
9 Bahraich 5,745 2,384,239
10 Ballia 2,981 2,752,412
11 Balrampur 2,925 1,684,567
12 Banda District 4,413 1,500,253
13 Barabanki 3,825 2,673,394
14 Bareilly 4,120 3,598,701
15 Basti 3,034 2,068,922
16 Bijnor 4,561 3,130,586
17 Bulandshahr 3,719 2,923,290
18 Chandauli(Varanasi Dehat) 2,554 1,639,777
19 Chitrakoot 3,202 800,592
20 Deoria 2,535 2,730,376
21 Etah 4,446 2,788,274
22 Etawah 2,287 1,340,031
23 Faizabad 2,765 2,087,914
24 Farrukhabad 2,279 1,577,237
25 Fatehpur 4,152 2,305,847
26 Firozabad 2,361 2,045,737
27 Gautam Buddha Nagar 1,269 1,191,263
28 Ghaziabad 1,956 3,289,540
29 Ghazipur 3,377 3,049,337
30 Gonda 4,425 2,765,754
31 Gorakhpur 3,325 3,784,720
32 Hamirpur 4,325 1,042,374
33 Hapur District 6609 13,38,211
34 Hardoi 5,986 3,397,414
35 Hathras 1,752 1,333,372
36 Jaunpur District 4,038 3,911,305
37 Jhansi 5,024 1,746,715
38 Kannauj 1,993 1,385,227
39 Kanpur Dehat 3,143 1,584,037
40 Kanpur Nagar 3,029 4,137,489
41 Kasganj 1993 14,38,156
42 Kaushambi 1,837 1,294,937
43 Kushinagar 2,909 2,923,290
44 Lakhimpur Kheri 7,680 3,200,137
45 Lalitpur 5,039 977,447
46 Lucknow 2,528 3,681,416
47 Maharajganj 2,948 2,167,041
48 Mahoba 2,847 708,831
49 Mainpuri 2,760 1,592,875
50 Mathura 3,333 2,069,578
51 Mau 1,713 1,849,294
52 Meerut 2,522 3,001,636
53 Mirzapur 4,522 2,114,852
54 Moradabad 3,648 3,749,630
55 Muzaffarnagar 2,945 3,541,952
56 Pilibhit 3,499 1,643,788
57 Pratapgarh 3,717 2,727,156
58 Rae Bareli 4,609 2,872,204
59 Rampur 2,367 1,922,450
60 Saharanpur 3,860 2,848,152
61 Sant Kabir Nagar 1,659.15 1,714,300
62 Sant Ravidas Nagar 960 1,352,056
63 Sambhal 16 2,217,020
64 Shahjahanpur 4,575 2,549,458
65 Shamli 1,054 1,377,840
66 Shravasti 1,126 1,175,428
67 Siddharthnagar 2,751 2,038,598
68 Sitapur 5,743 3,616,510
69 Sonbhadra 6,788 1,862,612
70 Sultanpur 4,436 3,190,926
71 Unnao 4,558 2,700,426
72 Varanasi (Kashi) 1,578 3,147,927
73 Allahabad 5,482 5,954,391
74 Amethi 3,063 1,280,800
75 Bagpat 1,321 1,303,048

List of Districts in Uttar Pradesh and Administrative Divisions

Below, we have shared the list of 75 districts along with their area and population.

Divisions Headquarters Uttar Pradesh Districts
Aligarh division Aligarh Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj
Agra division Agra Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Firozabad
Azamgarh division Azamgarh Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau
Prayagraj division Prayagraj Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh
Bareilly division Bareilly Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun
Basti division Basti Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar
Devipatan division Gonda Bahraich, Balarampur, Gonda, Shravasti
Ayodhya division Ayodhya Ayodhya district, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Amethi
Chitrakoot division Banda Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba
Gorakhpur division Gorakhpur Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj
Kanpur division Kanpur Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar
Jhansi division Jhansi Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur
Lucknow division Lucknow Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Raebareli, Sitapur, and Unnao
Mirzapur division Mirzapur Mirzapur Sant Ravidas Nagar Sonbhadra
Meerut division Meerut Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur
Moradabad division Moradabad Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal
Varanasi division Varanasi Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi
Saharanpur division Saharanpur Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli

Give a thums up in the comments if you found this article informative and helpful for your study preparation and general awareness. Check Jagran Josh for more quizzes, puzzles, study material, and GK capsules.

You may also like...

Prove You Have Exceptional Attention To Detail! Can You Find The Hidden Mouse In 22 Seconds?

Roopashree Sharma
Roopashree Sharma

Deputy Manager

Roopashree Sharma is a seasoned content writing professional with over 5 years of experience in digital journalism, specializing in education, science, trending, national and international news. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has contributed to leading media houses including Zee, Times, and India TV. Currently serving as Assistant Manager – Editorial at Jagran New Media, she writes and manages content for the General Knowledge (GK) section of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. For inquiries, contact her at roopashree.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • Which is the largest district in Uttar Pradesh?
    +
    The largest district in UP is Prayagraj (Allahabad).
  • Which is the smallest district in Uttar Pradesh?
    +
    The smallest district in UP is Bhadohi.
  • How many administrative divisions are there in Uttar Pradesh?
    +
    There are 18 administrative divisions in Uttar Pradesh.
  • How many districts are there in Uttar Pradesh?
    +
    There are 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News